Terra Tech Corp.: Contender Or Pretender?

source: Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC), which competes primarily in the U.S. cannabis industry, has been experiencing some growth pains in the challenging U.S. pot market.

This requires that it solve problems associated with the fact that marijuana is still illegal at the federal level. The slow response by law enforcement to ongoing illegal operations that don't have to deal with the requirements of legal operators like Terra Tech in the states where it competes is an additional challenge.

The share price of Terra Tech has been crushed over the last few years, and more recently be shorts that hammer the company, in some cases very dubiously, which has kept the company from gaining any traction.

That, along with the challenges of competing in the U.S., including financing and the uneven pricing of existing operations company may be interested in acquiring, have resulted in a slower pace of growth than I think the market was looking for.

Terra Tech, in my view, is a company that does have a lot of potential, even though it'll probably grow incrementally in the current phase of the business strategy, which could take a year or two to unfold. On the other hand, it must find ways to finance its growth in order to keep from plunging even further in value.

Recent earnings

In the last reporting period ended June 30, 2018, Terra Tech generated revenue of $8.72 million, up 11 percent from the $7.84 million in sales from the same reporting period of 2017. Growth was attributed to sales from its Blüm, Santa Ana dispensary in California and from dispensaries in Nevada.

Its Nevada MediFarm dispensaries accounted for $2.43 million in sales, mostly from the introduction of adult use sales in July 2017. MediFarm So Cal accounted for another $450,000 in sales. It launched in September 2017.

Gross profits in the quarter came in at $2.21 million compared to a gross profit of $1.51 million the year before, an increase of about $700,000.

The company incurred a net loss of approximately $11.4 million, or ($0.17) per share, in contrast to the $0.5 million loss, or ($0.01) per share year-over-year.

Gross margin in the quarter improved to 25.3 percent, up from the 19.2 percent in the same quarter of 2017. Most of that came from the cannabis segment, where higher revenues widened the overall gross margin.

SG&A expenses climbed from $6 million last year to $8 million for the quarter this year. At the end of the quarter the company had $5.2 million in cash on hand, down from the $5.4 million it had at the end of 2017.

Cost increases came from "a $930,000 increase in salaries and related payroll taxes due to new hires in the compliance department and overall headcount increases, a $590,000 increase in stock compensation related to employees bonuses and a $350,000 increase in other professional fees related to outside consultants implementing new accounting systems."

The company said the majority of its operating expenses are fixed or include a Class A fixed character, which suggests as it boosts revenue expenses as a percentage of revenues should significantly decline.As of the end of the reporting period the company had no short-term debt. Long-term debt stood at $12.8 million. almost double the $6.6 million in long-term debt it held at the end of 2017.

Growth strategy

With the M&A cannabis market heating up, some of the costs associated with various businesses are reaching the point where valuations are making no sense for Terra Tech, and consequently the company is transitioning to organic growth rather than growth via acquisition.

Terra Tech CEO Derek Peterson said this:

There's a lack of discipline in pricing. There's a 'Green Gold Rush' mentality in certain pockets.

Increased interest in the U.S. market from Canadian cannabis companies has also contributed to rising valuations in the sector.Peterson noted that going "back to the organic permitting model just because to acquire an organic permit you’re talking a few hundred thousand dollars of time, effort, energy and capital versus spending millions of dollars in the associated dilution that goes along with that triple tier something to the M&A process."

Terra Tech has been as successful as you can get on the permitting side of the business, where it has enjoyed 100 percent success when applying for permits.

An interesting thing the company is looking at with permits is to flip (sell) some of the redundant ones in order to raise capital and reduce exposure to capital markets.

While it may take a little longer to generate revenue using this strategy, I do think where the company is at now it's the better of the two strategies. The reason why I draw that conclusion is it's not like the giant cannabis producers in Canada which are spending large amounts of capital and time to grow cannabis. Terra Tech can build or buy a building quickly, redesign it for its purpose, and fairly quickly get it up and running.

It's not the same as buying an existing operation, but it isn't the huge challenge faced by producers designing from scratch or retrofitting and existing greenhouse or indoor facility.

