Sears Holdings: An Open Letter To The Special Committee Of The Board

There is no more accepting "competitive reasons" as an excuse for limited disclosure. The time is now to articulate a plan or offer to take it private.

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD): An Open letter to The Special Committee of the Board of Directors

Dear Board Members,

I am writing with respect to the process currently underway to sell several of Sears Holdings businesses and restructure certain liabilities. I am a long time shareholder of the company and have been an active supporter of the on-going transformation. The company has historically treated shareholders very equitably in the past by allowing participation in various corporate actions via rights offerings or spin-offs. At some point about 3 years ago, that equitable treatment came to a halt. And one related party transaction after another was undertaken to provide liquidity to the business in an expedient manner. These transactions were done in debt form, as opposed to further equity capital raises. This raises significant questions as to why utilize relatively high cost debt that the company couldn’t afford to carry, when consideration is now being given to converting some of that debt to equity anyway at far lower prices. While I recognize this liquidity was imperative, it has encumbered significant amounts of assets. And an opportunity for shareholders to participate on like terms on a pro-rata basis was never offered to shareholders. Precedent had been set previously with many prior transactions that such an approach with shareholders was viable and could be completed in a relatively tight window of time. For both rights offerings and debt offerings. The cumulative effect of the related party loans has resulted in a conflict of interest between management/ESL and minority shareholders. In addition, the senior position of the related party loans contemplated for conversion raises questions around what price such notes would convert at if ESL so chooses. For example, communications from ESL suggest a potential tender or exchange at price levels near those currently observed in the unsecured bonds (low 40s). The securities ESL is proposing to potentially convert do not have readily accessible prices, but surely conversion to equity at a par value (100) cannot be the correct answer given the trading levels of other SHLD liabilities.

It is fair criticism for observers to suggest that Governance at Sears Holdings could be improved, given the small size of the Board. Independent directors of Sears Holdings Corporation are supposed to serve in the role of advocate for minority shareholders. Minority shareholders are entitled to significantly more disclosure with respect to granular parts of the business (specifically those contemplated for sale now and in the future), as well as a holistic plan for transformation and the desired end state.

Most minority shareholders are likely invested in Sears Holdings as a show of confidence in the CEO and majority shareholder. We would like to see that equitable treatment that once existed continue. Specifically, I am proposing that the Special Committee consider some or all of the following proposals for consideration as they undertake this process.

1. Propose to ESL that they offer participation on like terms to shareholders on a pro-rata basis in any business transaction ESL enters into with the company (via rights offering or other means).

2. Propose to ESL that they offer syndication of the second lien notes they hold that are contemplated for potential conversion to existing shareholders on a pro-rata basis. This will allow existing shareholders the opportunity to limit the dilution impact to them of any prospective conversion and provide ESL liquidity.

3. Advocate for much more significant quarterly public disclosures and the articulation of a transformation/re-organization plan, timeline, milestones and ultimate objective (preferably delivered by the CEO) so that investors can make an informed decision on the viability of such a plan. Disclosures of interest would include:

Store level profitability statistics Shop Your Way financials Granular lease expiration schedules SG&A expenses attributable to the (Services, Other lines) Other significant fixed costs that may be driving continued losses

4. If the above items are not acceptable to management/ESL, please consider requesting ESL tender for the balance of the company that they and related parties do not already own. As majority shareholders, they already are the beneficial owner of greater than 50% of the businesses they are proposing to acquire (Kenmore, Ship), the real estate portfolio and Parts Direct (which is apparently difficult to separate anyway). For the same roughly $500 million they are offering for parts of our portfolio of businesses, they could have all of the businesses and continue on the transformation journey outside of the scrutiny of the public markets. An offer of roughly $10 per share ($500 million for the roughly 50 million shares not owned by ESL affiliates) is far more equitable and ethical than ESL converting related party debt that was not broadly syndicated to effectively own 90%+ of the company and largely accomplish the same thing.

The vast majority of Sears Holdings shareholders have been steadfast supporters of the company and Mr. Lampert. Many years ago Mr. Lampert made an analogy at an annual meeting to a patient in surgery sometimes getting worse before it gets better. This surgery has gone on far too long without a real update. A fact based update and a plan for the patient. Most shareholders have been in this together for many years. It is time for management/ESL to treat us like fellow owners (including information, transparency, and opportunity to protect our interests) or make us an offer to sell the rest of the company to him. He can then continue the transformation efforts and negotiations with creditors without the burden of public company costs.

It is up to the independent directors to advocate for the shareholders. I hope this letter provides insight on how to best represent us and I look forward to seeing the results of your efforts on behalf of minority shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.