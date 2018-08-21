Nothing Exempt With Jared Dillain

We also include a bonus speed round at the end of the show.

In this episode of Nothing Exempt, we did an interview with Jared Dillian.

Jared is the write of the popular investment newsletter, the Daily Dirtnap and a strategist for Mauldin Economics. In this episode we cover a variety of macro topics and top down portfolio allocations. The main investment implication is the market is near peak cycle, but investors still need to have a sustainable portfolio with a value focus as the tide turns.

Highlights:

0:50- General thoughts on US market sentiment (SPY)

1:50 - Jared's take on emerging markets (EEM)

4:45 - Why are options markets less popular among institutional investors versus retail traders? (VXX)

8:59 - Jared's thoughts on crypto markets, do they have any residual value? (BTC-USD)

14:19 - Asset allocation in your 20's and value investing

20:40- US political climate and markets

25:26- Jared Dillian's emergence as a writer. How he got started as a writer and transitioned from Wall Street.

30:45- Speed Round!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Guest is short TSLA