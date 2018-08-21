Forestar: Are D.R. Horton's Interests Aligned With The Company?

The operational agreements can also put pressure on FOR's margins. Thus, even if revenues increase, it's possible that the bottom-line won't benefit as much.

The merger terms included operational agreements between DHI and FOR. These agreements favor DHI and might result in conflicts of interest in the future.

DHI and FOR have seen their share prices rise since the merger. However, Forestar benefited the most because it provided a catalyst to revalue its deeply underrated assets.

The strategic rationale of the merger was that it'd provide DHI with a stable supply of lots for development. For Forestar the deal guaranteed a buyer of its assets.

Forestar used to be a company with exposure to many different industries. However, since the merger, it has divested from everything but single-family land development.

Before investing in Forestar (NYSE: FOR), it's crucial to check if its interests coincide with D.R. Horton's (NYSE: DHI). As you'll see, DHI calls the shots in this relationship. It could take many actions against FOR's interests. Furthermore, DHI can compete with Forestar for clients, force it to leverage up, pass its undesirable assets to the FOR, to name a few. Arrangements like this can go awry quickly because there are few limitations on DHI. My article on Dryships Inc. (NYSE: DRYS) touched on similar conflicts of interests between its CEO and shareholders. I think that's the worst case scenario for Forestar.

For now, it's too early to tell if DHI and FOR will both benefit or if the merger will be one-sided. This is why it's important to pay close attention to the arrangement between DHI and FOR. If you're a FOR investor, you want your interests respected. On the other hand, if you're a DHI investor, you want to understand the merger. This way, you'll make an informed investment decision regarding FOR and DHI.

Logos: DHI and FOR.

Brief history

Let's recap the merger. FOR used to be a different company a few years ago. It had oil and gas holdings. After oil prices collapsed, FOR's management was forced to rethink its exposure. Investors pressured Forestar into divesting its oil and gas holdings so that it could focus on land development. FOR was hesitant about doing this, but eventually, its macro exposure left it no choice. Since 2016, FOR's has divested its holdings nonrelated to land development.

Source: FOR’s investor relations, 2017 annual report.

Then in Jun 2017, FOR and DHI started merger talks and consummated the deal in October 2017. After that, DHI pushed FOR to further divest anything nonrelated to single-family homebuilding. This meant selling its multifamily assets. Currently, 99% of FOR's revenues come from land development.

Strategic rationale

FOR became a land developer and complemented DHI (America's biggest affordable homebuilder). If you're interested in DHI, I recently published a more in-depth analysis of it on Seeking Alpha.

Nevertheless, the strategic rationale of the merger was that DHI would be able to benefit from a stable supply of land for homebuilding and development. FOR would benefit from DHI's demand and connections. Also, DHI would help Forestar get access to cash through debt, which would reduce its cost of capital. Leverage was a crucial aspect of the deal. The land development business hinges on having access to cheap funds. Therefore, the merger gave FOR a competitive advantage over smaller real state players.

This deal made sense for both parties. Land development and homebuilding complement each other. In a way, DHI consolidated vertically through this arrangement. On the other hand, FOR gained access to a large buyer for its lots. It seemed like a match made in heaven.

The merger’s terms were the following:

The deal priced FOR at $16.25 per share.

The deal priced FOR at $16.25 per share. DHI acquired 75% of FOR.

DHI acquired 75% of FOR. The remaining 25% would continue to be publicly traded. Forestar will eventually raise funds through the fixed income markets.

The remaining 25% would continue to be publicly traded. Forestar will eventually raise funds through the fixed income markets. FOR’s stockholders were given the option to receive cash or retain their shares.

FOR’s stockholders were given the option to receive cash or retain their shares. DHI and FOR entered into operational agreements (SA, MSA, and ROFO).

DHI and FOR entered into operational agreements (SA, MSA, and ROFO). DHI’s past CEO (15-year tenure), Don Tomnitz became the new executive chairman of FOR.

Results of the merger

Both companies have benefited so far. FOR's stock has risen considerably since the merger. As for DHI, the homebuilder sector has been under pressure, and it's kept its share price depressed. Nevertheless, DHI mentioned in their last earnings call that the deal is already contributing to their results and their 10%-15% growth projection for 2019 remains within reach.

Source: Tradingview, author’s elaboration.

