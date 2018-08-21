Bonavista Energy: High Debt From Aggressive Growth

When I write for the first time about a gas producer, I try to present a thorough vision of the company, backed up by the company reports. But in reality, the first thing I do is to go through the latest available presentation to have an idea about the profile of the company.

Studying gas producers' corporate presentations is very instructive. The information the company does not talk about are often flags for the areas that deserve scrutiny.

So, for this article, I will present my thought process by going through the latest company presentation of Bonavista Energy (OTCPK:BNPUF). I look at the presentation with the critical lens of a detective. The goal is to gain a good sense of the Bonavista's profile by paying attention to what the company does not speak about.

Image source: GrapgicMama-team via Pixabay

In the second part of the article, I complete my assessment of the company with all the rest of the documentation.

Before writing this article, I didn't know anything about Bonavista Energy. My research efforts were conceived by a comment from stealthseeker in my latest article about Painted Pony.

Let's get started!

All the numbers in this article (including slides) are in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted.

My first scan of the corporate presentation

In the slides below, I have highlighted in red the items that caught my attention.

This section presents my first thoughts with full transparency, not backed up by any other data. Thus, this section also includes some mistakes from my initial observations.

26% of oil and liquids for a gas producer is an interesting proposition in the context of depressed gas prices, that's a good start.

Bonavista presents operating costs only. These costs are low. But, in this slide, the company does not speak about the two other components of the total costs: G&A and interests. I'm guessing it probably means the company is not competitive with these costs.

Reminder 1: Pay attention to G&A and interests costs.

Bonavista highlights its Adjusted Fund Flow. But, at this point, the company does not say anything about free cash flow and net income. Most likely, in my suspicion, the company is not profitable. But it pays a dividend.

Reminder 2: Check if the company can afford to pay a dividend.

The company claims to be in the top quartile for operating costs. However, there is no information about the peers. And again, there is still no information about total costs for now.

The focused asset base does not mean value creation. And producers with several plays will generally say they have options and flexibility to produce the most profitable assets.

The insider ownership at 9% is a good signal. It could be a typical Canadian gas producer where the founder is still managing the company and is keeping a significant ownership.

Reminder 3: Check the history of the management.

The slide above gives a great overview of the assets. The table shows ample 2P reserves, but at this stage, the company does not say anything about PDP reserves.

Reminder 4: Check the PDP reserves.

The IP30 information does not say anything about profitability. At this stage of the analysis, the decline rate and the costs to develop and run these wells are missing.

The company speaks about a financial position with excess AFF. It means that the company can actually generate FCF. This is linked to my reminder 2 above.

Reminder 2: Check whether the company can afford to pay a dividend.

Allocating capital to liquid-rich development makes a lot of sense in this environment.

This is an interesting slide where we can see that the goal is to generate C$90 million to C$100 million free cash flow at current depressed AECO prices (AECO is the natural gas exchange market in Alberta). The debt repayment seems to be a priority as almost all the free cash flow would go towards debt repayment. But at this stage, we still don't know if the capex well below the AFF allows the production to at least stay flat.

Reminder 5: Check the production profile with capex well below the AFF.

The next slide shows a free cash flow figure different from what I have calculated from the previous slide. The company speaks about C$70 million to C$90 million of free cash flow while keeping the production flat.

Post writing note: the difference is because Bonavista calculates its excess AFF by taking into account the dividend, which is rather unusual.

The decline rate of 24 percent is low. It means the company probably did not grow its production in the last few years or it owns excellent assets.

Reminder 6: Check the reason(s) for the low decline rate.

This slide can be misleading. First, we don't know who are the peers. Second, a company that did not grow during years will have lower sustaining capital. So, we don't know about the quality of the assets.

Reminder 6: Check the reason(s) for the low decline rate.

The debt reduction over the last few years is impressive. But it may be due to asset sales, issuance of equity, strong FCF, etc.

In any case, reducing the debt at this pace usually does not accompany a growing production. Thus, the slow decline rate mentioned above probably comes from a flat or low growth production.

About C$800M of debt is very high compared to the C$240 million AFF and compared to about C$80 million of free cash flow.

As I like having a downside protection, I'm becoming more cautious about the company because of the high debt.

At this stage, it looks like the company is in the typical Canadian gas producer situation. I suspect that the company took too much debt, probably to grow fast, and got caught with the drop in gas prices over the last few years. The company is now trying to de-leverage as much as possible.

Reminder 7: Carefully check the structure of the debt and determine how the company got into this situation.

Besides the high debt, some maturities are short term. At this stage, I am not interested in buying shares because of the downside risk. Also, some parts of the debt, exposed to currency variations, amplify the risks.

The slide above does not say anything about the prices of the hedges and the hedging position for 2019 (although I found that information later - see below). The most important pricing issue is the level of Canadian gas prices over the next few summers.

