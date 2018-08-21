3 Dividend Diamonds In The Rough

Three dividend-paying "diamonds in the rough" that I view as compelling buys right now are: Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Barrick Gold (ABX), and Capital Products Partners (CPLP). Despite suffering from near term headwinds, they each offer considerable discounts to historical/NAV valuations and have promising long-term outlooks.

#1 Brookfield Renewable Partners

Bear Thesis: Government renewable subsidies are beginning to expire with minimal renewals, which is expected to significantly reduce the profitability of new investments in renewable energy developments. Furthermore, valuations of existing assets are quite rich at present, much richer than publicly-traded equities in renewable energy companies such as BEP. Combined, these factors are expected to weigh down what has been robust growth in the sector while also eating into profitability.

Bull Thesis: While BEP management has openly acknowledged the aforementioned growth/profitability headwinds, they also expressed that it comes with a silver lining: as development costs increase and existing asset valuations continue to be rich, it creates additional barriers to entry for superior operators with strong balance sheets like BEP. During this time of minimal asset-level acquisition opportunities, BEP is arbitraging the disconnect by selling off richly valued non-core assets and in turn buying up relatively cheap equity shares in TerraForm Power (TERP), giving it enhanced positions and strategic partnerships in core markets at cheaper prices than asset acquisitions would have been. Furthermore, they are focusing on further strengthening their debt maturity profile while also driving organic growth by maximizing asset-level efficiencies on their current core-market assets. Finally, they believe that over the long-term the removal of subsidies will combine with increasingly robust demand for large scale renewable assets to create a strong barrier to entry advantage for the select few firms (such as BEP) that can combine sufficient capital resource scale to develop/acquire such projects, the necessary local and technological operational excellence to make them sufficiently profitable, and the global business network to land deals and service operations internationally. As a result, they expect to remain major players in an industry that will only become increasingly prominent in the years and decades to come as technologies advance and production costs decline (thereby offsetting the removal of subsidies).

Valuation: Management projects achieving high single-digit FFO/share growth for the foreseeable future through its cost-cutting efforts, development project pipeline, and inflation-linked contract escalators. As a result, it should continue to grow the distribution by at least 5% annually. With a current well-covered distribution yield of ~6.25% that is on the conservative end of historical averages, this projects to provide low double-digit total returns in the near to medium term for investors. With an even stronger long-term growth profile and an industry-leading BBB+ balance sheet, BEP offers a highly compelling risk-reward profile at these prices.

#2 Barrick Gold

Bear Thesis: Recent operational mishaps in Tanzania and South America alongside a weak gold production growth outlook have given investors little to cheer over the past year. Add to that the recent departure of their President and declines in gold prices, and ABX has fallen to levels not seen since they were facing the prospect of bankruptcy back in 2015/2016. This has left many investors wondering when the bottom will hit. With little support from gold, some are concerned that further declines/stagnation is ahead.

Bull Thesis: Barrick has twice the tier one gold assets of the nearest competitor and its assets are located in lower risk jurisdictions as well. Due to their stronger core mine quality, ABX boasts lower all-in sustaining costs than peers, making it one of the lower risk mining plays. Furthermore, the operational/geopolitical challenges in Tanzania and South America seem to be fully priced in (and then some) at these prices. Moving forward, ABX is poised to continue its recent trend of allocating capital in a highly disciplined manner and has greatly enhanced financial flexibility thanks to its new and improved balance sheet. It is relying on shared operational expertise with Chinese miner Shandong Gold in exploring, developing, and operating its potentially lucrative holdings at Pascua-Lama along the Argentinan-Chilean border that can only improve its odds of success there. Meanwhile, potential breakthroughs in Tanzania could provide a tailwind to operating results as well. Furthermore, its assets in Papua New-Guinea are running at full capacity after the significant earthquake in the region and figure to be a positive contributor moving forward alongside the core tier one assets Nevada and the Dominican Republic. If management can deliver on their promises to gradually improve operational efficiencies, minimize setbacks, and gold prices stabilize/improve, ABX has considerable upside. The best news for investors is that, given their balance sheet, tier one asset portfolio, the significant macro tailwinds for gold prices, and current share price, the downside appears limited.