The benefits of consolidation are the most critical part of the deal. For Forestar, the land development market is highly fragmented. No player has a meaningful market share. Through this deal, FOR might become the first significant player in the sector. Furthermore, DHI's size and connections will allow the company access to cheaper capital. This will further bolster its competitive advantage, especially against smaller players (often people, not companies).

DHI is a land developer as well, but its core business is homebuilding. DHI will benefit twofold from the merger. First, it now has access to a vast and stable supply of land and lots for its operations in the affordable home sector. This niche market has pent-up demand due to homebuilders focusing on luxury homes where margins are better than in the rest of the industry. Thanks to this deal, DHI is capable of offering large amounts of affordable houses at good margins. Second, DHI has rights to purchase lots for development before Forestar if they wish to develop them themselves.

Operational agreements

Since the merger, FOR is now officially a "controlled company." DHI calls the shots now. Here's where the conflicts of interest might appear. You see, only one of the companies has a real say in any negotiation. As part of the merger terms, FOR had to accept key executives from DHI. These executives will likely influence FOR's decisions (which are limited) and favor DHI's interests. Nevertheless, their relationship is constrained by certain agreements, mainly the shareholder and master supply agreements (SA and MSA). The right of first offer (OTCPK:ROFO) also somewhat limits DHI's power over FOR.

Source: FOR’s investor relations, 2017 annual report.

The SA focused on providing D.R. Horton with certain rights. These were related to board and committee member appointments, and other approval procedures. For example, the merger talked about an "investment committee" that would determine which lots and other opportunities can be pursued by Forestar or by D.R. Horton. This committee is vital for the MSA.

Source: FOR’s investor relations, 2017 annual report (see link above).

The MSA will remain at least until DHI has less than 25% off FOR's voting rights. Then FOR will have the right (not the obligation) to terminate this agreement. However, if at any time DHI's stake on FOR falls below 15%, then the contract becomes void. What's remarkable about the MSA is that it gives DHI a ROFO in all single-family residential lots that FOR finds. DHI asked benefits from this because they focus on building affordable single-family homes. However, the MSA doesn't appear to regulate other types of lots. Therefore, Forestar can pursue some kinds of opportunities. Nevertheless, FOR divested almost all its non-single-family assets. Thus, it doesn't help them that much.

Source: FOR’s investor relations, 2017 annual report (see link above).

Also, I'd like to expand a bit more on the ROFO. Because it necessarily means that DHI will take the best opportunities for itself. The rest (those that DHI didn't want) will be left for Forestar. In a way, it guarantees that FOR will only have subpar opportunities. I imagine that this can also put a cap on FOR's operating margins. However, since FOR is still being integrated in 2018, we'll have to wait a couple more quarters to see what the real effect on margins is.

To sum up, the following are the most significant conflicts of interests between FOR and DHI:

Possible buyouts of FOR might be discouraged by DHI.

Possible buyouts of FOR might be discouraged by DHI. DHI might compete with Forestar for development opportunities. In such an event, FOR won't be able to compete with DHI, and thus it'll be forced to pass on the opportunity.

DHI might compete with Forestar for development opportunities. In such an event, FOR won't be able to compete with DHI, and thus it'll be forced to pass on the opportunity. DHI will retain preferential treatment over FOR's opportunities even if it has less than 50% off FOR's voting rights.

DHI will retain preferential treatment over FOR's opportunities even if it has less than 50% off FOR's voting rights. FOR's only aim is to serve DHI's plan, even if it doesn't benefit FOR's shareholders.

FOR's only aim is to serve DHI's plan, even if it doesn't benefit FOR's shareholders. FOR might experience margin depression due to the operational agreements. DHI will always leverage over FOR in any negotiation between the two. This includes talks regarding the sale of assets, lots and land.

FOR might experience margin depression due to the operational agreements. DHI will always leverage over FOR in any negotiation between the two. This includes talks regarding the sale of assets, lots and land. FOR’s ability to pursue its interests can be limited by any guideline DHI might impose.

Mediation

Disputes between DHI and FOR will be mediated through a committee. The operational agreements (MSA, SA, and ROFO) give DHI the right to appoint the committee members. It's likely that this committee will be biased in favor of DHI's interests. Furthermore, FOR's executives previously worked for DHI. Therefore it's expected that even FOR's management is biased against FOR itself in any dispute.

