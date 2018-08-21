Weekly Cannabis Report: Christmas Came Early

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Last week, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) traded up 4.7% and ended the week at C$16.57. The Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF) which tracks smaller growers ended the week up 1.7% to close at C$6.93. U.S.-listed ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) ended the week up 2.5% to close at US$26.82.

Sector Update

Constellation Invests $4 billion into Canopy

As we discussed in detail last week, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) decided to acquire 104.5 million Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) shares at C$48.60 per share, a 51.2% premium over the last closing price. The investment would bring Constellation's ownership in Canopy to 38% with additional 139.7 million warrants that would bring their ownership to over 50% if all warrants are exercised. The majority of the warrants are exercisable at C$50.40, with the remainder based on the VWAP at the time of exercise. Canopy would receive at least another C$4.5 billion if warrants are exercised by Constellation within the next three years. The deal essentially gives Constellation control of the largest cannabis company in the world, marking a dramatic shift in strategy for the beer maker. Constellation has seen the potential of the cannabis market since its initial investment into Canopy in 2017, as the upstart company already amassed close to $7 billion of market capitalization, almost one-fifth of its own market value despite negligible revenue generated by Canopy versus billions at Constellation. We think the deal is a home run for Canopy shareholders while risks are high for Constellation, which had to finance the investment through debt borrowing and could risk losing its investment grade rating. Constellation announced that it had to suspend additional acquisitions and share repurchases, turning to the opposite of a shareholder-friendly corporate policy in order to support its newfound strategy in cannabis. Good luck to Constellation and well done to Canopy for selling the company at a large premium!

Aurora Raises $17 Million for its U.S. Subsidiary

Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) previously announced its plans to spin off its subsidiary and more recently announced a $17 million private placement financing ahead of a listing on the CSE. The subsidiary, Australis, is expected to be listed in September 2018 and will focus on finding opportunities in the U.S. It seems like Australis will focus on investments in the U.S. cannabis space instead of setting up its own operations. The approach is very similar to Aurora's past activities, including its various investments in a broad range of cannabis-related sectors. Because of the strict rules around TSX listing, the new entity will list on the CSE and shares will be distributed to existing Aurora shareholders. We think the impact of Australis is likely immaterial in the near term as value needs to surface through future acquisitions.

Kush Bottles Enters Canada

Kush Bottles (OTCQB:KSHB) announced that it will enter the Canadian cannabis market by establishing a local sales office and distribution channels. Kush Bottles provides packaging and other ancillary products for cannabis producers in the U.S. and this announcement marks its first foray into the international market. We think the Canadian market is uniquely positioned for Kush to make meaningful headwinds due to the strict rules around packaging and marketing proposed by Health Canada. Health Canada had proposed to limit packaging of cannabis products to the basic plain design with no way to distinguish through creative and appealing marketing. Similar to how Shopify (SHOP) has won over a number of provincial and company contracts to run their e-commerce platforms, Kush could capture their share of the legal market by providing an outsourcing service for cannabis producers. We think the key to Kush's execution is to establish itself as the most trustworthy supplier to licensed producers while demonstrating a superior understanding of and compliance with all applicable rules and regulations.

Closing Remarks

The cannabis sector has been deflating since the beginning of 2018 after a massive run that started towards the end of 2017. The major indexes traded down significantly and all three ETFs sit between 20%-30% losses. However, similar to the effects the first Constellation/Canopy deal had on the entire sector, the market saw a broad-based rally when Constellation announced a $4 billion investment into the largest cannabis company in the world, bringing its ownership to 38% with warrants that could give it majority control of the company within the next three years. The rally helped stop the bleeding and heavy losses investors had been experiencing, but the sector remains underwater for the year so far. We think the recent announcement by the Ontario government to allow private retail is positive for the cannabis sector as a whole, despite the delay in initial physical store sales.

Heading into the rest of 2018, we anticipate other catalysts ranging from additional investments in cannabis companies from beverage and tobacco incumbents and the initiation of legal sales in Canada. The outcome of the initial sales in Canada will have a deciding effect on the fate of many smaller to medium-sized cannabis producers in Canada, with larger companies better positioned to weather potential negativity due to better capitalization and diversification into other categories such as beverages and edibles. We expect to see potentially positive share price performances in the cannabis sector on the back of the Constellation deal which has fueled speculation around other similar investments from tobacco, beverage, and pharma. We think larger names such as Aurora, Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), and Tilray (TLRY) are most likely to benefit due to their scale and strong market position.

Author's note: "Follow us" to stay informed of the latest development and best ideas in the cannabis sector. We provide the most in-depth and comprehensive cannabis coverage on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.