Reminder 8: Check the hedging position for 2018 and 2019.

This slide confirms the allocation of capital towards liquid assets, which is a strategy I like.

More revenue comes from NGL, but it is also the result of lower gas prices.

I skip the next few slides about the quality of the assets. Usually, gas producers only show the best-performing assets, which does not reflect the quality of the whole assets.

I continue with the interesting slides in the Appendix of the presentation.

This slide shows the production grew by 3% YoY. It confirms the low decline rate is due to slow growth production.

The company has generated C$25 million of free cash flow before dividends in Q1 2018, which is a good result in this low gas price environment. The company has realized high gas prices, probably thanks to hedges.

Reminder 8: Check the hedging position for 2018 and 2019.

This slide shows that about half of the 2018 production will be hedged at about C$3/mcf, which is good. There is still no information about 2019 hedges for the moment.

Post writing note: the company gives its hedging position, including for 2019, in the Q2 2018 interim report.

The slide above shows a slow production growth in 2017. It also demonstrates the capex and dividend stay within cash flows.

I have some doubts about the data for some other companies in this chart. For instance, the company represented on the left of the chart grew its production by almost 100% with a capex within cash flows... That would be a fantastic performance.

This slide does not show any per share debt adjusted metrics. Most likely, the growth was not profitable for shareholders. It also highlights the lack of focus on shareholder value creation.

So far, there is still no information about PDP reserves.

The 2P FD&A recycle ratio is very good, but it is not clear if it includes the changes in future development costs. There is still no information related to PDP reserves.

Reminder 4: Check the PDP reserves.

We now have some PDP reserves information. With about 6 years of 2017 production, PDP reserves are ok. The company could sell some 2P reserves to de-leverage.

Eventually, we see that the full cash costs for 2017 amount to about C$9/boe, which is low.

Summarizing, spending 15 minutes on this presentation allowed me to gather a lot of impressions/information:

The company is a low-cost gas producer with 26% liquids, which is very interesting in this context of low gas prices.

The high debt with some short maturities and exposure to currency is a big issue.

The FCF generated thanks to the low-cost structure should fully serve the debt repayment instead of paying a dividend.

The company could sell non-core assets to repay the debt.

I can extract insights from what's missing in parts of the presentation:

The hedging for 2019 could be weak.

The company probably got into this situation by taking too much debt and overpaying for assets before the collapse of gas prices. And, with the 9% ownership of the management, the same team that founded the company and put it in this situation is probably still in place.

The absence of per share debt adjusted metrics shows the lack of focus on the shareholder value creation.

Verification of the story

The other company reports confirm the Bonavista grew by taking too much debt. The company has also issued a lot of shares while paying a fat dividend.

The graph below shows the goal of the management by 2011. The current target of about 70,000 boe/d for 2018 shows how the company evolved.

Source: annual report 2011

For instance, the cash flow statement of the annual report 2011 says a lot about the past capital allocation decisions. And the same patterns persisted till 2015.

Source: annual report 2011

The cash flow statement from 2011 shows the capex above cash flow from operations. Also, stock and debt issuances fueled the growth engine.

As from 2015, the company started suffering from lower gas prices and had to issue more stock and sell some assets to cover losses and pay down the debt.

The graph below shows the production growth that resulted from this risky capital allocation.

Source: bonavistaenergy.com

The decline of oil production and the rise of gas production is very unfortunate considering the prices evolution.

Also, the Q2 2018 report shows a much weaker hedging position for 2019. We have seen above that the company could hedge prices at about C$3/mcfe for 2018. For next year, the table below shows that hedges will be well below C$3/mcfe.

Source: Q2 2018 report

Despite being a low-cost producer, Bonavista is struggling to pay down the debt before some maturities expire in a couple years. The company appears to have taken too many risks in the past to grow its production. Today, I still don't understand why the company is paying a dividend instead of directing this cash outflow to the debt reimbursement.

The management that drove the company into this situation is still in place. The high debt exposed to currency fluctuations, the short maturities, and the hedging for 2019 don't provide the downside protection I require.

Conclusion

It is interesting to see the information we can extract from a 15-minute critical view of a gas producer's corporate presentation. The key is to pay attention to what the company does not speak about.

In the case of Bonavista, the management is touting the low production decline rate and the de-leveraging. By reading between the lines, I suspected that the company had actually taken too many risks to grow its production in the past and had to stop growing. The lack of per share debt adjusted metrics also provided a strong hint towards non-profitable growth for the shareholder.

With the extra information from the company reports, it is clear that the company is struggling with too much debt. Yet, the same management is still in place and the company is still paying a dividend.

I like investments offering a downside protection associated with some upside potential. Thus, I've concluded that I am not interested in buying shares of the Bonavista Energy.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.