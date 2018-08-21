VYM: Looking Like A Value Play

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund has seen positive returns of late, but has lagged other dividend strategies. While not a positive, the result is the fund offers some value when compared to these alternative funds at current levels. Furthermore, VYM has seen solid dividend growth so far in 2018, which is a trend I expect to continue going forward. Finally, VYM is overweight sectors that I am especially keen on at the moment, notably the Financials and Health Care sectors. This is because I believe they both represent current value, but also a chance for long-term growth and out-performance.

Background

First, a little about VYM. The fund seeks "to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which measures the investment return of common stocks of companies characterized by high-dividend yields". It is currently trading at $87.33/share and yields 2.84% annually, based on its four most recent distributions. I recommended investors avoid VYM during my last review, and, while the fund has seen a positive return since that time, it has lagged other dividend ETFs with different objectives in the short-term, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: CNBC

This recent performance helps justify my position to go overweight the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), which I advocated doing in a review back in April. However, I have always felt VYM was a solid fund, just one to be especially selective about when considering when to initiate new positions. The recent under-performance has kept a lid on the fund's valuation, and there are several attributes that I believe make the fund attractive to buy right now, and I will detail those below.

Dividend - Above Average Yield and Solid Growth

The key reason why VYM is always on my radar is its tactic of tracking the high yield index. As a dividend-focused investor, I focus on high, and consistent, income, and VYM often has a place in my portfolio. I recently was concerned about VYM's dividend growth compared to some of its peers, and noted that its "high" yield was not really that high, and may suffer if the interest rate outlook becomes more hawkish. In hindsight, that was likely a key reason for VYM's recent under-performance compared to other dividend strategies, but it has opened up an opportunity to enter VYM now at a reasonable entry point. The fund's yield is just under 3%, and its yield should continue higher throughout the year (all other things being equal) based on the dividend growth we have seen so far this year, which is illustrated in the chart below:

Q2 2018 Distribution Q2 2017 Distribution Dividend Growth Rate (YOY) $.63020 $.59600 5.74% Q1 2018 Distribution Q1 2017 Distribution Dividend Growth Rate (YOY) $.60840 $.56000 8.64%

Source: Vanguard

While I truly am looking for double digit dividend growth at the current time, an average growth rate in excess of 7% is still nothing to sneeze at. Furthermore, if we apply VYM's average growth rate for the two quarters (7.19%) and extrapolate that for the second half of the year, its current yield would exceed 3%. Again, while not "high" in isolation, it is in relative terms considering many popular dividend ETFs are yielding in the low to mid 2%'s. Therefore, VYM's higher yield makes up for a slightly smaller growth rate and is back to a level (above 3%) that I find enticing.

Financials and Health Care - Two Of My Favorites

As my readers are aware, I have been advocating long exposure to both the Financials and Heath Care sectors for quite some time, as I see these being long-term profitable plays for various reasons. This puts VYM on the radar automatically, because these two sectors represent slightly under 30% of the fund's total assets, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Vanguard

Therefore, the fate of VYM has quite a bit to do with what is going on in those areas. Fortunately, both have positive outlooks, in my opinion, and I will take each one in turn.

Starting with the Financials sector, VYM is heavily exposed to some major U.S. banks. In fact, JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) are both in the top four holdings for the fund. While large U.S. banks seem to be doing extremely well, the earnings season showed positive trends across most of the industry. Among the reasons for this are a more bank-friendly administration in Washington, lower tax rates, and increasing interest rates. Simply, profits have soared, and this has helped increase the underlying value of the assets VYM holds. But just as importantly, dividend growth from this sector has also been impressive, which is contributing to VYM's annual dividend growth. To illustrate, I will list the most recent dividend boosts for the fund's top three large banks, which are JPM and WFC, and US Bancorp (USB):

Holding Most Recent Dividend Hike JPM 43% WFC 10% USB 7%

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is worth pointing out, that many investors, especially those overweight the Financials sector, are concerned about a flattening yield curve and how this will impact bank profits. This is a valid concern, but I think there are a couple of points that tell me large banks will continue to perform favorably going forward. One, the yield curve has been flattening for some time, yet large U.S. banks are reporting strong numbers during quarterly earnings reports. So, clearly, this has not had a massive effect on bank balance sheets so far. To illustrate what I mean, take a look at how the yield curve between the 2-year and 10-year treasury has flattened over the course of 2018

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the yield curve is certainly flattening. While this may be dampening bank profits, other attributes (i.e. tax reform) are largely outweighing any negative effect this is having on the sector. The proof is in the numbers. During this period of extreme flattening, JPM reported its largest quarterly profit in the bank's history.

