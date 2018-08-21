Consol Coal: The Dividend Half Of A 2-Part Play

Management is seeing a highly covered distribution and using the excess to rapidly pay down their debt.

America and Europe push to move away from coal while other countries still depend on it.

Investment Thesis

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) pays out a high yield dividend on a pure coal play. This dividend is well covered but is unexpected to be increased in the near future - however at a 12% yield, at the time of writing, this yield is perfect for immediate income investors looking for solid fixed income. No high yield is without risk, but the risk/reward is strongly leaning towards reward.

Business Overview

CCR is a master limited partnership which owns a 25% stake in a coal mining complex in Pennsylvania.

This complex is located in the southwestern corner of the state and all three mines are located close together. CCR receives their portion of the revenue and pays their portion of the expenses related to the operation of the coal mine. Revenues are closely related to the on-going price of coal and the ability to sell their supply.

Management believes that demand for coal in the United States to remain relatively flat while foreign demand will increase as inventories of coal are lower than normal. Currently, CCR is primarily focused on paying down debt and being financially stable for any potential downturns instead of expanding to additional mines - this focus is driving their distribution coverage.

Demand for coal has risen globally, the Asia Pacific region has steadily seen a growing demand for coal. This is partially offset by Europe and North America's focus on switching away from coal for power.

Source: BP

In 2017, India's demand for coal increased 4.8% and China's increased 0.5%. CCR is ready to mine and ship to match demand.

Financial Overview

Last quarter CCR generated $22 million in distributable cash flow and of that distributed $14 million. This provided a very healthy coverage ratio of 1.6x - meaning this exceptionally high yield is well covered.

Debt wise, management continues to make this an area of focus. $27 million in debt was paid back in an attempt to further CCR into being as unleveraged as possible. This lowered CCR's outstanding debt to $160.5 million. CCR has one source of major outstanding debt - its revolver credit facility. The total credit facility is $275 million and comes due in 2023. The revolver has a favorable fixed rate between 3.75-4.75%. With paying down its debt as a focus, management deemed the distribution policy as appropriate right now. Management views the distribution over an year-long perspective - not on a quarterly basis.

Risks

No stock is risk free. CCR is focused solely on coal. While the United States and Europe are heavily focused on moving away from coal-fired power generation, developing countries and economies are purchasing it. CCR is dependent on coal demand and pricing for all of its revenue. China and India are the largest purchasers of coal and with China playing tit for tat trade tariffs, coal may become part of this scenario. India has not seen such a trade dynamic with the United States and - thankfully for unit holders - India is the major purchaser of CCR's exported coal.

Eventually, coal will see a demand downtrend. The developed world is consistently pushing to remove coal from its energy mix. Asia meanwhile is developing its economy and using the cheap price of coal to expedite this process. Renewable energy is expensive and can be unreliable. When and if Asia decides to join Europe and North American in removing its dependency on coal, other developing nations will take their place for demand.

Investor Takeaway

CCR is perfect for those seeking a high yielding fixed immediate income. It's distribution is has a high coverage ratio and management is wisely using the excess cash to pay down its debt. CCR is a pure play in coal without being diversified in any other type of commodity meaning it is exposed to the price and demand swings related to coal and management seems acutely aware of this - thus the focus of removing debt. I view CCR is a solid buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.