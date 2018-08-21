Exxon Mobil: Not Near The Ledge

My prediction of the dividend stream has a value higher than the current market price for XOM, making for an good opportunity for dividend growth investors.

What did I think last time?

Just a short while ago on May 11, I wrote an article warning against irrational exuberance over the performance of Exxon Mobil (XOM). I thought this article from Barron’s focused too much on the positive while ignoring some obvious negatives. Given that XOM is trading at a P/E multiple well above where it was during 2010 to 2014, I didn’t see the shares as cheap. While I liked XOM, I was still worried about capital spending and on-going production issues.

Looking at the dividend stream and other issues, I saw $85 or less as a good price to pay.

So I was recently surprised to come across this article, where SA contributor Wealth Insights was trying to talk panicky investors in XOM in off the ledge. While that description is on the hyperbolic side, I wonder if the shift in sentiment isn’t more a product of the exuberance I warned about and its confrontation with actual results.

What new information do we have now?

The first thing to do is to look at the latest reported quarterly results and decide if they are bad or just not what some investors were hoping for.

The slide above shows both why some might see the quarters as a good one and why others might see it as a disappointment. Compared to last year, the upstream results and over-all results are improved, while the downstream and chemical results saw declines. That is what one would expect given the increase in the price of oil and gas. Looking at the prior quarter, one could see results as a disappointment as everything is down. We will have to dig deeper to see if these declines were the result of this quarter being a poor one or last quarter being a really good one.

This next slide, showing the changes in upstream earnings from Q1, provides evidence that Q1 was just a good quarter. Volume declines seem to be reasonable and not signs of problems. I have been concerned in the past that scheduled downtimes were taking longer than scheduled, so I still want to double check that that wasn’t the case this quarter. The big hit on volume seems to be an asset sale, and I expect such sales to slow or stop in the near future.

This slide, showing the changes in downstream earnings between Q1 and Q2, gives some indication of the impact of unscheduled downtime. Given the earth quake in Papua New Guinea, I think the 10% or so of total downtime costs is reasonable. This goes a long way to dispelling my concerns about downtime taking longer than expected.

The slide above is mixed news. I like that CAPEX was increased, given where oil prices are and the need for production increases I have been wanting to see more capital spending. However, I’d rather not have debt increase and cash decrease at this point. I want to see more increases in cash flow from operations before I see more capital spending because while the debt level is currently fine, I don’t want to see it much higher either. I don’t expect oil prices to go much higher any time soon, so Exxon needs to be paying down debt so it will be able to borrow when prices crash again in the future.

How safe is the dividend?

The YChart® above shows how much of the cash generated by operations is left after paying out the dividends. That is a good measure of how safe the dividend is. In the case of Exxon Mobil, we can see that more cash is now left over after the dividend is paid. From slides in the earnings presentation, we know that cash from operations didn’t fully cover dividends, capital spending and share buybacks, but with dividends covered they are safer going forward. I would be happier if the growth in excess cash hadn’t slowed recently, but it’s still growing so that is good.

Simply Wall St has a graph showing analysts’ estimates of future cash flow pictured above. The lends support to my thinking that the dividend and my predictions for future dividends are fairly safe. The likely continued growth in cash flow better supports the dividend than when oil prices were low and cash flow was shrinking. So given that Exxon Mobil didn’t cut the dividend during a much harder period, and in fact increased it, I see no reason why the increases won’t continue for the next few years.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that Exxon is heading towards raising the dividend each year for almost 4 decades.

To calculate the expected dividends over the next 12 months I will assume that the quarterly dividend is raised about half the amount of the last raise. This will work out to be $3.305 per share. I will use the same rates for the dividend growth rates I did in the last article (3%, which is how I get the 2.5 cent increase for the next dividend raise).

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $100.12. I still think that the oil sector and fuel prices are uncertain, so I still want a 10% additional discount to increase my margin of safety. That makes my buy price anything under $91. Given that the current market price is under $80, XOM looks to be selling at a very attractive price.

Given that the 4-year average yield is 3.39%, the current yield of 4.2% also indicates that the current price is a good deal.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward I want to see 3 things: cash flow from operations to continue to grow, asset sales to slow or stop, and capital spending to grow to a level that will support growing volumes. While not ideal, it’s okay that revenue growth is mostly from price increases, as long as in the near future volumes resume growth.

I also want to see debt being paid down. I don’t think we will soon see oil prices much higher than they are now, so it’s important for Exxon Mobil to pay down debt during this period of higher oil prices. This is needed so that the next time oil prices crash (and they will crash again at some point), Exxon Mobil is able to borrow money to bridge the gap.

Conclusion

I see no reason for investors in Exxon Mobil to panic. I don’t even see a reason for them to be seriously worried. The most recent quarter had good results. The only reason to think otherwise is if one had an unrealistic expectation of how the oil sector and Exxon Mobil would perform going forward. In fact, I am quite happy to see that some weak spots I saw last quarter were better this quarter as my big concern, downtime extending longer than scheduled, didn’t seem to be an issue this quarter.

XOM is currently under $80. Some might worry that they paid more for it not all that long ago. Me, I think the current price is a very good bargain and that dividend growth investors with cash to invest should take a close look at it to determine if more shares of XOM are right for their portfolio.

Simply Wall St provides me free access to its premium paid service so I can use data they provide to help support my investment thesis. I use their data and graphs when it supports my case. Much of the data that appears in their graphs and charts comes from Capital S&P IQ.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.