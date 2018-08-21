An Estimate Of Waymo's Intrinsic Value

This article provides a valuation for Waymo and indicates that it may add materially to Alphabet's valuation.

Due to the lack of relevant publicly available financial data, there are few valuations easily found for Waymo.

Most Alphabet valuations assign no value to the Other Bets division because there is large uncertainty about the businesses within the division.

Preamble

The time has come to update my valuation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). I already own this stock, but I would certainly like to buy more at the right price.

Those with an understanding of Alphabet will know that their financial statements identify 2 reporting divisions:

Revenues from Googles advertising, digital content, enterprise cloud services and hardware.

Revenues from Other Bets which comprise a number of early-stage businesses.

Alphabet doesn't disclose much financial information about the Other Bets division. It comprises 1% of total revenues, and most of the businesses in the division are currently loss-making.

For these reasons, most analysts when valuing Alphabet will tend to attribute no value to the Other Bets division. The danger with this approach is that Alphabet will be undervalued if there are in fact businesses with significant value in this division.

I think that Waymo is a business with significant potential value. There is very little publicly available financial information about Waymo. This article will be the first in a series of two articles which will ultimately value Alphabet. In this article, I will create a potential scenario for Waymo and value it.

What is Waymo

Waymo is an automotive self-driving technology development company. It is a subsidiary of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Waymo started as a Google self-driving car project in 2009. The technology has progressively developed after the initial trials on public roads began in 2010. In 2014, Google developed a fully functional automotive prototype which had no steering wheel or control pedals – a driverless car. This car entered public roads in 2015. It was the first driverless car that was on a public road without a test driver or security escort.

In December 2016, the unit was renamed as Waymo, and it became a separate division of Alphabet. The division has its own Chief Executive Officer (John Krafcik) who was formerly a senior executive of Ford and previously the CEO of Hyundai North America.

Although Waymo is a separate division, there are no publicly available financial statements for this company. Alphabet reports Waymo within the Other Bets section of its consolidated financial statements.

Business Overview

Waymo currently does not have any material revenues and is not projected to do so for the near term. It is purely a technology company which is focused on enhancing its processes, so it can gain regulatory certification for its driverless automotive technology.

Although Waymo was the first to develop driverless technology, there are now competitive systems developed by General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), and Uber (UBER) to name a few. It is noted that, in February 2018, Uber settled a court action for patent infringement with Waymo whereby Uber agreed not to use technology allegedly sourced from Waymo.

In 2017, Waymo introduced a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica mini-vans (which look a lot like a maxi-taxi) for a trial on public roads in Arizona. This trial is operating within a well-defined and mapped circuit (geo-fenced) of about 100 square miles. A selected group of 400 public participants have been using the fleet as part of a ride-sharing test program. The vehicles are operating in what is termed Level 4 autonomy.

In 2017, Waymo fitted out a Class 8 truck and trailer with the system and began testing the system in California and Arizona.

At the end of March 2018, the current state of Waymo’s trials are reported to be:

The system has been tested in 6 states and 25 cities across the US.

More than 5 million miles have been driven on public roads.

There are approximately 25,000 vehicles fitted with the system driving a total of 8 million miles per day (the vast majority on private roads).

According to a recent Bloomberg article, Waymo has announced that it is extending its ride-sharing trial in Phoenix to include selected commercial partners such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR). The article reported that Waymo plans to begin a paid self-driving service in Phoenix by the end of 2018.

This follows on from a Waymo announcement that a pilot program with Google will commence before the end of the year to use autonomous trucks to move freight to its company data centers in Atlanta.

In October 2017, Lyft announced that Alphabet, through its CapitalG division, would lead a $1,000 M funding round and take a seat on the Lyft board. This followed an earlier announcement by Lyft in May of 2017 stating that Lyft and Alphabet’s Waymo were intending to work together in the development of autonomous vehicle technology. To date, no public statements have been made by Alphabet about this investment.

I believe that the investment by Alphabet in Lyft will be followed by additional equity investments over the next few years as Alphabet lifts its stake in preparation to form a joint-venture company to provide global ride-sharing and local logistics services. This is the basis of my scenario.

