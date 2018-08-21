Datawatch Stays On Its Bumpy Track

Datawatch (DWCH) has performed well since I bought the stock about a year and a half ago - but it hasn't been an easy ride. DWCH has had a habit of selling off between earnings reports - perhaps due to an understandable lack of trust from investors. This is a stock that in late 2013 traded above $35 after its acquisition of Panopticon - and was at $6 barely a year later. And Datawatch remains a small fish in the big data preparation pond, with Alteryx (AYX) the 'hot' stock in the space and Tableau Software (DATA) rolling out its Tableau Prep along with its core visualization offering.

And so it's a little unnerving sticking with DWCH at this point. The stock already has pulled back about 10% from highs reached a few sessions after a strong fiscal Q3 report last month. There's certainly a case to take profits here, and hope for yet another pullback heading into Q4 numbers in early November. Buyout rumors spiked the stock early in the year, but a lack of news on that front suggests a sale isn't imminent. Near-term and long-term concerns persist surrounding profitability, and this remains a classic "is this time really different?" type of story.

But sticking with DWCH I am. Performance has been impressive over the past few quarters - and the company cleared a notable hump by surpassing much more difficult comparisons in Q2 and Q3. The buyout case still makes sense at some point (though, admittedly, that's been the case for at least 20 years now). On an EV/revenue basis, a ~3x pro forma multiple isn't that expensive relative to direct peers (notably AYX) or the software group as a whole - and leaves room for expansion as investor trust builds. There's enough here to stay long - even if the choppy trading in the stock likely will continue.

A Strong Q2 and Q3

I wrote back in January that Datawatch's fiscal Q4 and Q1 (Datawatch fiscal years end in September) results were important to the growth story because the company showed the ability to lap tough comparisons. Strong numbers in both Q2 and Q3 only strengthen the case, as the compares were even more difficult:

source: Datawatch presentation, August 2017

Sussing out the exact performance is somewhat difficult because of the company's acquisition of Angoss Software, which closed January 30 (one month into fiscal Q2). On the Q2 conference call, management demurred on breaking out Angoss' exact contribution (and thus an organic growth figure). Purchase accounting rules also have impacted GAAP revenue recognition, with a fair value adjustment relative to Angoss' deferred revenue being netted against the combined company's top line. Still, the news does look reasonably solid.

Pro forma figures in the 10-Q suggest a 6% decline in Q2, for instance. Adding back non-GAAP adjustments from the Q2 release, however, implies about 9% year-over-year growth pro forma. That's in a quarter where, per the Q2 conference call, several deals slipped into Q2 and were closed early in Q3. Similar math for the third quarter shows about 13% pro forma growth y/y, with bookings performance even higher per commentary on the Q3 call. GAAP revenue figures broken out in the 10-Q suggest organic growth of about 11% in Q3 and 9% YTD. The business closed calendar year 2017 with $48.2 million in pro forma revenue; on a non-GAAP basis, that number is now at a ~$51 million-plus run rate, which further supports the idea that revenue is growing in the range of low-double-digits at the moment.

That's good news, particularly against the tough comparisons for the legacy Datawatch business (which generated ~3/4 of revenue at the time of the acquisition). Qualitatively, too, the top-line story here appears to be playing out. A "land and expand" sales strategy is showing some success, with expands up 130% y/y in Q2 and lands strong in both quarters, per commentary. A "hunter" team has aggressively added new logos (over 200 YTD). Q3 had 12 6-figure deals: 6 from the core Monarch product, 4 from Angoss, and 2 from the smaller Panopticon, a big number for Datawatch. Average deal size is up to $50K from $39K a year ago, as of Q3.

Momentum clearly remains intact coming out of Q3. And with each passing quarter, past disappointments recede a bit more, and the confidence in the growth story here strengthens. Swarm, the new platform for core software offering Monarch, has seen a "significant uptick in interest", per the Q3 call. Panopticon has rebounded YTD, though the 10-Q cites a decline in Q3, with CEO Michael Morrison saying "we're in the right place at the right time" for that visualization software. And Angoss, at least in the early going, seems to be performing well, while also raising the company's recurring and subscription revenue (recurring revenue is targeted to ~70% of the base within a year).

The Concerns

That's the good news. But the story here isn't quite perfect. Competition remains a major concern. Datawatch's growth might look solid, but Alteryx grew sales 54% in its calendar Q2. Tableau spoke optimistically about its new data prep solution on its Q2 call, citing 6,500 new license activations in the quarter. (Datawatch's "land" plus "expand" figure was 285 in the same period.)

Morrison said on the Q3 call that Swarm, in particular, doesn't necessarily compete with Alteryx all that often, with smaller private companies Trifacta and Paxata the more common rivals. Reviews are mixed in terms of the relative strength of offerings across the data prep space, but Monarch certainly can at worst hold its own, particularly with Swarm. And the category as a whole is growing to the extent that it need not be "winner take all". Still, there's the fear that Datawatch can at some point get squeezed out - or that success for Tableau, in particular, might remove a logical bidder for Datawatch, whose stock spiked on takeover speculation early this year. Monarch does have a loyal (and long-term) base, and Panopticon has developed a strong niche in financial services, so Datawatch can hold its own. But the size of the company still suggests it may have an uphill climb against the likes of Tableau and Alteryx down the line.

The other concern is profitability. Non-GAAP EPS YTD is $0.06, even with a strong $0.07 print in Q3. All of that profit - and then some - comes from excluding stock-based comp (running at about a $3M run rate, probably ~6% of revenue). As I've pointed out in the past, Datawatch itself is only targeting a 15% non-GAAP operating margin, owing to heavy needs for sales and marketing and G&A given its size. EBIT margins at the moment, even non-GAAP, are less than 2% YTD (though they exceeded 6% in Q3), and operating leverage may not be on the way for some time as the company continues to invest in growth.

Valuation

Those concerns aren't new, though - and I don't see them as enough to break the story. Datawatch can compete with the 'big boys' in data prep. And the profitability question can be answered through a sale - which I still believe is the ultimate endgame here.

Meanwhile, even after the gains, DWCH still looks reasonably cheap, at least by software standards. The stock trades at right about 3x pro forma trailing revenue. AYX is at 18x sales (!), and DATA about 8x. Whether 3x is cheap or not is up for debate, but it's certainly at the low end of the EV/revenue spectrum in software and it's at least low enough that the multiple can expand as performance continues and/or improves. That said, DWCH is trading at about 20x EBITDA pro forma for those 15% target margins - which does bring at some least concern about valuation into play.

Still, the fundamentals aren't awful - and they're not enough to break the qualitative case here. And that case continues to get stronger each quarter. Increasingly, it looks like the company turned a corner two years ago, with the performance over the last four quarters disabusing worries that growth would be short-lived. The data prep market has a long and large growth runway in front of it. Execution is solid, and valuation is reasonable. It's not a perfect bull case, but it's good enough to ride out the volatility and stick with the story for a little while longer.

