Appfolio Is The Growth Story You Haven't Heard Of

We break down the 10 KPIs that make Appfolio a small cap that could turn into a potential multibagger in the next few years.

Appfolio has many of the characteristics that legendary investor Peter Lynch would have looked for during his leadership at Magellan Fund.

Focused on property management and law firms, management expects to enter new verticals in the coming years.

AppFolio is a $2.6 billion software developer focused on providing solutions for small and medium size businesses in niche verticals.

Appfolio (APPF) is a $2.6 billon cloud based SAAS provider that has delivered an outstanding performance so far in 2018. Shares are up almost 90% since the beginning of the year.

The company has its own niche: a focus on small and medium sized property management and law firms. Better yet, management expects new verticals to be added in the coming years.

The software developer has steadily added new property management customers, jumping from 4,471 customers at the beginning of 2014 to 12,300 customers in Q2 2018.

Some prudent analysts would tell you that the stock has run too much, or that the company is overvalued. Here’s the thing: those comments were already being made seven months ago, when the company’s market cap was less than $1.5 billion. The stock is priced for significant growth, but the company is backed by a proven leadership team, standout culture, and financials that are improving with scale.

Many investors are on a quest to find the next multibagger – an investment that can gain several times its original value. To identify such stocks, an investor must employ a methodology based on quantifiable performance indicators.

We have regrouped 10 key performance indicators identified by gurus, from Peter Lynch (One Up on Wall Street) to David and Tom Gardner (The Motley Fool Investment Guide), that can help investors identify potential multibaggers among small caps.

After reviewing hundreds of companies, we are thrilled by how Appfolio has performed in our scorecard.

Let’s review.

1) Sales < $500M

Criteria: Companies that have $500 million or less in annual sales still have a lot of room to grow and are more likely to deliver multibagger performance over the next few years.

Results: With $165M revenue TTM, Appfolio passes the test of being still small enough of a business to have our attention.

Metric Q2 2018 Q2 2017 YoY Change Sales, in million $47.2 $35.9 31% Net Income in million $7.4 $2.7 167%

Source: Appfolio Q2 Form 10-Q. Chart by author

2) Profit margin > 7%

Criteria: Focusing on companies with at least 7% profit enables us to identify in a quantifiable way a company that is conducting a healthy business.

Result: With 11%, Appfolio is once again successful in that regard, thanks to its own niche and highly reviewed products.

3) Sales and Earnings Growth > 25%

Criteria: Growth is an obvious KPI in the quest to finding a multibagger. Peter Lynch himself recommends 20 to 25% as a screener to identify the best performers.

Results: Sales Growth = 32%. Earnings Growth = 167%. Appfolio easily passes the test as a fast grower.

4) Insider holdings > 5%

Criteria: Tom Gardner often says that insider holdings is an attractive attribute in a stock. It’s a strong indicator that the founders and employees believe in their own company.

Results: % Held by insiders = 8%. Once again Appfolio is successful in that regard, well above most blue chip companies that have already delivered their story.

5) Average Daily Dollar Volume below $25 million

Criteria: We want to find companies that are still “undiscovered.” Low Institutional ownership is a good start. Average daily dollar volume under $25 million is another great way to identify an “under the radar” stock.

Results: Average Daily dollar Volume = $12 million. % Held by Institutions = 62%. Another win for Appfolio.

6) Cash flow from operations > 0

Criteria: Positive Free Cash Flow is a fundamental KPI to know that management can grow the business. It signals a savvy management team and a strong business.

Results: +$33M, good to go.

7) CEO approval > 80%

Criteria: The single most important factor in a company's success is the team that's leading the company. A simple look at the CEO reviews on Glassdoor can give us confidence that the company’s future is in good hands.

Result: Jason Randall is one of the Top CEOs of 2018 according to Glassdoor with a 100% approval rate.

8) Number of analysts < 10

Criteria: Another way to identify companies that are more likely to be under the radar are those followed by fewer analysts. With fewer people covering the stock, the success story is more likely to be undiscovered.

Results: Only 3 analysts currently referenced on Yahoo Finance. Appfolio is a hidden gem.

9) PEG under 1

Criteria: With so many valuation approaches, we have chosen the one that has it all. The Price to Earnings Growth ratio (PEG). Below 1, the company is potentially still undervalued, even with a high PE ratio.

Results: With a Forward PE of 70 and a Q2 FY18 earnings growth of 167%, Appfolio’s PEG comes naturally below 1.

10) Strong Price Appreciation

Criteria: Winning businesses with winning stocks tend to keep winning over time. Rather than a sign of overvaluation, David Gardner likes to see stocks that have momentum with them to find best-in-class opportunities.

Results: Almost up 90% so far in 2018. The stock is clearly on an upward trajectory and is stating being noticed.

Conclusion

Here is a quick summary at how Appfolio did in our Small Cap Scorecard to identify potentially undiscovered growth stories that could turn into multibaggers:

We have yet to identify another company that can achieve 100% in our Small Cap Scorecard.

Some other companies that are very high on our Score Card:

The Trade Desk (TTD) has an Overall Score at 90%, coming short on the average daily volume criteria (above $100M). That makes The Trade Desk a growth story that is slightly less under-the-radar compared to a company like Appfolio. Given that The Trade desk just had a 150% run in the last 52 weeks, numbers speak for themselves.

Paycom Sofware (PAYC) has an Overall Score at 80%, coming short on the average daily volume (above $100M) and the PEG (1.2). Paycom Software just had almost a 100% run in the last 12 months.

Of course, a company reaching a high score should not be blindly invested in. Investors should always be mindful of single stock exposure and keep a balanced, diversified portfolio exposed to many different markets, sizes, sectors and industries.

These growth stories can take years to fully materialized and should be considered only by investors willing to stay invested until the full story unfolds over several years.

As a caveat, Peter Lynch himself is excluding financial institutions from his growth story research. Most likely because many of them would achieve a high score on the above criteria without necessarily delivering multibagger performance.

Do you find the score card compelling? Have you identified companies that would score as high as Appfolio on such a scorecard? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPF, TTD, PAYC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.