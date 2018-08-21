Tethys Oil Trades With A Low Historical P/E And Forward Earnings Estimates Are Significantly Higher

The company has consistently been growing reserves with a reserve replacement ratio above 100% over the last 6 years.

Tethys Oil weathered the last five years turbulent market with positive earnings and free cash flows which means the company can remain profitable even if the oil price retreats.

Note that Tethys Oil is small-cap stock traded on NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm.

Investment Thesis

Tethys Oil fell 20% on the recent Q2 2018 report, which was not justified in my view. The stock has since recovered more than 10% in just a few days, but still offers great valuations if we consider the price of oil today and forward production estimates.

The company also has a good track record of increasing reserves and has in the last year been awarded exploration rights to Block 49 in Oman, which offers great long-term growth potential.

Overview

Tethys Oil (OTC:THYOF) is a Swedish energy company focused on production and exploration of oil. The company has passive exploration assets in France & Lithuania and negligible production in Lithuania. In more general terms, Tethys Oil is a company with production and exploration assets in Oman.

Figure 1 - Source: Q2 2018 Conference Call Presentation

The producing assets in Oman are located in Block 3&4, which are shared with CC Energy and Mitsui. During Q4 of 2017 the company was also awarded exploration rights to Block 49. Tethys share for Block 49 is 100% compared to Block 3&4 where it is only 30%.

Figure 2 - Source: Q2 2018 Conference Call Presentation

With the current stock price of 101.04 SEK and 35,543,750 shares outstanding at the end of the most recent quarter, we get a market cap of 3,590.4M SEK. Tethys reports in USD and with the current USDSEK fx rate of 9.16, the market cap in U.S. Dollar is $392.0M.

Reserves & Production

Tethys Oil produced 4.4 Million Barrels of Oil (mmbo) during 2017. On the reserve side, there are 15.6 mmbo in proven, 22.0 mmbo in proven and probable and 32.4 mmbo in proven, probable and possible reserves. If we only consider proven and probable, the company has enough reserves for another 5 years. However, when looking at the reserve replacement ratio ("RRR") in the table below we can clearly see that the reserves have grown consistently over the last six years with a RRR well above 100% every year.

Figure 3 - Source: Data from Q1 2018 Conference Call Presentation

It is also worth pointing out that Tethys Oil has contingent resources of 17.3 mmbo, which might be added to reserves dependent on ongoing appraisal and budgeting work. So I deem the reserve situation as reasonably good, based on reserves, contingent resources and a solid history of replacing the reserves. I expect the company to be operating in Block 3&4 in the foreseeable future.

In the below graph we can see impressive production growth up until 2016. Growth has since stagnated, initially due to OPEC restrictions which affected Block 3&4 in Oman as well.

Figure 4 - Source: 2017 Annual Report

Average daily production for Q1 2018 was 11,574 bopd and 11,733 bopd for Q2 2018. Production guidance for the year is between 11,000 and 13,000 bopd. During the most recent conference call, the company confirmed that in Q4 of 2018, production is expected to be in the upper half of guidance once Erfan 1-4 wells are connected to the production facilities.

Figure 5 - Source: Q2 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Work has just commenced in Block 49 with reprocessing and reinterpreting existing seismic data. Using new techniques has shown to be very successful in Block 3&4, so the company expects to be able to get a better visibility compared to previous operators. However, production from Block 49 should not be expected in the next couple of years.

Political Risk & Royalties

It is fair to assume the political risk of operating in Oman is higher compared to western countries. If we start with the specific risk for an individual operator. To make this discussion brief, the allocation of exploration rights to Block 49 during Q4 2017, indicates a good relationship between Tethys and the local government.

If we instead consider the more general political risk of foreign companies drilling in Oman. Few companies are as exposed to Oman as Tethys Oil in terms of percentage of sales, but there are many large energy companies operating in Oman. Some of the largest producers are Shell, Total, Partex and Occidental Petroleum.

The Government finances have undoubtedly been affected by the low oil price. GDP Annual Growth for 2015 and 2016 was down significantly, but has since recovered with the increase in the oil price. The country has long term plans to diversify into other sectors, but in the short term, oil production is of key importance.

Figure 6 - Source: tradingeconomics.com

Tethys Oil's operations are governed by an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement where Tethys receives its share of oil after the government take. Taxes and royalties are consequently paid from the government's share of oil and will not turn up on the income statement. There is always a risk that the terms would change to something less favorable, but the terms are good for both parties in my view. The government takes no investment risk, but allows the company to decrease the government take by offsetting exploration costs. The percentage of total production for Tethys is presently at 52%.

Figure 7 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Last Twelve Months Financials

Tethys has no debt financing and no income taxes as taxes are taken before revenues, this makes the income statement and balance sheet very easy to read. Just looking at the last twelve months we can see that the company is extremely profitable and offer attractive return on investments.

Figure 8 - Source: Quarterly Reports

From a valuation perspective I will focus on earnings as the company invests significant amounts of cash in exploration, but is important to point out that the company has had positive free cash flow numbers since 2013. P/E for the last twelve months comes to 10.2, which is attractive in itself. The forward looking estimates are even better, which we will discuss in the next section.

Forward Looking Financials

During Q2 2018, 555,201 barrels of oil were produced at an average realized selling price of $65.6 per barrel. Sales are preformed on 2 month rolling future contracts, which means the average realized selling price approximately reflects the brent price during February - April. We will make a number of assumptions in our estimates.

We use DME Crude Oil Oman Oct '18 which trades at $70.69 per barrel.

We will not include currency or financial items as they vary from positive to negative over the quarters. Since we also don't have any taxes, the operating result and net income will be identical.

We use Q2 production numbers.

We will use Q2 operating expenses of $11.1M, depreciation of $11.4M and administrative expenses of $1.9M and annualize the numbers.

Figure 9 - Source: Quarterly Reports

This gives us even more impressive return figures which can be seen by the table above. The forward looking P/E comes to 8.3. As good as these numbers look, I expect revenues will likely be higher due to 1. & 2. below and costs will be lower due to 3. below.

The oil price has retreated some over the last few months, which means the average realized price for oil during Q3 was above the price of $70.69 per barrel which we used in the estimates. Average daily production for Q2 was 11,733 bbl and in Q4 once Erfan is expected to be in production, the guidance is for 12,000-13,000 (upper half of original guidance). During the last two quarters, the operating expenses has increased some and it was communicated during the Q2 conference call that those numbers are expected to come down some. Q2 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Dividends

During 2018 the company has paid 5 SEK in dividends per share, with 1 SEK per share remaining. It is important to point out that ordinary dividend is only 2 SEK per share. If we consider the amount of cash on the books ($35.8M), the profitability during 2018 compared to 2017, I would expect at least 6 SEK to be distributed as dividends during 2019 as well. That translates into a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Figure 11 - Source: Q2 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Conclusion

Tethys Oil is a fantastic investment in my view, provided one can accept a slightly higher political risk. I would also argue that Oman is relatively stable if we compare to other countries in the region.

The company offers good profitability, great returns on equity without having any leverage, low valuations and a solid dividend yield. As icing on the cake, the long-term potential of Block 49 could also be substantial.

