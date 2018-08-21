Technically Speaking For August 20

The NY Fed released its latest survey of household debt, reporting that total debt was now $13.29 trillion:

Should we be concerned about this? Not at this point. Total GDP is slightly over $20 trillion, making total household debt 65% of total GDP. The debt service and financial obligations ratios are both near historic lows:

The charge-off rate on all consumer loans is back at low levels:

And the general macroeconomic background is strong: GDP is growing at a strong clip, unemployment is low, business and consumer sentiment is high.

However, we're starting to see a few signs of problems. Credit card delinquencies are moving slightly higher, return on assets at banks is moving lower, card issuer's margins are compressing, and the higher quality borrowers have already been spoken for. And because we're eight years into this expansion, there is growing concern that the best of times is over.

Still, in the event of a recession, I seriously doubt we'll see the tightening of credit and high levels of spiking delinquencies that we experienced in the last recession.

This chart from the Richmond Federal Reserve caught my eye:

Consider that chart in conjunction with this graph:

Gas prices dropped sharply in 2014 and remained low for about two years. Moving back to the Richmond Fed chart, notice that sales of autos started to drop in 2015 - after gas prices had been low for about six months. As gas prices moved lower from 2015-2016, sales to trucks started to increase at the expense of autos. Now that gas is nearing $3/gallon, will we start to see a reversal of the truck/auto split in the Richmond Fed chart?

Turning to the markets, here's how they performed today:

The transports were strong, rising over 1%. But then we have the treasury market leading the pack. That's when you know it was a weak day. The SPYs were up marginally while the QQQs were off slightly.

Just to recap where we are in the market: SPY prices last hit the mid-280s in early January when they had the strong wind of the tech sector at their back. Prices recently hit the mid-280s again but had more defensive sectors to thank for their climb -- not exactly a great bullish set-up. After printing three shooting stars a few weeks ago, prices again but then rallied again, leaving us with this on the 30-day chart:

Prices were in the mid-280s on August 7-9. They then sold-off to near 30-day lows but have since climbed back to the mid-280s. But they're once again hitting upside resistance, which is better shown on the daily chart:

Notice how we've seen very weak bars over the last few weeks and fairly average volume. Momentum is also meandering between bullish and bearish signals. Yes, prices are near all-time highs. But they seem to be in no hurry to get beyond those levels to new highs.

Some of that is the function of the calendar. We're at the tail end of the summer when trading desks are empty. But the overall background is very positive: growth is strong and earnings are great. If the market is going to make new highs, this would be the time, right?