Valuation: As pointed out on the chart above, ABX is priced close to what it was when bankruptcy was a very real possibility. However, it has since then grown its dividend, paid down ~2/3 of its debt with the lions share of it not due for well over a decade, improved the portfolio quality, and made some incremental improvements on its operational capabilities. Yes, it has divested a significant number of assets, however its production efficiencies at its core mines have improved and its overall free cash flow generation profile has improved immensely. I also believe that, due to the combination of heavy debt levels across the economy, ongoing government deficits, rising inflation, and cheap historical valuations relative to stock market multiples, gold's long-term pricing outlook is very attractive.

Assuming gold production remains in the 4.5M-5M ounce range over the coming years with all-in sustaining costs hovering around $800/oz and the gold price rebounding to average $1300/ounce, ABX's gold portfolio should be able to deliver ~$2.4B in Operating Profit per year and Free Cash Flow of roughly half of that given heavy CapEx requirements that will be required to sustain production levels. This equates to roughly $1 per share of free cash flow, with any additional production from copper or further gold price appreciation as additional upside. Given the strong balance sheet, a 10% free cash flow yield is highly attractive as it gives management enormous leeway to grow the dividend further (which leadership has stated is their ideal scenario once current operational issues are ironed out), buyback shares, and/or grow the company's production. Management is also actively exploring the potential of forming a partnership with one or two other parties (likely Chinese) to form a world-class copper company with their copper assets. This is an additional upside that is not considered in this scenario.

#3 Capital Product Partners

Bear Thesis: Terrible conditions in the Suezmax crude market have hit cash flow as well as growth opportunities for this shipper. Furthermore, management has been loathe to raise the distribution due to ongoing uncertainties in the shipping marketplace, preferring instead to pay down debt aggressively. This has lead to a rather boring, and gradually declining, unit price performance in recent months:

Bull Thesis: Unit prices are deeply suppressed based on a basement level performance of shipping rates in its sector, which provides investors an opportunistic risk-reward profile. Furthermore, charter coverage remains strong, the distribution is well-covered, and the balance sheet is sound with an aggressive debt pay-down schedule (which will likely lead to a credit upgrade eventually). If shipping rates improve back towards historical norms, the unit price and distribution levels will likely shoot up. If they remain stagnant/low, the partnership will continue aggressively paying down debt while paying out a highly attractive distribution. The risk-reward profile here is highly favorable.

Valuation: The distribution yield is hovering at 52 week highs and is well-covered. With limited downside risk to the current heavily suppressed unit price, this stock can be viewed as a stable, lucrative income play with a chance at significant principal appreciation in the even of shipping rates recovering.

The other big pro here is that it doesn't issue a K-1, but a 1099, and its distribution is still tax deferred.

Investor Takeaway

BEP offers investors an attractive combination of a solid, tax-deferred yield (though it does issue K-1s) with a BBB+ balance sheet, and a strong long-term growth story. Overall, it is our favorite opportunity for dividend growth investors of the three listed in this article. ABX offers a deep valued bet on gold price recovery and management's ability to learn from previous mistakes and improve execution moving forward. Though its dividend yield is by far the lowest of these three (~1.2%), it also enjoys significant growth potential in the long run if gold appreciates and management delivers on promises. Furthermore, the share price could rebound by 50% or more in the next year if the bullish theory plays out (gold back to $1300+, Acacia gets resolved, and solid operational execution). CPLP meanwhile, lacks the near term growth and share price appreciation potential of BEP and ABX. However, its safe 10.6% tax-deferred, K-1 free distribution is by far the most attractive. Furthermore, as its debt amortizes over the long run unit prices should gradually increase as well, even if shipping rates fail to return to historical norms. Each offers investors significant principal and dividend growth potential if/when their current perceived headwinds are overcome.