Technology Overview

The Waymo system evidently consists of a series of in-house developed sensors and hardware which include:

Laser-beam scanning to provide high resolution 3-dimensional images of objects up to 300 meters away.

Radar for measuring distances to objects and calculating velocity.

Advanced cameras to identify road-signs and traffic lights. Roof-mounted laser system for 360° views.

The system also has a number of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) processors at the heart of its onboard management system which is used to control the vehicle.

The system is currently rumored to cost around $50,000 to $75,000 per vehicle. It is believed that this cost is rapidly coming down, and a target cost of around $5,000 to $15,000 is required for the mass-market. At this stage, it is expected that self-driving automation will be offered at some time in the future as an optional extra for the mass-car market.

Regulation

The Society of Automotive Engineers, SAE International, has defined a standard for autonomous driving systems (J-3016) based on 6 levels:

Level 0 – no automation Human at the wheel steers, brakes, accelerates and negotiates traffic.

Level 1 – Driver Assistance Under certain conditions, the car controls either the steering or the speed but not both simultaneously. Example – adaptive cruise control.

Level 2 – Partial Automation The car can steer, brake and accelerate in certain conditions. Tactical maneuvers such as changing lanes and responding to road signs are the exclusive responsibility of the driver. Example – Mercedes Benz Driver Assistance Systems.

Level 3 – Conditional Automation In the right conditions, the car can manage most aspects of driving, including monitoring the environment for hazards. The system prompts the driver to intervene when the system cannot deal with the challenge. The driver must be available to take over at any time. Example – Audi Traffic Jam Pilot.

Level 4 – High Automation The car operates without human input or oversight but only under select conditions defined by factors such as road type or geographic area. The driver may have no involvement in a defined area (such as on a highway) but then has full control in other areas (such as normal street traffic). Example – the early Google prototype called Firefly.

Level 5 – Full Automation The driverless car can operate on any road under all conditions. The d river has no involvement other than entering the vehicle and pressing go.



The current Waymo trial in Phoenix is a Level 4 demonstration. It was reported by Investor's Business Daily that at the National Automotive Dealers Association conference earlier this year, Waymo’s CEO stated that acceptance of Level 5 automation is a "very long way out".

This raises quite an important issue. Road regulation is quite disparate. In most countries, road regulation is handled at the local level. There may be a National Transport regulator, but generally speaking, this regulator will only get involved in major road accidents where there has been significant loss of life (for example a mass transit accident). All public road vehicles, the world over, must be approved for use by the local road regulators. This presents quite a logistical problem for start-up companies who may not have the requisite relationships that would be normal within the major automotive and trucking companies.

At this stage, it is not clear exactly what the requirements of the regulators may be in order to approve Level 5 automation for use on public roads. There has been some media speculation that regulators may require over 1 billion miles of trial data on public roads. If this is the case, then certification may be some years away.

Market Potential

Waymo has indicated that the market opportunities are:

Licensing the technology to automakers for inclusion in their vehicles.

Operating a ride-sharing and logistics service (similar to Uber).

Provision of mass-market public transportation (a sub-set of the Uber market).

Size of Automotive, Truck, and Bus Markets

Using data from the International Organization for Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), it is estimated that the number of vehicles to be produced globally in 2018 are:

Cars: 75.7 million (based on actual 2017 production of 73.5 million and assuming a 2.5% growth rate).

Commercial Vehicles: 24.4 million (based on actual 2017 production of 23.85 million and assuming a 2.5% growth rate).

Commercial vehicles include light commercials, heavy trucks, buses, and coaches.

In an article published by Investor’s Business Daily into the current state of the autonomous vehicle market, the author quoted estimates from consulting groups McKinsey and the Boston Consulting Group who independently believe that by 2030 approximately 15 to 20% of all vehicle journeys will be fully autonomous.

If we accept these estimates, this implies that by 2030, the combined car and commercial vehicle markets will require almost 18 million autonomous kits annually to be supplied to the vehicle manufacturers.

