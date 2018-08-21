Walmart Online Strategy Worth A High P/E?

Photo Source

Walmart (WMT) shares jumped over 10% with its recent quarterly report. The stock is still about 10% below its 52 week even after the jump. The shares are certainly capable of reaching those levels once again due to investor enthusiasm, but investors should be cautious. The company is exposed to tariffs and its online business while growing is not profitable. Investors should understand where the differences lie between Walmart and Amazon and be wary of the multiple they pay for shares.

Strong Quarter

Walmart reported results that be on both the top and bottom line. With earnings coming in ahead of estimates by almost 6% and revenue beating by over $2 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Taking a deeper look into what drove the strong report, we see a few things. The company reported the strongest comp sales in the past 10 years with 4.5% growth. Much of this was driven from the grocery category as the company continues to expand into fresh foods. This is an extremely important growth category as it appeals to much of the millennial generation.

Despite this strong growth, cash flow still saw a decline.

Source: 8K

As investors, we like to see cash flow growing as that is something we can use everyday. In the 8k we found that the decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was due to vendor payments, and was slightly offset by a decrease in taxes owed as a result of tax reform. For new investments, dividends, buybacks, and so on, net income is always a metric that can be altered through adjustments which can be missed without a careful analysis.

Year to date the company also purchased back close to $5 billion in shares.

Source: Earnings Slides

This is about 1.7% of the company based on current market cap of $288 billion. What is more attractive is the remaining authorization of close to $17 billion, this would reduce the shares outstanding by an additional 6%. This is a positive for investors as they would become larger owners of the company.

Lastly, the company raised guidance for the year to an expected $4.90 to $5.05 vs. $4.78 consensus off of net sales growth of ~2% vs. 1.5%-2.0%. This would currently peg shares at about 20x earnings.

Online Growth

Not being blind to the future, Walmart has been heavily investing into its online presence. Not only home but abroad. Recent investments include closing on the Flipkart investment becoming the largest shareholder with a 77% stake. The investment includes $2B of new equity funding to help advance Flipkart in the market place. Additionally, the company invested in Chinese company JD.com (JD). With a 12.1% stake of the company, it may lead to an acquisition down the road should it be allowed. Right now shares have been depressed, and Walmart could take advantage of the opportunity to get a hold of more shares in a market leader in the worlds future largest economy. Together the companies recently partnered on an investment into Dada-JD Daojia, which delivers goods from local supermarkets and other businesses through a smartphone app. We can see the company is continuing to make strides in the next big thing. The largest factor has been Jet.com, The acquisition the company made in 2016 for $3 billion.

Often compared to Amazon (AMZN) it should be noted there are a few key differences. Amazon does both fufillment as well as gives independent sellers a platform to have product on their site. This is important to note, as many may be aware Walmart often uses its purchasing power to negotiate discounts and pricing. However, small businesses that cant serve such a large customer or have such low margin on their items, may prefer to sell through amazon to reach a large customer base. With only a fee to Amazon as their cost of doing business. Additionally, these businesses could send their products to Amazon directly and have them fufilled for an added fee. This means the business can have expanded exposure, Amazon can ensure customer experience, and have a differentiated product base.

Jet also sells based on a quantity discount. While this is possible through Amazon it is not as popular. The quanitity discount is also further pressuring margins as the larger shipment to the customer the more costly the shipping. In the mean time the company is cutting its price to sell the larger quantity. While this is a good business practice in theory, it is more sustainable in a brick and mortar environment. Walmart in the future may look at expanding its options with such things as a seller platform. This would enable Walmart to instead collect a service fee and not have to purchase, maintain, or handle inventory. It would then become more inline with competing against Amazon. Of important note is that Jet does not require a membership to its best services, however, it does not have as many add on services that Amazon does. Amazon enables prime users to have access to video and music services along side its 2 day shipping guaranteed upon millions of items.

It seems that much of the investor community is excited for the expanded opportunity Jet has brough Walmart. However, it seems to be unoted the crucial differences in the business models. Until Walmart expands its avenues for revenue growth beyond just selling items it stocks, the shares should trade at a multiple that is representative of the low single digit growth it is experiencing.

Conclusion

At this time investors who are interested in Walmart as a new investment may want to wait for a better entry point. Shares trading close to highs and at a multiple in the 20's could find investments in faster growing entities. The path for growth going forward is still very limited for Walmart due to its sheer size. The company would need to continue to make significant investments into the online retailing world to better its position as a mass online merchant. For current shareholders, sitting tight or slightly trimming the position after a run up might not be a bad idea. The company is not yielding as much as it historically does and is often used as a non cyclical investment. Shares would begin to look enticing around a 16-17 multiple or $80-85 a share. The company is of sound footing and does have a sizeable buyback to create less downside risk. The opportunity to get shares at a lower price may not come until a miss on quarterly results or a trade war escalation with China becomes present.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.