5 Reasons Why Ford Will End Up Cutting Its Dividend

All of these changes in the face of eroding earnings and a forming credit bubble add up to a high likely hood that Ford will end up cutting its dividend. When will the powder keg ignite?

Ford is looking back by focusing on high dollar, high margin vehicles that have sold well during the economic recovery. Meanwhile they are looking ahead with large investments into EV technology.

When credit cycles turn south, Ford Credit will become an anchor. American households are now more highly levered than ever. When will the next bubble burst?

However the company is faced with a handful of challenges such as eroding profits, and an expanding lending arm that is buoying earnings.

Ford is a recognizable name with a juicy dividend that yields more than 6%. This makes it an appetizing stock for dividend investors.

Investors have been very interested in the huge yield currently being offered by shares of Ford Motor Company (F). With a dividend yield of 6.28% on the current stock price, the high yield and recognizable name has attracted many investors. However, I find that the dividend is dangerously unsafe in the coming years. Ford is suffering from deteriorating margins, and Ford Credit continually swells. Ford Capital is a profit center during peak business cycles, but like other pre-recession lending arms - can become an anchor if credit cycles drop steeply. Meanwhile, household debt in the US is now higher than ever and should be a warning sign of impending trouble. If all of this isn't enough, Ford is trying to transition to boost margins, while juggling the rise of electric vehicles. When the credit markets contract, Ford will cut its dividend.

source: Ycharts

At first glance, the dividend seems fine. With free cash flow of approximately $9 billion, the dividend consumes roughly a third of that figure. However there are reasons that Ford's free cash flow may have seen its near term peak, and several potential catalysts that could put immense strain on the business.

#1 Margins & Earnings Weakening

source: Ycharts

Revenues have become a bit stagnant with year to date revenues only up 2% year over year. The most recent quarter was actually minus 2% year over year. More concerning, has been the drop in operating margins. Operating margin has dropped by more than 20% since as recently as 2016. This has put a strain on earnings, with EPS trending lower over the long term.

This is arguably more troubling when you break this out further. Despite a global scale with sales all over the world, Ford generates approximately 100% of its earnings before interest and taxes in the North American market. This means that the company is collectively losing money everywhere else in the world.

source: Ford Motor Company

Additionally, Ford Credit is helping prop up the automotive portion of the business. Ford Credit is much more profitable than the actual manufacturing and selling of automobiles. If we strip out Ford Credit, we see how much Ford is really struggling with EBIT dropping from $4.2B to $2.6B year over year.

This has been in part due to the ongoing trade war with China. Tariffs have increased the prices of steel and aluminum which are huge input costs for vehicles, especially the "money maker" F150 line that heavily utilizes aluminum in the body. Tariffs were a direct factor in Ford lowering full year guidance after Q2 earnings, and will do greater damage to the financials the longer these tariffs remain in place.

#2 The Ford Credit Profit Center Is A Potential Anchor

While Ford Credit has been a blessing to the company's overall bottom line, it could end up being a curse eventually. It is important to maintain perspective on the lending environment. A lesson could be learned from looking back at General Electric's (GE) collapse following the recession. While the deteriorating economic conditions would have made for an already difficult operating environment, the big reason General Electric suffered so much is because of its lending arm GE Capital. GE Capital helped fuel nearly half of General Electric's earnings until the credit crisis turned GE Capital into an anchor that nearly sank the company. Now this isn't a direct comparison to Ford, only a reminder of what a lending arm can do for, and to a company when the credit markets become volatile.

For example, Ford Credit lives in the automotive business, whereas GE Capital was doing everything from credit cards, to subprime mortgages. Additionally, Ford Capital's earnings contribution is more in the 20%-33% range of overall earnings rather than the 50% range of GE Capital. Still warning signs exist at the macro level.

source: Ford Motor Company

Ford can point to its rising auction values, and low repossession rates etc. Part of the reason why Ford Credit's portfolio looks so low risk, is because of how strong the economy is right now. Consumer spending is at an all time high.

source: Trading Economics

In reality, people behave to their environment. What that means is that when there is money to spend, people spend it - often borrowing to do it. Strong economic activity encourages people to borrow, which tends to form bubbles that eventually burst. It's why we go through recessions every 10-15 years.

