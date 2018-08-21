The Best Real Estate Stock For The Next Decade

The low yield keeps investors away, but we will wager that this stock's total return will beat 90% of North American REITs over the next decade.

Morguard Corporation (OTC:MRCBF) is one of Canada's premier real estate and asset management companies. It has been a long standing favorite of ours from the point of capital appreciation and it has produced rather spectacular long-term returns. We used some of the top well known REITs from the different sectors to illustrate our point of how well this one has done.

Morguard has delivered better total returns than:

1) W.P. Carey (WPC) - A diversified net lease REIT

2) Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) - A diversified REIT

3) Ventas Inc. (VTR) - A diversified healthcare REIT

4) Equity Residential (EQR) - An apartment REIT

5) Digital Realty Trust (DLR) - A data center REIT

6) Simon Property Group (SPG) - A top end mall REIT

7) Realty Income (O) - A retail net lease REIT

MRC Total Return Price data by YCharts

We believe while the stock has done well longer term for its investors, the stock is still extremely cheap and the CEO's magical touch still makes this stock a great play for the next decade. Let us tell you why.

A diversified North American play

As at June 30, 2018, Morguard's portfolio, as shown below, is diversified across different asset classes within the real estate sector.

Source: Morguard June 30, 2018 portfolio update

Geographically, the portfolio is biased towards Canada (and within Canada towards Ontario) with one-quarter of assets being located in the US. This asset mix is constantly evolving as Morguard has been active in buying up distressed assets and turning them around. In the last six months, Morguard made acquisitions of close to $200 million.

Source: Q2 2018 results for Morguard Corp.

Q2 2018 results and valuation

Morguard produced rather impressive results for Q2 2018 with normalized funds from operations (FFO) coming in at $5.01/share.

Actual FFO (non-normalized) came in much higher due to a land rent settlement. Morguard is now producing close to $20 annualized FFO and this is likely to run higher in the next two quarters as substantial investments come online. The stock thus trades for less than 8.5X FFO. How does this compare to our top comparatives?

Source: NAREIT August 2018 REITWATCH

Morguard's multiple is cheapest by far with SPG at 12.5X 2018 numbers coming in a distant second. This is an extraordinary advantage as you do start with a big FFO yield approaching 12%. While scores of analysts tout the "cost of equity" advantage, which essentially says "the more expensive your stock, the more expensive it deserves to be," Morguard does not care for that silly theory. It uses its low FFO ratio to buy back stock and constantly adds value.

MRC Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Annual) data by YCharts

Another reason we love Morguard is because of the gigantic gap between its stock price and its tangible NAV computed using IFRS.

MRC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

We did not use comparatives for the other stocks as price to book is about the most useless method under US GAAP. IFRS, on the other hand, uses a fair valuation method, making book value very close to actual liquidation value of the company. We did, however, calculate the NAV for the stocks presented above and all of them with the exception of WPC and SPG (which trade at small discounts) trade above their NAVs. This discount to NAV allows Morguard buybacks to add far more juice and continuously raise value per share. Between stock buybacks, additional investments in subsidiaries and buying and renovating distressed properties, Morguard has made the best of a low multiple.

Interest coverage and debt

Low valuation is also sometimes a symptom of high leverage. In Morguard's case, that is certainly not the reason. Interest coverage remains healthy at 3.33X, in line with its peers shown above.

The debt maturities are well spaced with a weighted average term of 5 years.

A term of 5 years is of medium length in our opinion and quite a few of its peers have a higher maturity length. O, for example, has a 9.2-year weighted average maturity, with WPC and DLR near the 5.5-year mark. While at the lower end, the extremely strong cash flows and diversified nature of assets give Morguard substantial cushion. Also, Morguard, unlike the REITs, has no obligation to pay a large dividend and hence has substantial cash flows to retire upcoming debt.

Corporate structure

Morguard pays a rather tint $0.60 CAD dividend which equates to a 0.34% dividend yield. This makes it radically different than the group above in terms of dividend yields as Morguard has no obligation to the 90% income payout rule that REITs are bound by. This results in Morguard retaining a large amount of its FFO, and over the years, it has put it to excellent use. A vast number of REIT investors are DRIP participants in any case and Morguard essentially does this for you by retaining cash flow.

Another factor we look at is how much of a company is owned by insiders. While YCharts could pull up this number for our comparatives, it did not do for Morguard

SPG Insider Ownership Percentage data by YCharts

We pulled up the information using the annual information circular.

Source: Annual information circular for Morguard

Based on the shares outstanding, Rai Sahi, the CEO, owns 58.4% of the shares. How is that for aligned interests?

Conclusion

We obviously cannot compare Morguard to every REIT in every sector. We did pick up a smattering of the best known names across various REIT sectors to demonstrate that Morguard has done better than all of them, and current valuations aggressively support that it will continue to do so. Obviously, all of this comes with giant caveat that investors are okay with a tiny, almost non-existent yield.

MRC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

But for those interested in total return and those that would DRIP the dividend anyway, Morguard is an exceptionally good candidate that can enhance your long-term returns. Hence, we issued a trading alert to buy MRC at C$163.15 or lower on the TSX a few weeks back. The stock has moved up a bit since then but remains an excellent value.