The same article from Investor’s Business Daily also quoted industry analysts who are expecting that the installed cost of the autonomous system would be around $5,000 to $10,000 per vehicle (similar to other high end vehicle optional extras).

In order to estimate the system revenues, we first need to estimate what the system royalty payment might look like. A 2012 study by KPMG titled "Profitability and Royalty Rates across Industries” concluded that the average royalty rates across all industries are around 53.8% of the licensee’s operating margin. I will use this estimate.

We now need to estimate what the expected operating margin might be for the autonomous driving system. I don't really know what it will be, but I will use the current Sector margins as a guide.

The key question is – in what sector would this system be classified as – is it an automotive part or a software systems application? In this instance, I am going to sit on the fence and say it is a combination of both sectors. NYU’s Professor Damodaran has estimated that the 2017 median operating margins for the Auto Parts sector was 9.6% and for the Software Systems & Applications sector was 21.1%.

I will use 15.5% as the operating margin for the autonomous system – which is in the middle of the 2 sector estimates.

We can now generate an estimate for the system developer’s royalty payment. If we assume that the system sells for $7,500 (the mid-point of the industry estimate) and has a 15.5% operating margin, then based on the KPMG estimate for royalty payments being 53.8% of the operating margin – this means that the system developer will receive $625 in revenue for every unit sold.

Based on these estimates, the size of the autonomous royalty market in the year 2030 could be around $11,100 million.

Size of Ride Sharing and Local Logistics Markets

The potential commercial applications for autonomous vehicles are not just for ride sharing (essentially the markets targeted by companies such as Lyft), but there is also scope to provide local delivery services from retailers direct to customers and other similar commercial services (a more expansive business definition that has been adopted by Uber – think Uber Eats).

For this analysis, I have relied heavily on the work of Professor Damodaran. In his blog post, where he valued Uber in June 2017, he estimated that the size of the potential market for Uber at that time was $200,000 M.

According to Damodaran, Uber’s potential market was a combination of:

Selective city urban car service.

Global rental car market.

Local delivery market.

Selective city mobility services market (combination of mass transit and car sharing).

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

The Narrative

I believe that there are at least 2 major market opportunities for Waymo:

the licensing of its autonomous driving technology to Original Equipment Manufacturers.

as a participant in the ride sharing and local logistics markets.

As these are 2 distinct business segments, I have chosen to use a Sum of the Parts approach by valuing each opportunity separately and then summing them together to obtain the final estimate for Waymo’s intrinsic value.

Licensing of Autonomous Driving Technology Scenario

I previously estimated the size of the market opportunity to be around $11,100 M by 2030. My scenario assumptions are:

The percentage of all vehicles fitted with an autonomous driving system will slowly increase over the next few years to 20% after 13 years. I am assuming that this will be the system market-share when the market is mature. Waymo has been working on this project for much longer than its competitors, and as a result, I think that the Waymo system is currently technically superior to other offerings. I think that this lead will be maintained, and consequently, Waymo will achieve a 50% market share of the autonomous market.

I assume that Waymo is currently loss-making and will remain so for the next 5 years before operating margins progressively increase, as volume grows and stabilizes at 30% (which is about the highest 10 th percentile for the Software Applications sector).

I estimate that reinvestment levels will be $1 for every $2 of sales going forward. This estimate is based on the expectation that the majority of the investment required to develop the system has already been made (according to Business Insider Waymo disclosed during the recently resolved dispute with Uber that up until 2015 Google has invested over $1,100 M in the system development).

The Cost of Capital is assumed to be 10% which is at the 75 th percentile of all US-listed companies (based on Damodaran’s distribution estimate). This reflects the level of uncertainty and risk around this project. The Cost of Capital will progressively decline over time to 8% by the time the company enters the mature phase (where 8% is the median level for all listed companies).

I have estimated the stable or terminal return on invested capital to be 12% (substantially above the cost of capital) which reflects the strength of Waymo’s competitive position.

The DCF is relatively straightforward. A Free Cash Flow to the Firm approach is used with a 3 stage model (high growth, declining growth and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in $USD.

Based on my scenario assumptions, I have estimated that the value of the licensing opportunity is $11,139 M.