Two, there is reason to expect the yield curve may begin to steepen again, as we saw in the beginning of the year. For one, economic growth continues to look strong in the U.S., as recent data has shown. The second quarter saw the GDP rise above 4%, which was the fastest pace of economic growth since 2014. Furthermore, there are some market experts who expect to see longer term spreads steepen, which will be a favorable development for Financials. Bryan Goh, executive director and chief investment officer at Bordier Singapore, recently discussed in an interview why he believes the yield curve will steepen in the near term, largely due to a pick up in growth and inflation, as well as an under-supply of longer term bonds available to the private sector. Therefore, this presents another valid reason to be optimistic about Financials, and VYM by extension.

Health Care - The Other Long-Term Play

Now to the Health Care sector. I continue to want to be overweight this sector for a variety of reasons, all of which make sense in the short and long term. It is no secret healthcare costs are rising, and U.S. spending on healthcare is growing as a share of national GDP. This is also impacting U.S. households, which are devoting an increasingly larger share of their pre-tax and after-tax pay towards their healthcare costs. And we are a nation that is aging, as well as struggling with major health concerns, such as obesity. These trends are not going away any time soon, which indicates to me the growing wallet share healthcare is currently extracting is only going to increase.

To illustrate these points, consider a recent report issued by Altarum, which is a nonprofit health systems research and consulting organization. Healthcare spending (as of June 2018) has eclipsed $3.66 trillion, and saw year over year growth in excess of 5%. Furthermore, national health spending surpassed 20% of GDP, at 20.45%. And this is not a one-time occurrence. The chart below illustrates how growth rates in health spending have been increasing for years, well above the rate of inflation:

Source: Altarum

Of course, all of these attributes do not in and of themselves help investors. Investors need more than increased spending or revenue, they want to see increasing profits. Fortunately, there have been positive developments on this front as well. Data compiled by Factset, a market research and analytics firm, shows that the Health Care sector largely exceeded expectations in the Q2 earnings season, with 96% of companies in that sector reporting above estimates, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Factset

As you can see, this is a sector that appears to be firing on all cylinders, and is roundly beating analyst projections on earnings. Due to the demographic trends mentioned above, I do not see this sector slowing down any time soon.

Let Us Talk Valuation

A final point about VYM has to do with its attractive valuation. As mentioned, VYM has not had spectacular share price appreciation recently, but earnings have improved, so this has kept the fund's valuation at a reasonable level. Currently, VYM is dramatically cheaper than the broader market, with a price to earnings ("P/E") ratio just over 16. While this may not appear "low", consider that the S&P 500 is currently trading at a P/E above 24, making VYM about 50% cheaper when comparing that metric.

Furthermore, as I alluded to, VYM is much cheaper on a relative basis than it was when 2018 began. While the share price is only a few percentage points lower than where it stood back in January, it's P/E is more than 20% lower at current market prices. When I reviewed VYM back in January, VYM had a P/E ratio above 21. So, as you can see, its current price is much more attractive, when compared to the broader stock market and also when compared to its 2018 starting point. This makes its current valuation enticing indeed.

Bottom-line

VYM has performed reasonably well thus far in 2018, registering a positive gain around 3.5%, but it has lagged alternative dividend strategies. That said, I believe a turnaround may be forthcoming. The fund has seen respectable dividend growth and I see that trend continuing throughout the year. While interest rates are rising, dividend funds continue to be in favor, and funds such as VYM are trading at levels that may be enticing to more conservative investors. Some of this can be explained by its top sector weighting of Financials, which has a great long-term opportunity (in my view), but trades at a lower valuation than many other sectors. Therefore, with this positive backdrop, I expect VYM to move higher in the short and longer term, and would recommend investors initiate positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO, SCHD, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.