In any case, we think the market has Realty Income about right. We view shares as fairly valued and stand in awe of its dividend growth track record.

We still hold two long-term concerns about Realty Income, both of which we talk about in this piece.

Realty Income is one of our favorite real estate investment trusts, and its dividend yield of ~4.5% is hard not to like.

We really like Realty Income (O). The real estate investment trust (REIT) perhaps epitomizes the success of long-term dividend growth investing. Realty Income has generated a 15.8% annual total return since being listed on the NYSE in 1994, a time span that has witnessed the company pay a monthly dividend 577 consecutive months, while raising it for 83 consecutive quarters. Although Realty Income's 4.7% compound annualized dividend growth since its listing may not seem like a lot, compounding over so many years has an incredible impact on portfolio values. Realty Income is a success story no matter how you put it.

But we do think there are two risks investors should be aware of, ones that we highlighted in "2 Big Worries About Realty Income." The first concern that we have is that the retail landscape is vastly changing. We've talked about hhgregg (HGG) and Toys 'R Us as the most recent failures, but J.C. Penney (JCP) and Sears Holdings (SHLD) may be right behind them (if not, they will be challenged during the depths of the next downturn). Other retailers may face considerable pressure during the next downturn, too, and Realty Income's portfolio is very much levered to brick-and-mortar retail over the long haul. Not all of its tenants are of strong credit quality. The REIT estimates, for example, that less than 40% of its tenants in its retail end market have investment-grade ratings.

Our other concern is with respect to the threat of rising interest rates. Not only do equity values fall almost uniformly in the event of a higher discount rate within valuation models, all else equal, but as interest rates increase, the trade-off to fixed income becomes incrementally more attractive. The increase in the 10-year Treasury hasn't been that pronounced in the past few years, but look at all the media attention it has gathered during its rise to ~3%. Many like Jamie Dimon think a normalized 10-year rate is ~5%, and our valuation largely reflect such a view. However, when you really think about it, Realty Income is yielding ~4.5% at the time of this writing. How might shareholders react if the 10-year "risk-free" Treasury rate hits 5%? Would they be sellers?

Realty Income At A Glance

• Realty Income is a REIT that has 5,400+ properties across the US and Puerto Rico. It is an integrated real estate company with in-house finance/accounting, tenant research, portfolio management, and capital markets expertise. Its property portfolio amounts to over 90 million square feet of leasable space. Occupancy rates are north of 98%.

• Realty Income's stated goals are simple: generate dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. We think management is laser-focused on achieving these goals, and its conservative capital structure helps it withstand economic volatility.

• We like Realty Income's diversification. The REIT generates rental revenue in 49 states and Puerto Rico, and Texas and California account for the most (at 10.5% and 9%, respectively). No one industry accounts for 11% of total rent (c-stores ~10.8%). Its largest tenant, Walgreens (WBA), accounts for less than 7% of total rent, and it believes its top 20 tenants are insulated from changing consumer behavior.

• Realty Income's dividend track record is fantastic. The REIT has had more than 95 dividend increases since 1994, more than 80 consecutive quarterly increases, and more than 560 consecutive monthly dividends declared. It seems as though it increases its dividend every few months or so, and its payout has grown at a 4.7% CAGR since its IPO.

• The most recent read at Realty Income has been positive. The REIT reported second-quarter results that were quite good. Revenue in the period advanced 9.6%, while net income during the quarter came in at $96.4 million, compared to $81.1 million in the same quarter last year. FFO was also up nicely, to $226.1 million from $203.3 million in last year's period. The story was similar for adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

• We've had some success with our track record on Realty Income in the past. Of particular, we valued shares at ~$60 each in March 2014, and the company registered a 9 on the Valuentum Buying Index (see image above). If interested in the process, please be sure to read our latest study on the Valuentum Buying Index here (pdf).

• Realty Income continues to provide dependable monthly income, but its payout is dependent on access to capital markets. That means that unlike a corporate, it doesn't have a lot of flexibility to build reserves on the balance sheet and often has to depend on external financing capital to keep operations going in the right direction. Here's more of what we say about Realty Income's dividend in our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Realty Income is known as "The Monthly Dividend Company" thanks to its impressive track record of monthly dividend payments. The firm has increased its cumulative quarterly payout for more than 80 consecutive quarters and has paid more than 560 consecutive monthly dividends. The REIT's consistent fundamentals are the basis of its ongoing dividend strength; its occupancy rate has never fallen below 96%. Portfolio diversification helps maintain such occupancy levels as no one state accounts for more than 10.5% of total rent, and tenants in a given industry do not account for more than 11% of total rent. AFFO averaged just over $720 million from 2015-2017, easily higher than annual run-rate cash dividend obligations of nearly $690 million. Potential Weaknesses Real estate investment trusts pay out 90% of annual taxable income and therefore are unable to meaningfully reinvest internally-generated funds, resulting in external capital-market dependence. The weak internal cash-flow retention of most REITs translates into poor raw, unadjusted Dividend Cushion ratios, which could become severe during the depths of the real estate cycle. Even though a REIT’s operating cash flow may be robust, the lack of cash accumulation on the balance sheet and the massive debt needed to purchase/develop new properties can become restrictive. The adjusted Dividend Cushion ratio, accounts for expectations of continued access to the capital markets, which while “normal,” cannot be guaranteed in times of tight credit.

• Realty Income's AFFO per share for 2018 is targeted in the range of $3.14-$3.20 per share, an increase of approximately 4% over 2017 AFFO per share of $3.06. We like the REIT's conservative credit profile, which allows it to be one of the few A-rated REITs on the market today.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Realty Income is one of our favorite real estate investment trusts (REITs). The company's track record of dividend growth is fantastic, and we're big fans that its performance has been consistent during the past couple decades and almost without incident. Our two biggest worries may be unavoidable to the long-term investor, however: How might Realty Income's portfolio endure during a retail apocalypse? And how might shares of Realty Income react in the event Treasury yields soar? We think Realty Income will persevere regardless of potential troubles, as retail's demise may be over-hyped, and it's hard not to like its 4.5% dividend yield at the moment. We value Realty Income at $58 per share. The market has it about right, in our view.

