Step Out Of The Box

The shares are very optimistically priced, and I think investors would be wise to sit on the sidelines until the hopeful narrative actually plays out (or doesn't).

Over the past 12 months, the shares of Box Inc. (BOX) are up about 30%, and in my view investors would be wise to take profits at this point. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself. For those technology investors who seem strangely immune to the need for profits from their investments, I’ll offer a less risky way to “play” this business via call options. Before all of that, though, I’ll go through the strongest bullish arguments that I’ve heard and will try to reply to each of them in turn. My reasons for doing so go beyond my interest in intellectual honesty. In order to understand the bearish side fully, I must grapple with the bullish side, and in so doing present risks of my own thesis.

Steelmanning The Bull Case

A very good bullish article was published on this forum earlier this month, and I’ll hopefully do the author justice when I go through his arguments, agreeing with some, disagreeing with others.

Box’s current vendor neutral business model allows their customers to flow content freely across the business, given that Box allows customers to integrate easily with other apps and systems. For my part, I like the fact that Box is vendor neutral, since customers aren’t put in the position of needing to pay twice for the same product offered by two different vendors. This is perhaps why Box has grown sales so massively over the past five years. The bullish contributor acknowledges that Box’s future depends on how they can expand their business model, leveraging their relationships with their 85,000 customers. He acknowledges that Box is not yet “operationally critical” to customers, and needs to become so. In my view, this is a fair argument, and one of the risks to Box shareholders. The company is “not there yet”, but the shares are trading as though success has already been achieved (more on that below). The author then describes some of the functionality of the tools that Box can use to become “locked in” with customers. Some of these tools include KeySafe (encryption), Governance (regulatory services), “relay” (process efficiency), and “Skills” (a single integrated data analytics tool). I have no problem with this argument. It’s obvious that Box offers a host of compelling products. The author is very reasonable in offering up the myriad risks present. For instance, the fact that Box must perform so much R&D presents risks of wasted R&D. New entrants present risks. If Box can’t grow its product offerings fast enough, they’ll be at risk from having market share taken by new entrants. The author ends his analysis of the “risks” section of his article with a point that I am in agreement with. Box has partnered with IBM, Google, and Microsoft, suggesting that companies would rather partner with an incumbent like Box, rather than spend the capital necessary to compete. Thus, it could be said that the barriers to entry are somewhat high. The author then does what every other technology investor seems to do. They apply a very eccentric (price to sales) valuation model that misses the point that it’s free cash flow and not revenue that is the ultimate source of investor returns. Also, they seem to anchor only on Box competitors. This is a strangely limited view, and one that might lead us to conclude that Box is simply “the least smelly dog.” In my view, it would be better to benchmark Box valuations (even if one insists on using something like price to sales), against the entire market, as investors can presumably buy the entire market and not a small subset of competitors in this hot space.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history suggests that Box Inc. is in some ways impressive. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 32%. Although the company continues to show losses, the rate of loss is actually slowing at a CAGR of about 1.7%. This is an impressive feat in light of the fact that R&D, Sales and Marketing, and G&A have all grown at a CAGR of 24%, 12%, and 16% respectively.

Unfortunately, that’s where the financial good news ends in my view. For example, share count ballooned after the IPO, obviously, but continues to grow at a post IPO CAGR of 4.5%. This dilution relates to one constituency that has benefited tremendously over the past few years: employees. Per employee stock based compensation has basically doubled over the past four years. Total stock based compensation has increased at a CAGR of about 53%, but because headcount has also grown, per employee compensation figures have “only” doubled.

In fact, including the money received during the IPO, the company has generated just under $285 million from stock sales (including employee stock purchase plans and stock option sales). This is a relevant risk because $285 million represents just under 2 years of losses. If the mood of the notoriously capricious market changes, the company may not be able to continuously sell shares to finance operations.

The Stock

In my view, investing is as much about buying future cash flows at the right price than anything else. Future profitability is important, but if investors overpay, a great business can be a terrible investment. For that reason, something should be said about the stock itself in my view. It might also be the case that a mediocre business like Box Inc. might be an acceptable investment if investors can acquire the shares cheaply.

When looking at a stock, one of the first things I do is look at price to free cash flow. If investors can acquire future cash flows at reduced rates, that is by definition a better investment than the alternative. As the chart below demonstrates, Box has been even more egregiously expensive in the past. In addition, the price to free cash flow has come down recently. The problem is that the stock remains very expensive in my view, sporting a price to free cash flow of ~60. Paying $60 today for $1 of free cash next year magnifies the investment risk in my view.

Another thing I do when looking at a stock is to review the assumptions embedded in price. I want to use stock price itself as a source of information, to determine what the market must be “thinking” at the moment about the long term growth prospects of the business. The more optimistically priced are the shares, the greater the risk in my view.

In order to accomplish this, I turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman goes through how an investor can isolate “g” in a fairly standard finance formula (and the magic of high school algebra). By doing so, we can get some sense of what the market is “thinking” about the future for a given company. Applying this methodology to Box Inc., we see that the market assumes a long run, perpetual growth of profits (not revenue, profits) of about 13%. “Perpetual” is a very long time, and this analysis further supports the view that the stock itself is very richly priced.

I’ll conclude this section on the stock with a rebuttal to an argument that I’m sure to get. Yes, accounting is “backward looking” and technological innovation is forward looking so accounting may not be a relevant forecasting tool. That would be a fair point, but it misses the gist of my argument. Accounting allows us to see where we are, which is what allows us to judge the size of the chasm between where we are and where we need to be to achieve consistent profitability. Although the future of this company will undoubtedly be different than the past, knowing the past allows us to gauge exactly what needs to happen to make this an acceptable investment. In my view, accounting is particularly powerful because it allows us to see that much has to change for both the stock and the underlying business for this to be a sound investment.

Calls To the Rescue

I must admit that the majority of people who buy companies like this don’t seem to care about the things that I care about in their investments. That combination of cheap stock and profitable business seem to be almost irrelevant to the crowd of people who are interested in investing in “future tech.” Fair enough. I still have a recommendation for such people that can improve their risk adjusted returns. In my view, switching from shares to call options makes sense at these levels.

At the moment, the shares of Box Inc. are trading for about $24.5 and the bid ask spread for the January calls with a strike price of $25 is currently $2.60-2.95. That means that for approximately 12% of the capital, a speculator in these calls will enjoy most of the upside from this stock if the manic crowd continues to bid it higher. On the other hand, if the market catches collective sanity over the intervening months, and the shares swoon, far less capital will be at risk, as 12% of capital is obviously less than 100% of capital. Thus, for those who remain unconvinced by the arguments presented so far, I strongly recommend at least switching to calls.

Conclusion

Even a bull acknowledges that the company must change significantly in order to become mission critical for customers. That presents risk to investors. While the barriers to entry are high, and the company has sold well for years, those sales aren’t yet turned into the source of returns for shareholders, namely free cash flows. In spite of a history of losses, and the fact that there’s a disconnect between where the company is and where it needs to be, the market continues to bid the shares higher. In my view, the way to “play” this dynamic is with call options. Using calls, investors can access the future stock returns at far less risk. Achieving returns at lower risk is the essence of investing in my view, and I strongly urge investors to consider this approach.