#3 America Is Back Up To Its "Gills" In Debt

The major threat to a company such as Ford, is that there are major economic bubbles forming that will impact Ford in a collateral damage sense rather than directly.

source: Pew Research Center

"Real" wages (adjusted for inflation) have not grown very much over the past 40 years. That means that household buying power has been stagnate for years. Meanwhile, total household debt continues to swell and has now risen to all time highs.

source: New York Fed

What's more, is mortgage debt (lower interest rates) now makes up a smaller portion of total debt. This means that other types of debt with higher interest rates now make up a higher percentage of the total. This is led by student loans, with auto loans also higher than pre-recession levels. This pattern cannot rise indefinitely, and there will be an eventual contraction in credit markets. When this happens, defaults and repossessions will increase, and auction values will decline. This will cripple Ford Credit, and underline the operational struggles that the company is going through.

#4 Unsure Direction From Management

Management is about to embark on a potentially defining stretch of actions for Ford. It announced recently that it is about to invest billions of dollars into a restructuring of the business that will take multiple years to complete. In all the restructuring will cost about $11B over the next 3-5 years. One of the major problems with this, is that management hasn't gone into the specifics of this restructuring. An investor meeting in September has already been rescheduled for when management is ready to share these details.

This action signals two possibilities. The first being that management is unsure of how to turn operations around, and the second being that investors won't like hearing about tough decisions that may be required.

The clear indication from all of this, is that the current state of Ford is not profitable enough, not growing enough, and is not viable over the long term. Free cash flow has already fallen $3B from 2016. The longer Ford sits in the proverbial mud without a clear action plan, the more financial harm will come to the company and those who invest in it.

#5 Ford Has To Prove It Can Juggle Multiple Innovation Needs

Ford is trying to think and invest for the future of the automotive market. Ford has made the decision to essentially kill its American sedan lines. Over the coming years, Ford will only offer the Mustang and Focus Active in US markets. This is in response to poor demand and low margins on sedans.

These resources will be shifted to help fund an $11 billion investment into electric vehicle technology. By 2022, Ford expects 40 electric/hybrid vehicles in its global product line up.

Additionally, Ford is investing approximately $4 billion by 2023 in the autonomous vehicles industry with its creation of Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC.

source: Ford Motor Company

While Ford deserves credit for thinking towards the future, there is tons of risk present both in execution and in decision making. What if oil prices surge, or a recession hits and consumers don't want to buy more expensive SUVs and Trucks? On the electric vehicle side, this is definitely a future need but is Ford late to market compared to competitors such as Tesla Motors (TSLA)? On top of that, Ford is pushing hybrids. More than half of its projected 2022 vehicle line up will be hybrid models. If the line up is too limited (meaning Ford has underestimated the movement towards plug-in electric vehicles), Ford will be too far behind to catch up at that point.

Wrapping Up

Ford Motor Company has an ominous mix of internal and external factors working against its long term success. The company is deeply struggling to generate earnings in its automotive division. The company's bottom line is being propped up by a far more profitable Ford Capital division. Meanwhile, Ford Capital will become a liability when credit markets turn lower. The continued leveraging of American households make this economic contraction a matter of "when, not if".

When this happens, demand for expensive SUVs and trucks will decline and vehicle default, repossession, and auction value metrics will simultaneously erode. On top of that, the company faces tough decisions that are no sure bet to succeed. Ford's management team has acknowledged the need for major changes, but is treading very lightly on detailing what those changes are. Meanwhile, the company is trying to invest in the future (EV technology) while at the same time catering to what has worked in the past by focusing on expensive, gas guzzling SUVs and Trucks.

Ford is a company trying to pull in multiple directions, while seeing its profitability erode. While the dividend is currently well covered by cash flows, the financial picture for Ford can - and will - get a lot worse in time. When this happens, the dividend will be cut. The question for investors may be how soon will this happen?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.