Nevertheless, the operational agreements do have certain limitations. For example, they stipulate that sales of assets between the two companies have to be at market prices. This protects FOR from being destroyed by selling its assets to DHI at firesale prices. Also, DHI can only buy up to 50% of FOR's lot development opportunities. This ensures that there will always be some openings left for FOR. However, this limitation is only for Forestar sourced opportunities, and thus don't include those obtained through DHI's market connections. Other than that, it's clear that DHI has absolute control over FOR. This will benefit FOR's revenues, but it's unclear if it'll also translate into higher profits.

Forestar's risks, outlook, and valuation multiples

First, I think it’s important to list the risks of investing in FOR stock:

Its interests are subjugated to DHI’s.

FOR used to rely on referrals from its clients. Since it now operates under DHI, some clients (other homebuilders) might prefer to work with other land developers. Thus, this could potentially reduce the number of Forestar sourced opportunities.

FOR used to rely on referrals from its clients. Since it now operates under DHI, some clients (other homebuilders) might prefer to work with other land developers. Thus, this could potentially reduce the number of Forestar sourced opportunities. FOR's operations are highly concentrated on Texas. The construction sector there correlates with oil prices. Therefore, it's likely that the whole industry (and by extension FOR) could be adversely affected by a drop in oil prices.

FOR's operations are highly concentrated on Texas. The construction sector there correlates with oil prices. Therefore, it's likely that the whole industry (and by extension FOR) could be adversely affected by a drop in oil prices. The stock is highly illiquid. As of February 2018, there were less than 2000 shareholders.

The stock is highly illiquid. As of February 2018, there were less than 2000 shareholders. FOR operates in a highly cyclical sector. It's therefore exposed to macroeconomic risks. I go in-depth into the effects of the same risks on my DHI article (previously linked).

I'd also like to have a look at the stock prices of both companies. So far, they've correlated very little with each other.

Source: Portfolio visualizer.

FOR has traded by itself since the merger talks started. At the time, FOR was deeply discounted by the market because it lacked a clear vision or direction and it was suffering from macroeconomic issues. Since the merger, investors started to reevaluate the company as a focused developer of single-family lots. Furthermore, DHI promises that FOR's revenues will grow as it begins to fulfill its massive demand for these types of lots. As a result, FOR has dramatically appreciated since then.

Nevertheless, now it's 70%+ more expensive than a year ago. Thus, FOR's upside potential doesn't look as appealing now. Moreover, the operational agreements should cap FOR's margins and valuation going forward. It's just too early to tell if the interests of these companies will conflict with one another in any material way. Plus, we don't know how management (from DHI and FOR) will handle these conflicts in light of the tremendous disparities in negotiating power. I think DHI's management is acting in good faith so far, but we'll it's a risk for Forestar nonetheless.

This brings me to the valuation of each company. For DHI, I'll refer again to my article on it. There, I suggested that the company is undervalued by 20% to 70% under very conservative assumptions. In FOR's case, it's a bit more complicated because we don't know what type of margins it'll have, nor its guidance for the future (other than the one below).

FOR is projected to grow its lot revenues at an outstanding pace due to DHI. Its operating profits will rise in tandem. However, it'll take five years (until 2023) to reach an EBIT figure that makes the current valuation reasonable. Also, it's likely that FOR will divest from any other source of revenues. After all, DHI is only interested in lots for its affordable houses. Thus, what you see above is probably an accurate representation of FOR's future. This implies a 2019 P/EBIT of 53 and a P/S of 3.64. Also, its current P/B ratio is 1.62. Therefore, I’d say FOR currently looks fully valued, especially in light of its potential risks.

Conclusion

It looks to me that FOR and DHI don't have their interests properly aligned. FOR's annual report explicitly states numerous instances of potential conflicts. Nevertheless, there are specific clauses in the operational agreements that protect FOR to a limited extent. Especially when FOR finds an opportunity by itself, DHI will only have the ROFO for up to 50% of the lots. Also, the agreements ensure that asset sales between the two entities will always be at their market value.

Other than that, every other aspect related to FOR's business will be subjugated entirely to DHI's interests. This might cause Forestar to have depressed margins in the future. For now, the company is arguably still in the integration process, and so it's too early to tell yet.

Finally, valuation-wise I'd say that DHI remains a better candidate. If FOR's price continues to rise due to DHI's business, then DHI will still benefit. If it falls due to margin compression, then it's likely that DHI will still benefit by its access to cheap lots. Furthermore, DHI has better upside potential. Thus, it appears that DHI will profit either way. It enjoys the all the pros of the merger without the cons that have befallen on Forestar.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I explain my long thesis on DHI on the seeking alpha article I linked in this piece.