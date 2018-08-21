SL Green Realty: Why We Sold The REIT From The City That Never Sleeps

The stock is reasonably valued and while there might be some room for dividend hikes, I believe they will be modest and not worth holding the stock for.

But the portfolio is still much smaller than it was in recent years and acquisitions are becoming harder to find.

I sold out of SL Green Realty when the stock broke through my trailing stop loss order and I decided to stay out for now.

Earlier this year I sold out of SL Green Realty (SLG) through a trailing stop loss order I had tightened up while I was focused on relocating my office and residence from Miami to Nashville. I use those types of orders often as a way to maintain discipline when a position I hold declines more than expected. Rather than sit there and second guess myself or watch the stock continue to decline while digging into the analysis, the trailing stop gets me out of the position for the time being.

Sometimes I reinvest immediately if analysis reveals that the reason for the decline was unjustified and/or I still have a positive outlook on the stock. Other times, I may reinvest in the stock and increase my position - as a way to reduce my cost basis. Or another option is when after further analysis, and having knowledge of other opportunities, I realize that perhaps there are better places to invest my money.

In the case of SLG, when I finally got around to determining whether to reinvest the stock, I decided I'd be better off investing in City Office REIT (CIO). I already had a position in Boston Properties (BXP) and it too was sold after breaking through the stop loss level. When the dust settled, my Office REIT exposure was to CIO and BXP and according to the chart below, results ended up being slightly better over the last two months than if I had gone back into the same positions.

CIO has outperformed SLG by about 5% over the period, but that doesn't mean I don't continue to monitor SLG for another opportunity to invest. That opportunity could come from an increase in Office REIT exposure or if I decide to reduce my position on any of the other two Office REITs. SLG is still interesting because of its focus on New York, arguably the biggest office market in the U.S.

Why I Stayed Out

When I reevaluated SLG it was obvious the company was moving in the right direction strategically, but it still had a much smaller portfolio than it did just a few years ago. Real estate assets last year were valued at $12B and declined to under $9B before increasing this past quarter to $9.3B. Meanwhile, with a smaller portfolio, rental revenue had declined as well and now stands at $87M lower than the same period last year and $173M lower than the comparable six-month period in 2017.

The good news about the dispositions is that more of the reduction in portfolio size is coming from the Suburban portfolio than the Manhattan portfolio. The table below highlights the seven dispositions that have occurred in the suburban portfolio since 2017, at a total valuation of about $450M.

The suburban portfolio has been struggling to maintain rents and occupancy levels, essentially remaining flat over the last year while new cash rent over previously escalated rent has declined in two out of the last four quarters. The total square footage now in the Suburban portfolio is 2.8M square feet, from over 4.5M square feet just last year.

Data on the suburban portfolio is shown below. The number of buildings has been decreased from 26 to 19, while occupancy rates have hovered in the 87% to 88% range. The one positive trend I see in the data below is that the amount of concessions per square foot has steadily declined. An indication that either the remaining buildings in the portfolio are in higher demand or that the company is finding it easier to lease space without the concessions.

Manhattan Portfolio

The Manhattan portfolio, on the other hand, has the same number of properties than it did last year but the share of consolidated versus joint venture properties has changed considerably. The company's investments in joint ventures within its Manhattan portfolio has increased since last year to $3B and is a trend that may be worth continuing - considering the favorable fundamentals of those investments.

Occupancy levels in the Manhattan portfolio have steadily improved over the past year, as have rental rate increases, with new cash rents recently increasing 9.7%., even though the average starting cash rent has declined to $68.97 from $71.43. What this means is that while new rents are higher than the expiring leases, new lease rates are likely to have peaked at the end of last year and are now settling into a narrow range.

Share Buybacks - Good or Bad?

When company management says that buying its own stock is the best large-scale investment opportunity available at the moment, it makes me think of a few different scenarios. Is that company focused on buying its own stock because there aren't enough attractive opportunities to invest in real estate? Are real estate valuations too high to make sense at current rental rates and lease expirations? Or does the company simply have too much cash to deploy en masse?

Since the company started its share repurchase program, the stock has declined 3.47%, which is better than some of the company's larger competitors in the space but worse than the performance on the broader REIT indexes. On a YTD basis, the story changes. While the larger Office REITs have slid even further, SL Green is down just 2.1% and has outperformed the broader REIT indexes as well. A turnaround? Perhaps.

The buyback of an additional $500M in shares will help keep per share data attractive, but overall revenues, NOI, and FFO are well below previous highs due to the shrinking of the portfolio.

