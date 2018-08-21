Trump Signals Drawdown Of The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it will be selling 11 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Offers to purchase must be received by 2:00 p.m. Central Time, August 28, 2018. The delivery period for this sale shall be from October 1, 2018 through November 30, 2018.

The sale of 11 million barrels was previously authorized by Congress. According to the DOE:

Under Section 5010 of the 21st Century Cures Act, the Secretary of Energy is directed to draw down and sell a total of 25 million barrels of crude oil from the SPR, over 3 consecutive fiscal years (FY), beginning in FY 2017. Of this amount, DOE is selling 6 million barrels in FY 2019. Under Section 403 of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, the Secretary of Energy is directed to draw down and sell a total of 58 million barrels of crude oil from the SPR, over 8 consecutive FYs, commencing in FY 2018. Of this amount, DOE is selling 5 million barrels in FY 2019.

The timing of the sale is at the very beginning of FY 2019. This timing appears to intentionally coincide with the commencement of the additional sanctions on Iran in early November, which may reduce their crude oil exports.

If there is a disruption to supplies as a result of the sanctions, the president has emergency authority to sell another 30 million barrels. In addition, he can ask Congress to accelerate, or move forward, the sale of 288 million barrels that has already been authorized by Congress through 2027. The Trump administration's initial budget proposal for FY 2018 was to sell half of the SPR, and so the idea of accelerating sales is not far-fetched.

If the sale of all 288 million barrels, minus sales in FY 2018, were to be accelerated to FY 2019, it would be the equivalent of almost 800,000 b/d, which would replace most, if not all, of the reduction to Iran's exports expected as a result of the sanctions.

The SPR has a maximum nominal drawdown capability of about 4.4 million barrels per day. And the time for the oil to enter the U.S. market from a presidential decision is just 13 days.

Mandated SPR Sales of 288 Million Barrels

Since 2015, the U.S. Congress has enacted five pieces of legislation that mandated oil sales from the SPR. The sales were primarily motivated by a desire for revenue to pass legislation unrelated to energy. These authorized sales totaling about 288 million barrels will reduce the size of the SPR to just below 410 million barrels by the end of 2027 from 695 million barrels at the beginning of 2017. Note that this is a drawdown, not an exchange where the barrels would be replaced.

Source: Columbia SIPA, Center on Global Energy Policy.

Reducing the size of the SPR has made sense due to changes over the decades since 1975 when it was first authorized following the 1973-74 Arab Oil Embargo. It was designed to help offset disruptions to oil imports, and the International Energy Agency established a 90-day requirement for import protection. The SPR size is calculated by multiplying the Energy Information Administration's reported net petroleum imports per day by 90.

At the current level of 660 million barrels, the SPR holds the equivalent of 190 days of import protection based on net petroleum imports over the past 52 weeks of 3.469 million barrels per day. The 90-day requirement translates to a SPR requirement of just 312 million barrels, and part of the requirement may be met by private (industry) stocks.

The second reason why it makes sense to reduce the size of the SPR is the evolution of the shale oil industry and the inventory of "Drilled but Uncompleted" wells (DUCs). Shale oil production can be ramped up relatively quickly in response to a spike in oil prices that would otherwise follow a disruption in oil supplies.

For example, in the Permian Basin, the EIA reported a record 3,470 DUCs in the Permian in July 2018, a year-over-year increase of 80 percent.

Finally, the SPR was developed as deterrence to a politically-motivated oil embargo, as was the case in 1973-74. Back on October 20, 1973, King Faisal had decided to join in an oil embargo against the United States and Europe in favor of the Arab position in the Yom Kippur War. In an interview with international media, King Faisal said, "America's complete Israeli support against the Arabs makes it extremely difficult for us to continue to supply the United States with oil, or even remain friends with the United States."

In March, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) visited the White House on his three-week "charm tour" to London, New York, Washington and San Francisco in search of investors. His message was that it is safe to do business in Saudi Arabia, while seeking investment in KSA to transform its economy.

That message was not lost on President Trump. He had often said during the presidential campaign that the United States is defending Saudi Arabia practically for free, and that the kingdom "would not last a week" without U.S. protection. The kingdom is in no position to deny Trump's request to sell more oil to replace any loss from Iran due to the sanctions.

President Trump's first foreign visit in 2017 was to Saudi Arabia, where he received a "royal welcome." The notion that OPEC, led by KSA, would use oil as a political weapon against the U.S. is far-fetched today and for the foreseeable future.

NOPEC legislation is pending that would allow the president to instruct the justice department to prosecute parties, including foreign countries, that collude as a cartel. I have no doubt the legislation would be passed if oil were used as a weapon.

Conclusions

President Trump has various options to manage the upcoming oil market risks. He may be able to find a deal that averts the sanctions altogether. He may grant waivers to reduce the impact of the sanctions. And he has asked for Saudi Arabia and others to increase their production.

And he may draw down the SPR, as he is signaling with this 11 million barrel sale. I would expect that he will have much more SPR oil released if there is much of a shortfall in world production that is not offset by KSA and others. He could add 280 million barrels to world supply next year by asking Congress to accelerate the drawdown it has already mandated.

