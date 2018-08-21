Digital Realty's Exciting Opportunities

The market may be building in exciting forward expectations, but we've been behind the REIT's share price with our value estimate for years. We could be too conservative, but its debt is not to be taken lightly.

Our estimate of Digital Realty's fair value is ~$100 per share, so there are potential downside valuation concerns, even under a base-case scenario.

We like the REIT's dividend, but it is not without risks, not the least of which is the continued access to the capital markets.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on high-quality properties with operations that are instrumental to tech industry tenants and corporate datacenter users. Digital Realty benefits from several secular demand drivers. The REIT is tied to global IP traffic (24% CAGR expected from 2016-2021), global Internet video traffic (31% CAGR expected from 2016-2021), global data center traffic (27% CAGR expected from 2016-2021), and mobile data traffic (46% CAGR expected from 2016-2021). The company will also benefit from a number of next-generation demand drivers that may produce unseen levels of data (artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, Internet of things, virtual/augmented reality).

Management expects such growth drivers to propel annual adjusted EBITDA to its ~$2.2 billion target in 2020 from $0.9 billion in 2014, and the REIT is not resting. Digital Realty, for example, recently completed an all-stock merger with DuPont Fabros in a deal valued at ~$7.6 billion, and it is expected to enhance the REIT’s offerings in top US data center markets, expand its hyper-scale product offering, and solidify its blue-chip customer base. As of September 30, 2017, the REIT’s top 20 customers accounted for ~51% of total annualized base rent, with no one customer accounting for more than 7% of ABR--IBM (IBM) accounts for 6.6% of ABR.

Digital Realty has a solid balance sheet, too. The REIT garners investment grade credit ratings (Baa2/BBB/BBB), and its net debt-adjusted EBITDA (most recent quarter annualized) of 4.8x on a pro forma basis (following DuPont merger) is quite reasonable, as are interest coverage and fixed charge coverage ratios of 5.7x and 4.4x, respectively. Digital Realty Income's debt maturity schedule appears to be manageable in the near term, with no material maturities until 2020. The REIT has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years as of 2017 at a 12% CAGR, and its dividend policy is to maintain an AFFO payout ratio of less than 90%. Shares yield ~3.2% as of this writing, and as is the case with most REITs, its payout is dependent on adequate access to capital markets.

• Digital Realty develops and manages technology-related real estate. The firm targets high-quality, strategically-located properties containing applications and operations critical to technology industry tenants and corporate data-center users. It operates as a REIT for tax purposes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

• Generally speaking, we like the idea of owning data centers given the secular trends surrounding the ever-evolving tech landscapes as cloud and hybrid IT strategies continue to gain momentum. It is estimated that by 2021, 94% of all workloads will run on some kind of cloud environment.

• Digital Realty merged with DuPont Fabros in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $7.6 billion in enterprise value. The deal should enhance Digital Realty's offerings in top US data center metro areas, expand its hyper-scale product offering, and solidify its blue-chip customer base. Improved customer and geographic diversification are also key positives of the deal.

• Digital Realty has a number of competitive advantages: a high-quality portfolio that is difficult to replicate, presence in key markets, demonstrated acquisition capability, flexible datacenter solutions, and differentiating development advantages. Taken together, Digital Realty is a formidable foe. We assign the REIT a neutral Economic Castle rating.

• We like Digital Realty's focus on return on invested capital. Its investment-grade credit ratings also offer nice support for the REIT's dividend payout, if need be. Despite the attractive credit ratings, its payout is still dependent on capital market access.

• Our track record on Digital Realty hasn't been a head-turner (see image immediately above). We've been behind the price with our fair value estimate for a long time now as the market continues to build in exciting expectations. The REIT hasn't registered an extraordinary measure on the Valuentum Buying Index rating in either direction, but we could have gotten ahead of this one.

• Digital Realty's adjusted dividend cushion ratio is solid, but the payout remains dependent on access to the capital markets. Here's more of what we say about Digital Realty's dividend health in our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Digital Realty Trust has rewarded its investors with a steady and growing dividend over the past decade or so as its dividend has grown at a ~12% CAGR since 2005. The firm is levered to long-term secular demand drivers via the use of its leased datacenters in the proliferation of the Internet, video, cloud, and mobile, and it holds investment grade credit ratings (Baa2/BBB/BBB). Its dividend policy stipulates that the company will pay out a minimum of 100% of taxable income via dividends and maintain a payout ratio of less than 90% of AFFO. FFO averaged more than $855 million from 2015- 2017, well in excess of annual run-rate cash common and preferred dividend obligations of just over $715 million. Potential Weaknesses Real estate investment trusts pay out 90% of annual taxable income and therefore are unable to meaningfully reinvest internally-generated funds, resulting in external capital-market dependence. The weak internal cash-flow retention of most REITs translates into poor raw, unadjusted dividend cushion ratios, which could become severe during the depths of the real estate cycle. Even though a REIT’s operating cash flow may be robust, the lack of cash accumulation on the balance sheet and the massive debt needed to purchase/develop new properties can become restrictive. The adjusted dividend cushion ratio, accounts for expectations of continued access to the capital markets, which while “normal,” cannot be guaranteed in times of tight credit.

• The latest read on the fundamentals at Digital Realty has been strong. During its second-quarter report, it raised its expectations for 2018 core FFO per share outlook to the range of $6.55-$6.65 from $6.50-$6.60, a modest upward revision but still one that is moving in the right direction.

Digital Realty is in a sweet spot right now. The REIT has all the makings of a solid long-term idea, but the company is not without risk. Digital Realty remains beholden to the health of the equity and credit markets with respect to its dividend, and its debt load is rather steep. We think investors should be careful, too, as its valuation is starting to look a bit stretched on the basis of our ~$102 per-share fair value estimate. We still like Digital Realty a lot, however, but the idea is not without tremendous risk that can sneak up when investors least expect it.

Note: Part of this article was included in the inaugural edition of Valuentum's High Yield Dividend Newsletter.

