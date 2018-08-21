Gildan Activewear: A Strong Q2 Isn't Enough To Quell Outlook Uncertainty

Shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL) spiked after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, and the stock now trades close to its six-month high. There was a lot to like about Q2, and it looks like management’s strategic initiatives have potential. At a P/CF multiple of 13.4x, GIL isn’t expensive compared to its own historical valuations or relative to peers. But, after three years of stagnating organic growth and stock performance, it still isn’t clear if GIL has what it takes to get things going again, and there are a lot of things that could go wrong. Shares look fairly valued at this time.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

Sales grew 17.3% to a Q2 record of $764.2M, driven by continued momentum in the core activewear segment (t-shirts, sport shirts, tops, shorts, etc.) and a 35% increase in international sales. Hosiery and underwear sales fell 23.8%, reflecting anticipated declines in socks caused by a shift towards private label at mass retailers, but this segment accounts for a relatively small portion of the business.

The shift from branded to private label is one of a number of changes to the apparel landscape brought on by the shift in consumer traffic from brick and mortar to e-commerce, which has completely upended the retail landscape (and everything connected to it) these last few years. Competition has intensified, not only for the business of retailers and wholesale distributors but also from retailers and wholesalers, many of which have developed their own private label brands as a means of differentiation. These shifts have forced GIL and its competitors to rethink how they operate, and the stock has been in stagnation mode ever since e-commerce really started to take over in 2015 (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Stock Performance

Source: Morningstar

GIL’s main approach (effective January 1, 2018) has been to combine its two business units (Printwear and Branded Apparel) into a single consolidated operating structure, centralizing marketing, merchandising, sales, distribution, and administrative functions. The motivation here is that combining the two units will create a leaner and more streamlined organization that maximizes the growth potential of its brands. And the signs from Q2 were encouraging: sales grew ~7% on an organic basis, easily the company’s best performance in years, while organic growth was just 1% at competitors Hanesbrands (HBI) and Carter’s (CRI) in the second quarter.

GIL also reported record second-quarter earnings of $0.52 (up 6.1% y/y), although the increase was entirely due to share repurchases, as a spike in manufacturing and supply chain costs (stemming from supply chain disruptions in Central America) kept operating income flat. This is a temporary issue and shouldn’t be a huge concern for investors, although management did lower its outlook for FY18 gross margin. But overall, the quarter was a good one, and the company raised FY18 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, EPS, and free cash flow guidance to the upper end of their previous ranges.

And yet, it’s still too early to tell if GIL is really on track. As competitive pressures have increased in recent years, the company has increasingly relied on acquisitions to drive growth, and while returns on capital have increased since bottoming in 2015, they’re still quite a ways below the high-teen ROICs that the company averaged previously. This isn’t to say that management is destroying shareholder value, but it isn’t exactly creating it either.

Management says that it uses acquisitions to “supplement” organic growth, but the company has barely grown organically over the last few years and there simply aren’t a lot of organic growth opportunities out there: the apparel industry is mature (growing about 2-3% annually during economic expansions), pricing power is almost non-existent, and the company already has more than 70% market share in the printwear category, which doesn’t leave much room for additional gains (although there are some opportunities internationally).

It’s telling that, despite the strong improvement in free cash flow over the last few years, GIL’s stock price continues to stagnate. Management’s initiatives have some potential, but there’s only so much that management can do in this environment and a return to 2010-2014 style returns looks unlikely right now. At the same time, the risks have increased considerably as a result of the shift to e-commerce, which has disrupted traditional distribution networks and sales channels, and given rise to new competitive threats from private labels. GIL's scale and vertically-integrated supply chain give it a slight cost advantage over smaller players, but GIL operates at a cost disadvantage compared to Amazon (AMZN) and apparel firms with more established online platforms. The outlook is far less certain today than it was at the beginning of the decade, and there are lots of things that could go wrong when it comes to executing on strategic initiatives and integrating acquisitions.

Thus, we believe GIL is fairly valued at this time. The stock trades at a P/CF of 13.4x, compared to a median of 15.8x for the peer group, which consists of HBI, CRI, and Columbia Sportswear (COLM), but the current discount is no bigger than usual. As is the case with peers, GIL’s multiple has contracted significantly since 2014/2015, but this is the level at which the stock has traded historically (even in the early parts of the decade when the prospects for organic growth were better), and the valuation rightly affects the new risks and uncertainties to the outlook.

Figure 2: Peer Group P/CF Valuations

Source: Madison Investment Research

Conclusion

GIL had a very strong Q2 and management’s initiatives have potential, but it’s too early to tell if GIL can get back on track. The changes brought about by e-commerce are an inflection point of sorts, and returning the company to sustainable organic growth will be no easy task.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.