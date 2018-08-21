Visa: Up And Away

The growth trajectory is impressive and is being driven by a society that is moving more toward electronic means every quarter.

Visa has been one of the best stocks we have ever recommended for our followers, but it is always trading at a premium.

Visa (V) has been one of the best stocks we have ever recommended for our followers. While there have been claims of it being overvalued for years now, we think there is room for this amazing growth stock to keep going higher. Just look at this powerhouse growth trajectory in the last two years alone:

The fact is that the Street is pushing the stock to new all-time highs, every quarter. Pullbacks are rare, and when they occur, it has always been a buying opportunity. Without a broader market pullback, or a drastic decline in performance, the stock is just going to keep moving higher.

Now, we will be clear, the stock isn't cheap, and the Street has been baking into the stock prices ongoing beats against consensus estimates, with its multiple over 35 times trailing earnings. Right now, the stock is just two points off 52-week highs, again, and flirting with going higher as we write. The question is though, is this valuation justified? Can this run continue? In this column, we examine trends in sales and earnings, and discuss our updated expectations looking ahead for Visa here in 2018.

Revenue growth exemplary

Every financial metric we watch begins with revenues. It seems every quarter, we see exemplary growth. The just-reported quarter saw another impressive top line for Visa, with solid increases over the past three years:

This trajectory is impressive. The bears question whether this growth can continue (and do so rightfully). With more and more transactions globally moving away from cash and check to electronic means, Visa will continue to gain. As more credit cards can be loaded onto smart phones, Visa stands to gain. This pattern is exactly what we want to see, and what we continue to expect going forward.

The company delivered a strong report, and revenues were strong, and surpassed our expectations for $5.22 billion in revenues by $200 million. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, it can be a strong predictor. The results strongly suggest the company is executing to perfection and suggest that Visa will continue its stable and reliable growth. Net revenue was a 14.7% increase over Q2 2017. This was primarily due to an 11% jump in payment dollar volume and a 12% increase in processed transactions to approximately 31.7 billion. Transaction growth continues to grow significantly:

This continued growth is evidence that more and more merchants and consumers are moving away from paper and cash transactions. It may seem commonplace here in the US but Visa has a lot of potential for international growth where electronic means are still relatively novel. Still, the growth is impressive for a long-standing company like Visa.

Revenues were up nicely on the back of transactions increasing and dollar volume. Revenues surpassed our expectations in part because both dollar payment volumes and processed transactions exceeded our high single-digit expectations for these metrics. Of course, when revenues continue to rise, we question whether expenses are rising and thus offsetting these gains.

Operational expenses rise

Operational expenses do continue to rise, and this is one area of the company we would like to see some more diligence in, but it is a bit 'nitpicky' on our part for lack of a better term. Last quarter in Q1, we noted expenses rose 13%. We were hoping expenses would rise no more than 10-11% this quarter, but were slightly disappointed to see operating expenses rose 53%. Now there was a $600 million charge, so adjusting for the charge, operating expenses were still up 14%:

While we hate to see rising expenses, given that revenues were up 14.7% we of course expected to see a bump in expenses. However, it led to our expectation for $1.725 billion being incorrect, as they came in at $1.755 billion. Did this have an impact on our earnings projections in the actual results?

Earnings still impress

Given that both revenues and expenses were higher than we anticipated, earnings per share gains were led by a lower tax rate. While expenses are still higher than we would have liked, the higher spending is still justified by the strong pace of revenue growth. Further much of the expense growth was in personnel, which we see as an expense that can easily be controlled in the future if the need arises. That said, the increase spending weighed very slightly on margins.

Prior to the start of 2018, margins were expanding, a major sign of strength. Compressing margins is only problematic if it is an ongoing trend or of it weighs on earnings. This quarter, operating margins contracted 1 point to 67% from 68%. However, thanks to our revenue expectations being surpassed and when we factor in the billions of shares repurchased over the years, we have seen another nice bump in earnings per share:

For the last three years, the company has been expanding its bottom line and doing so significantly, justifying the stock's premium valuation. Net income came in at $2.8 billion, up 36% from last year. Further, earnings per share were $1.20, rising 39% over last year's $0.86. This figure surpassed our estimates of $1.15 per share in earnings, mostly on the back of the higher-than-expected revenues and the fact that the company also repurchased $7 billion worth of stock in the last year. With our estimates surpassed, we now expect an even stronger 2018.

Revised 2018 projections

Considering year-to-date performance, share repurchases, and the current business trends we believe 2018 revenue will now approximate $20.5 billion to $21.0 billion. This assumes top line growth of up to 14%. In addition, thanks to continued strong margins and bottom line outperformance, we are bullish on the bottom line. We see earnings rising to $4.55 to $4.70. We will be closely watching expenses in addition to payment volumes and processed transaction figures, which should be up 11-12% each.

Our take on the stock

We can never go wrong recommending Visa stock. The company exceeds expectations routinely, which is a sign of strength. Expenses rose thanks to higher personnel costs, and margins have felt a slight pinch. Other than that, the stock is an incredible growth name. Although the stock is expensive at over 35 times trailing earnings we are paying this premium to earn a 25% growth in adjusted earnings, justifying the valuation. We really can't see anything other than a broader market sell-off hitting shares, or a complete breakdown in the business model. If our projections are correct, and the multiple is maintained and stays around times earnings, shares could then grow to $180 by the end of the year. Obviously, this assumes the trajectory of the stock holds, and assumes that the bull market continues unabated. All things considered, Visa is still a buy.