Ride Sharing and Local Logistics Scenario

As stated previously, Damodaran has estimated that the size of this market is currently around $200,000 M, but it has the opportunity to double in size over 10 years as the market is expanded as a result of the product offering. My scenario assumptions are:

Waymo will increase its equity stake in Lyft to 33% but not until the autonomous system is commercialized (I’m assuming that it currently has a $1,000 M stake as discussed earlier). The business model will be totally autonomous which means that there will be a reasonable time lag of around 5 years before the business kicks off, and it will then take another 10 years to mature.

The introduction of autonomous vehicles into the Ride-sharing and Logistics markets will cause a significant growth spurt in these sectors as more customers are attracted to the service offering (albeit I expect for some time that these services will probably only be offered in defined geo-fenced areas where the customer density is expected to be high).

There will be system growth of around 10% per year for 5 years after commercialization before slowly declining in years 6 to 10 before reaching maturity.

As a result of the autonomous model, the joint venture will be able to capture a greater share of the sector revenues (no drivers to pay), but its reinvestment will be consequently much higher (vehicles will be owned). I have assumed that operating margins will be 30%, which is greater than the 90 th percentile of the existing US Leasing and Rental sector.

percentile of the existing US Leasing and Rental sector. The consortium will own the vehicles, and consequently, its reinvestment rate will be reasonably high (certainly relative to the current Uber and Lyft models). I have assumed that the consortium will have to invest $1 to gain $1.5 in revenues once the system is operational.

I have used the same Cost of Capital and Terminal return on invested capital assumptions in this scenario as those used in the Licensing scenario.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

A Free Cash Flow to the Firm approach is used with a 3-stage model (high growth, declining growth and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in $USD.

I am valuing Waymo’s share of the expanded Lyft business at $29,265 M, which values the entire new Lyft business at around $88,000 M.

Risks Facing Waymo

Waymo still has a number of major challenges to overcome before its technology is ready to be commercialized for Level 5 operations. At this stage, there is no defined regulatory path to gain approval for total autonomous operations.

In a previous stage of my working life, I was a Chief Executive Officer of a large railway. There are examples of autonomous operations in the rail sector. The regulatory requirements to achieve certification for these operations is very onerous whereby the operators have had to be able to demonstrate that the autonomous operations were no less safe than those with manned vehicles.

I would expect that this requirement for the road network will be much more difficult to demonstrate given the “open” environment of the road network. A rail network is a much more “controlled” environment subject to fewer random events. It is for this reason that I believe the areas in which autonomous vehicles will be able to operate will be restricted for quite some time.

Conclusion

Given the lack of reliable public financial data, it is perhaps not surprising that there are very few published valuations for Waymo. As you can see from my analysis, any valuation will be littered with assumptions - many of which could be wildly wrong. This is not a safe place to be if you are an analyst concerned about your reputation for accuracy.

Fortunately, some analysts have put some numbers out there.

Market Insider has reported that UBS analyst Eric Sheridan has valued Waymo at between $25,000 M and $135,000 M.

CNBC reported that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has placed a $70,000-140,000 M valuation on Waymo.

Seeking Alpha contributor Warwick Simmons placed a 2030 valuation of $463,000 M value on Waymo using a relative valuation approach.

This article is attempting to develop a potential scenario for the purpose of valuing Waymo. It is very much a hypothetical piece of work. To some degree, I see this valuation as a “work in progress”. My valuation is based on a large number of assumptions. Over time, as more information becomes publicly available, then the analysis in this article can be used to update the valuation.

I have estimated Waymo’s value of equity to be $40,400 M this comprises:

a Licensing business valued at $11,139.

a 33% share of a Ride-Sharing and Local Logistics business valued at $87,800 M (where Waymo's share is valued at $29,265 M).

The key reason that I have valued Waymo is that I want to proceed to value Alphabet. To date, most valuations of Alphabet have attributed no value to the companies within Other Bets. This article demonstrates that these approaches may be significantly under-valuing Alphabet.

Once again, thank you for reading my article. I will respond to all questions and comments directed to me. Until next time, good luck with your investing & best wishes.