Another interesting element of its strategy that has potential is its making to make its retail stores a destination for customers. Another thing the company is adding is to include delivery services as part of doing business.

Both of these are needed parts of doing business, but the question I have is whether or not they'll differentiate once competitors do something similar.

That said, if Terra Tech can get deliver down in a similar way Amazon has done in its delivery service, it's easy for competitors to see and understand what the company is doing, it's another to be able to meet the standards a first move advantage would give it.

On the destination side of the business, that's potentially a competitive advantage as well. To be successful it'll have to brand itself and the lounges in such a way that make users part of a tribe or fan base. That's also not an easy thing to accomplish. But if the company can be successful in those two differeniators, it would give it a significant advantage over its competitors. The key is to make it extremely hard to duplicate; it can't be a commodity experience any company could copy.

Its primary project there is the Dyer property in strategically located Santa Ana, California, where Peterson says you must cross the border of Santa Ana to get to anywhere in Southern California. The company's biggest footprint is in Santa Ana, and it says that's why the real estate and permits are so valuable to the company.

As for Dyer, the company is working on developing a "a large scale commercial complex, it’s a 45,000 square foot building on three acres."

With an additional permit it plans on expanding the building to over 50,000 square feet. Along with that, the company plans on using the three-acre parcel as an event center.

Peterson said this:

One of the things the industry lacks in general is the ability to host events in the broad community. So, we’re talking utilization of this property for summer concert series, drive in, movie nights, cannabis festivals, farmers’ markets, you name it. We’re going to be working heavily towards developing this property to become a destination area, which again is the differentiation for that location versus the competition. That’s in the local area.

The idea is an interesting and potentially compelling one that would definitely differentiate from competitors, but it also suggests to me a little bit of floundering at this time as to how to build out the business.

To me it appears this would be another way for Terra Tech to generate enough free cash flow to fund its cannabis operations as more states legalize pot. If it succeeds in doing so, it would provide inexpensive capital its competitors would have a hard time matching.

Another value is if it executes well with this, is it could identify similar properties in strategic locations around the U.S. and brand itself very strongly in the sector.

Challenges with transition from illegal to legal pot sales

There are a few things to take into account when considering cannabis companies are operating in an illegal way from the point of view of federal law, and also from the more immediate impact of the negatives surrounding the time it is taking states to police the cannabis markets in order to make it more profitable for legal suppliers.

On the taxation side of the business, there is what is called "280E," which reduces the amount of deductions cannabis companies can take.

Another tax factor is illegal competitors obviously aren't paying taxes, which would give them a better pricing position against companies like Terra Tech until they are dealt with by authorities. States have been slow to move against the illegal producers, which means this is likely to be a long-term problem, although it'll gradually get better as law enforcement starts to shut down illegal operations.

There is of course the lack of necessity to pay for permits and other associated costs legal companies incur. This is something investors should follow in general in the U.S. market, and even in the Canadian market when recreational sales begin there.

In the U.S. there is the additional burden of not being able to expand to international markets because of being illegal at the federal level. All of this reduces margins and profits while making it more difficult to raise capital. This is one of the reasons Terra Tech is trying other creative ways to generate cash flow; both from operations and the permits it is awarded.

Together these things cause U.S. cannabis companies to have lower valuations and to be disproportionately punished whenever a negative catalyst appears. Some of that is justified because of the higher risk, but not all of it, in my view.

Conclusion

The shorts have been successfully pounding Terra Tech for some time, and it has resulted in the company getting hammered for several years. I think it is getting worse as the company appears it may have some some solid strategies in place to deal with financing and growth, without further diluting its shares.Its proven ability to win permits isn't being priced in in my view, and as the company proves it can raise capital for growth projects by flipping some of them, it's going to be a significant catalyst for the company. That will be further magnified if it can successfully build out its business base in Santa Ana. If it can, it could have a strong advantage in the availability of cheap capital to fund its future projects.

Terra Tech still has some significant challenges and problems it faces and must solve, but it has laid out a very visible path to profitability, which if it is able to successfully execute on is going to generate some solid returns for shareholders.

I think it has turned the corner and is poised to produce some sustainable growth over the next few years. It's definitely worth taking a closer look at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.