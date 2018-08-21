Corning: Limited Progress In Gorilla Glass Auto Exteriors

Corning (GLW) has been telling investors about its efforts to bring Gorilla Glass to cars for some time now. These efforts are divided into two categories: interiors and exteriors. This article analyzes Corning’s current progress in the latter category, which in theory represents the larger of the two opportunities since exterior glass surface area tends to far exceed interior glass surface area. However, an analysis of current Gorilla Glass adoption reveals significant remaining obstacles. Currently, Gorilla Glass is only being utilized in extremely high-end cars, and the main reason for adoption seems to be weight reduction. It is not clear that weight reduction represents sufficient value for consumers to generate Gorilla Glass adoption in mainstream vehicles. In any case, it does not look as if Gorilla Glass adoption in auto exteriors will drive meaningful revenues for at least another few years.

Gorilla Glass Exteriors So Far

During Corning’s most recent earnings call, CEO Wendell Weeks provided some additional commentary regarding Gorilla Glass for auto. He stated that Corning has “already [been] awarded business for hundreds of millions of dollars spread out over time.” Weeks further explained that “demand for our innovations in auto glass interiors has surprised us in a positive direction,” and that “customer commitments now support the creation of dedicated finishing capacity for Gorilla Glass for auto interiors… earlier this month, we announced an investment in the Hefei facility that will produce Gorilla Glass parts for automotive interiors.”

There has, however, been little word on automotive exteriors. I decided to look into what progress Corning has made so far by combing through its press releases and other materials for customers. As far as I can tell, Corning has had three known wins in automotive exteriors: Ford, Porsche, and McLaren. The car models involved are extremely high-end. Details are provided in the figure below:

Figure: Gorilla Glass adoption in auto exteriors. Sources: 1; 2; 3; 4; 5; 6; 7.

The first thing readers will notice is that production numbers for the above three models are going to be tiny. The Ford GT and McLaren 720S are both supercars, and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is not that far off. The GT is slated for a production run of 250 units, and the 720S for less than 5,000. The 911 GT3 RS will likely be in the same ballpark. As such, Corning will not see any meaningful revenues from auto exteriors for now.

Future Prospects

Could things improve in the future? Certainly, but investors should not assume that Corning’s offerings will be readily adopted outside of high-performance circles. There are at least two reasons for doubt:

First, marketing materials from both Ford and Porsche suggest that the primary reason for adopting Gorilla Glass is weight reduction (although there are also some additional benefits in terms of strength and optics). The numbers involved are fairly small: Ford claims a reduction of about 12 lbs for the windshield and Porsche 4.5 lbs for the rear window. These figures are significant when performance matters above all else, but it is not clear that these weight reductions would be worth the costs for even relatively high-end mainstream vehicles. Carbon fiber has had a similar history: its strength and light weight have made it a popular choice among high-performance vehicles for many years but most mainstream cars still do not adopt it due to high costs. It is possible that Gorilla Glass for exteriors could run into similar problems and fail to break out of the high-performance market.

Second, there is at least some reason to doubt Corning’s bet that technology-forcing environmental regulations will drive Gorilla Glass adoption in exteriors. Corning has been pushing the idea that Gorilla Glass will be adopted in larger numbers because “weight reduction is a key means for automakers to meet increasingly stringent fuel economy and carbon dioxide emissions regulations.” Although the claim is certainly correct about weight reduction generally, it does not follow that Gorilla Glass will be the most effective way for manufacturers to shed weight. Other design alterations might be cheaper, in which case even technology-forcing regulations might not help Gorilla Glass much.

Not all is gloom and doom, of course. It is certainly possible that Corning will manage to bring down costs sufficiently for mass adoption. Perhaps the small volumes so far are symptomatic of a supply limitation rather than a demand limitation, although I suspect that if this were true then there would have been some mention during an earnings call. It is also possible that technology-forcing regulations will indeed work to drive Gorilla Glass adoption. But for now all we can conclude is that the available evidence does not recommend certainty on the issue; there is a non-trivial chance that Gorilla Glass exteriors will not become commonplace.

Investor Takeaways

At any rate, whether or not Gorilla Glass meets with success in automotive exteriors over the long term, investors can be reasonably certain that meaningful revenues from Gorilla Glass exteriors are still several years off. Currently, Gorilla Glass exteriors are a niche product with a negligible production volume and limited value for average consumers. Corning has also not yet made any announcements regarding significant factory investments, as it did with automotive interiors, so any production ramp is not imminent (the Hefei plant for automotive interiors will take a year or so from announcement to full operations). The relevant environmental regulations are also at least a few years away. As such, even if Corning’s plans for automotive exteriors come to fruition, volume adoption and production sufficient to drive meaningful growth in revenues and profits are most likely at least 3-5 years away.

I do not mean to suggest that Corning’s long-term prospects in automotive are all disheartening. But they really are long-term prospects, and investors should not purchase Corning stock with the expectation that automotive exteriors will drive meaningful revenue any time soon (perhaps interiors will fare a little better). It may be best to think of Corning’s investments in the area as a lotto ticket that may or may not pay off in a few years. Market penetration in exteriors is at least a few years away.

