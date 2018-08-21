Essex Property Trust: Providing A Low Risk Entry?

While REITS have been a tricky spot as there have been the haves and the have nots, Essex Property Trust (ESS) has continued to hold its own. There's no dispute the stock did undergo a decent correction off of its 2017 highs, but the stocks looks to be building a new floor here. The stock has spent the past five months trading in a tight base between $230.00 and $244.00, and it continues to bang its head up against the top of this base. The stock looks poised to break out through this range which would be a very positive development. For this reason, I've started a position in the stock at $242.00.

Essex Property Trust is the only multi-family REIT that focuses exclusively on the West Coast, benefiting from operating in two of the strongest areas by GDP in the world. Just over 80% of their properties are in California, with the remainder in Washington. The company has an outstanding track record with the most robust total return of all US public REITs since IPO in 1994. The company also has a 24-year history of increasing its cash dividend, made even more impressive during the first decade of the 2000's when the market went through two secular bear markets.

The company continues to grow FFO per share consistently on an annual basis as shown above. So far the company is on track to meet estimates of $12.50 per share for 2018 which would be yet another all-time high in Annual FFO. Thus far this year the company has already reported $6.23 in FFO for the first two quarters and therefore is performing in line with the estimates. In addition to annual FFO, revenue growth also continues to be consistent. Below the past eight quarters of revenue are shown, and we can see that the company has managed to grow revenues every single quarter. While this is not double-digit increases like we see from some of the best growth companies, it is consistently rising.

Revenue Past 8 Quarters

Q4 2016: $329 M

Q1 2017: $335 M

Q2 2017: $339 M

Q3 2017: $344 M

Q4 2017: $345 M

Q1 2018: $347 M

Q2 2018: $349 M

In terms of debt, the company does have just below $5.65 billion in net total long-term debt, or about 35% of its total market capitalization. I do not see this level of debt as an issue as cash from operation continues to climb at a faster rate. While annual cash from operations has increased by more than 150% ($304.9 M to $766.1 M) since 2012, net total long term debt has increased by just above 87% ($3.01 B to $5.64 B). Therefore while there's no question that debt is steadily increasing, it is at a sustainable level and cash from operations is growing at a much faster rate in percentage terms.

Taking a look at the company's growth below since 2009, we can clearly see the operational excellence by the company. Units have increased by more than 120% over the past 8 years, number of properties have increased by just over 85%, and the annualized dividend per share is up just below 70% from $4.12 to $7.00. This has clearly translated into record profits as Core FFO/Share is up from $5.43 to $11.91 in the same period.

I like the company's decision to key in on high GDP target markets like California and Washington, as well as the fact these areas drive income growth and job creation due to their innovation. If California and Washington were combined as one country, their combined GDP would make them the fifth largest economy in the world (ahead of the U.K., and just behind Germany). Essex Property Trust benefits from the high cost of home-ownership in these states as the transition from renter to owner is more difficult. As shown in the table above, the average minimum qualifying income for California Condos/Townhomes is $65,100 vs. the rest of the US at $36,650 (nearly half).

While there's certainly lots to be pleased with from a fundamental standpoint, the technical picture is shaping up quite positively as well.

Taking a look at the weekly chart below of Essex Property Trust, we can see things went downhill quickly after it fell beneath its 40-week moving average in Q4 of last year. Since that time, the stock has made many attempts to close back above this moving average with no success until just recently. The past three weeks the stock has managed to trade in the upper half of its range while putting in two out of three closes above this key moving average. Typically this is indicative of a turnaround in a stock, and a breakout through the box highs near $247.00 would confirm this.

Moving to the monthly chart just below, we can see that the chart is consolidating with lots of support being found near $230.00 as evidenced by the monthly closes. The stock has closed in the upper 1/4 of its range for four consecutive months now and is trying to put in its highest monthly close March of this year. This would trigger on a monthly close above $240.68.

Finally, moving to the daily chart, we can see signs of a turnaround as well. The stock is back above its 200-day moving average and the slope of the 200-day moving average (yellow line) is becoming less steep. In addition to this, the 50-day moving average has flattened out and will be able to turn higher if the stock is able to break out from this range. This is clearly showing that the stock is trying to turn around across all time-frames here.

Based on the stock's tight consolidation it's built over the past few months and its ability to reclaim its 40-week moving average, I have started a new position in the stock at $242.00. I may consider adding to my position in the stock if we could see a weekly close above the $246.00 level as this would confirm that the downtrend is ending, and a new uptrend may be beginning on the daily charts.

As long as the stock does not close below $229.00 on a weekly closing basis, I plan to stay with my position. This represents roughly a 5% risk from my entry at $242.00 if I am wrong on the stock and it does roll back over. The reason I've used this stop is that a weekly close back below the bottom of this range would be a change in character from the stock's behavior the past month as it tries to emerge from the top of this base.

I believe Essex Property Trust to be a low-risk entry here in the REIT space with excellent fundamentals to back it up. Typically when a resistance level is tested more than a few times, it's going to be broken eventually, and this is what Essex continues to do with its $244.00 resistance level. I typically do not buy in the REIT space as I prefer growth names, but this situation is interesting for a turn-around play and for this reason I've started a new position.