The table below shows the net income to FFO reconciliation on a per share basis. While the per share data is off by $0.10, there are two line items that had a big impact on how the company arrived at its FFO numbers. Depreciation and amortization has declined since the same period last year because of the smaller portfolio, but the increased level of dispositions has also had a big impact on the FFO calculation.

Finally, even though FFO decreased over $30M since the same period last year, the per share data differences are less stark because of the decrease in shares outstanding.

The risk I see is that the smaller portfolio, lower revenue, and lower NOI could indicate that additional FFO growth may not be easy. After all, most REITs grow either by acquisition, raising rents, or building. With the level and pace of acquisitions slowing and rental rates looking like they may slow, there might be a lot riding on new development and there is really only one major project in process.

One Vanderbilt

One Vanderbilt is being built on the corner of 42nd street and Vanderbilt Avenue in midtown Manhattan. When completed, it will briefly be the second tallest building in the city until two other buildings currently under development are erected. One Vanderbilt will then be the fourth tallest building in NYC.

It is already 31% pre-leased and will have roughly $1.6M square feet of space. It is a beautiful building but it will only add 1.6M square feet to the Manhattan portfolio currently estimated at 24M square feet. That's a 6-7% increase in rentable square feet added to the SLG portfolio over a three year period. Not exactly a high growth initiative although rental rates for the building will be on the high end.

The cherry on top, literally, of the Vanderbilt tower, is in the profitability of the observation deck of One Vanderbilt, which, with its beautiful views, is expected to generate an additional $42M in NOI. That's roughly 5% of the company's current NOI and more than either the Suburban or Retail Property portfolios. Again, it won't generate a cent until the latter part of 2020.

Financial Stability

The current Debt to EBITDA ratio for the company is 6.8x according to Fitch's definition. The reality is that if off-balance sheet debt is included, the ratio is closer to 8.8x. Despite the seemingly high ratio, I don't see a major risk for this level of leverage, particularly when it is currently overstated - a big chunk of debt is directly related to One Vanderbilt and it has zero EBITDA. A secondary measure of leverage looks more reasonable and gives me comfort that the leverage levels are manageable - that is, the overall LTV is 40%.

Roughly 21% of the company's debt is floating rate, which in a rising rate environment may seem a bit risky. However, the company has hedges in place to mitigate the impact of any interest payment increases that could result from higher rates.

Positioning

I am still underweight office REITs primarily due to extreme valuations rather than any imminent reversals in demand for office space. The labor market remains strong nationwide as well as in NYC, the latter having added an average 34K jobs per year since 2010. That rate of growth is slowing however, and forecasts for 2018 and 2019 are for 21K jobs created in each year - well below the average over the last 8 years and the lowest since 2004.

Dividends

The dividend yield for SL Green is slightly above 3% while the payout ratio remains manageable and at levels where dividend growth is feasible. However, the company's recent share buyback increase and its mention of $50M in dividend savings from those buybacks makes me wonder if dividend increases are even in the plans - or if they will be small and infrequent for now. A $0.01 increase per quarter would result in a dividend increase of about $3.6M so it is quite possible that the dividend will be increased. Both the dividend yield and payout ratio are in line with peers in the Office REIT sub-sector but with FFO still well below previous highs, holders of SLG should be content with the current dividend and not necessarily be holding for dividend growth. A dividend boost would be a nice plus but it wouldn't be one of the reasons I would invest. At least not until FFO reaccelerates.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, SL Green looks to be fairly valued at 22x P/AFFO. I don't see a big catalyst in the stock other than what might result from financial engineering (i.e. share buybacks) or the completion of One Vanderbilt in 2020 - provided demand for office space remains robust.

Note that I have excluded data for EQC to avoid the distortion it will cause to the chart.

Conclusion - Why it might still be interesting

What might convince me of the green light regarding SLG? A continuation of the migration towards more JV properties, provided those properties are more of the ones we see below. Comparing the consolidated properties versus the JV properties, I highlighted the totals for each to easily compare their metrics.

The table below shows the lease expiration schedule for both consolidated and JV properties. Notice that the JV properties have a higher annualized cash rent per square foot and current weighted average asking rent psf. A difference in the latter of $13 per square foot would equal $158M of additional rental revenue if the fundamentals of the consolidated properties migrated towards those of the JV properties. At 90.4M current shares outstanding, that's an FFO increase of $1.28 per share!! How long that would take and whether it actually gets there is a big question. But that might make me interested in SLG again.

