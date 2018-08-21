TransDigm: Going To Fly Higher

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 13.78, which is 37.32% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) are down 5.84% since peaking on July 31, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this supplier of engineered aircraft components are an attractive buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

In the first half of 2018 I developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July 2018, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The current MGQ for TDG stands at 14.87, which implies a 50.26% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that TDG has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of TransDigm Group Inc was 11.10% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 17.50% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 16.30% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 19.30% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for TDG came in at a 44.59% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 44.59 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in well above the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500, and the company's operating margin was also higher than the average of 12.60% for its industry, and 13.15% for its sector.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's growth prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

TDG has a Forward P/E of 20.79 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for TDG is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for TDG stands at 20.71%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 20.71% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so TDG has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.33x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for TDG would turn bullish with a break above the $355.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from a bearish downtrend line which began on August 7 on the daily charts. The shares recently bounced off the $350.00 support level which should encourage investors to buy on a bullish breakout. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $385.00 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy the shares of TDG (options market not liquid enough). My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $345.00. My target return for the trade is 10%.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $385.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe TDG is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

This Moat is Unique

It's difficult to lose market share when your competitors can't compete for business because you're the only company that is able to provide the products that your customers need. This is the enviable position that TransDigm finds itself in. As Executive Chairman Nicholas Howley pointed out in the Q3 2018 earnings call:

. . . about 90% of our net sales are generated by proprietary products. Over three-quarters of our net sales come from products for which we believe we are the sole source provider.

This is an impressive competitive moat, and it is one of the major contributors to the company's outstanding revenue growth over the last ten years (the other is accretive acquisitions):

TDG data by YCharts

For Q3 2018 revenue was up again, increasing 9.2% YOY. And as CEO Kevin Stein pointed out the Q3 earnings call, revenue increased YOY for all of the company's business segments: commercial markets, business jets and helicopters, and defense. In regards to guidance, the company raised its guidance for both revenue and earnings for fiscal year 2018. But the shares dropped 3% after the earnings report. Such are the vagaries of the market.

I like companies that have high profit margins compared to their competitors - this shows me that management is best of class in generating revenue and controlling costs in their industry:

Profitability Ratios

TDG Industry Sector Gross Margin (NYSE:TTM) 57.71 23.71 29.67 Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 55.43 31.33 28.97 Operating Margin (TTM) 43.81 12.60 13.15 Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 40.20 11.17 13.01 Net Profit Margin (TTM) 20.95 9.90 9.34 Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 16.61 9.27 8.30

Source: Reuters

As the chart above shows, TransDigm has posted significantly higher profit margins than its competitors both on a TTM an 5-year average basis. I would take advantage of the recent drop in the share price to take a position in this highly profitable and unique company.

Acquisition Masters

TransDigm has acquired 64 businesses since 1993, and 49 since its IPO in 1996. Clearly, acquiring accretive businesses is part of the company's long-term growth strategy, and management shows no signs of slowing down:

So far in fiscal year 2018, we have spent about $660 million on acquisitions. In March of fiscal year 2018, we announced two acquisitions, Kirkhill and Extant, for about $575 million. They both fit our strategy well. In July, we announced the acquisition of Skandia for about $84 million. All these deals meet our PE-like return requirements.

Sales for TransDigm have grown at a CAGR of 20% since 1993, and making accretive acquisitions that broadens the company's arsenal of proprietary and sole-source products has helped fuel this growth.

Since 2008 the company has spent an annual average of $676 million on acquisitions. Seeing that the company has already spent $660 so far in fiscal 2018, it may be done for the year. But they are already prepared for future potential purchases by having $2.45 billion in dry powder available to them ($1.85 billion in cash and $600 million in unused revolving credit).

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, TDW is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

