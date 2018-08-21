When To Care About Foreign Exchange Issues

In this article I outline my view and experience related to worrying about foreign exchange exposure.

While systemic contagion is a field full of soft facts and hand-waving, foreign exchange risk is more easily put into context.

The last months investors have been witness to fairly volatile foreign exchange markets, hyperinflation in a few Latin American nations, and most of all the Turkish lira crisis.

There are two sides to this issue. The first is the risk of financial contagion. Contagion is extremely reflexive, human, and therefore hard to project. A few things increase systemic risk, from feedback loops to leverage, but overall few credible predictions can be made on border cases like the lira.

A more "solid" matter is the impact of foreign exchange price movements on the individual microeconomics of a business. The impact is fairly simple to understand (hence the article format here on Seeking Alpha is suitable), but the concepts still require a bit of an explanation to accurately portray opportunities for shorting or opportunities to go long overly sold stocks.

Therefore this article deals specifically with when foreign exchange seems to be an issue. This is not a guide to hedging your portfolio, day-trading currencies, or any such things, but rather a guide to figure out when foreign exchange has an impact on your portfolio companies, and which influence that might be.

My framework for dealing with Forex issues are three simple questions:

1. Is the currency problem transactional or translational?

2. Is the currency problem material?

3. Does the company require access to capital markets?

We will delve into each question and explain the lingo and necessary actions taken. For most examples we will use bitcoin and the US dollar as examples as I've had the most personal success when using this analogy, rather than using lira or apples/bananas.

1. Is the currency problem transactional or translational?

Transactional means that the currency move impacts your costs, but not your revenues or vice-versa. It alters the fundamental economics of your business.

Translational means that the currency move simply alters your reported profit, but the fundamental economics stay intact.

Both are actual risks, but transactional risk is of much greater importance than translational.

If you have income in one currency, but expenses in another then you can have a mismatched cost and debt-structure. This is transactional risk. Imagine that you run a bakery where your employees are paid in bitcoin, but you sell bread for dollars. You pay your employees 0.01 BTC per day and earn $200 per day for selling bakery goods. If bitcoin is currently at $6500, you will do okay. If bitcoin jumps to $20,000 you are almost out of business.

If you have matched income and expenses, but you report in a third currency then your operations will function well, but the reported bottom-line in your home currency might be distorted.

Imagine paying your employees in dollars and receiving dollars for bread, but reporting your earnings in terms of bitcoin. If you have two days of selling bakery goods for a total of $200 (gross profit) and paying wages of $100 each day, then you've earned $100 in operating profit each day.

If bitcoin was at $3250 the first day and $6500 the next day you would report earnings of 0.03 BTC and 0.015 BTC, but the underlying business economics would be similar.

If you have to pay your rent in bitcoin as an investor you would obviously still care, but at least the underlying business model would not be broken. If issues are translational (i.e. accounting-based) then the risk is lower and I generally don't pay further attention unless the local economy is hyper-inflationary.

2. Is the currency problem material?

In most cases translational problems will not be material unless there is an extremely heavy debt load reliant on cash-flow generation.

Transactional problems are material in a wide range of outcomes. These outcomes include, but are not limited to:

Entire Output/Input Mismatched. Forex issues being pervasive across the cost-structure. Imagine a mine that sells all their copper in dollar-denominated markets, but pay all their workers and buy all their machines with another floating currency. Any currency move will impact the entirety of the business model.

This is often seen with niche companies that export from minor countries to global behemoths. It is also often seen in industries that sell to global commodity markets.

Financing Issues

Issues where the company has financing in US dollars, but income and costs in another currency. This leads to funding issues. Especially relevant at heavy debt loads.

Remember to check the debt-type and schedule. Bullet-type loans can be especially deadly in relation to rapid currency moves. The company may have hedges in place.

FIFO/LIFO Accounting Issues

Companies with reliance on inventory but low turnover. Here investors need to be aware of inventory accounting. Imagine that you buy ten yachts for $100,000 each from an American company. You sell those yachts to your friends who live in South Africa for rand. Now if you previously sold each yacht for 2 million rand ($135k) you would be making a solid profit. Your income statement would say sales of 2 million rand, cost-of-goods sold for 1.45 million rand.

Now imagine that the currency depreciates and now 2 million rand only equals $80,000. Selling boats at current prices would now lose you money as each boat would cost 2.5 million rand.

If you use LIFO (last-in-first-out) accounting the financial statements instantly show this, as each sale of 2 million rand (now $80k) is booked against cost-of-goods-sold of 2.5 million rand (now $100k). However if you use FIFO-accounting (first-in-first-out), your cost-of-goods-sold is the original rand amount for the boats (1.45 million). That means your income statement would show a profit of 550,000 rand, while you would be entirely unable to continue the operations at that level.

Heavy reliance on labor and imports.

Any business that heavily relies on local labor while shipping a good to global marketplaces will invariably have a cost-structure that is impossible to match. The same goes with any firm that imports goods from large countries to sell in local markets.

I've personally known a few entrepreneurs who've struggled with this issue. It's extremely real and tangible for most foreign operators.

Even if your financing works as a hedge or you attempt to manage it through contracts, the micro-economics will invariably hurt you as employees whose wages become "stagnated" due to forex provisions leave or your hedges become too expensive to maintain.

Is there a heavy debt load?

If the company is leveraged to the hilt then any movement in profitability will be extremely important. Regardless of transactional/translational this is worth an investigation.

When not to care?

If the business only has a few minor divisions where the impact is transactional on a back-office level, you shouldn't spend too much energy.

If the business has a clean balance sheet and an ability to diversify their cost-structure over time, you should investigate if they have plans to do so.

When the business is building a strategic asset (e.g. software, logistics) for sale later on, simply care if the necessary funding is in place.

3. Does the company require access to capital markets?

There are often cases of reflexive action in financial markets. Imagine an oil company called RiskyCo that operates in South Africa and pays all workers in rand. It also borrowed heavily in rand and requires funding again next year. It sells oil for dollars on the international market.

If the dollar depreciates income will decrease while costs remain stable. In other words RiskyCo will lose profitability. The current debt also becomes harder to service. As both of these become true at the same time, the company will have an extremely hard time raising capital at "fair" interest rates.

Furthermore many international financiers will entirely pull out if a currency begins to act "violently" in one direction. Rapid inflation or depreciation all serve as risk-indicators for scaredy-cat bankers (who are scared for good reason, given the immense leverage inherent in banking).

A company that needs access to capital markets cannot have a risky business model when related to foreign exchange risk.

Summary & Conclusion

There are a few key questions readers should ask themselves when looking at companies with material foreign exchange headwinds. These are a few of them.

It can be hard to care as much about foreign exchange risk as "whether business concept works" or "if the mine is depleted", but in the cases outlined above it could be argued that they're all equally material.

While this article isn't very advanced, it is simple and useful. I hope that the framework will be easy enough to deploy that foreign exchange isn't just "a few percentage numbers of negative growth" on financial statements, but a source of volatility to be analyzed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.