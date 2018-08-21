Nothing Exempt With Jared Dillain

In this episode of Nothing Exempt, we did an interview with Jared Dillian.
Jared is the write of the popular investment newsletter, the Daily Dirtnap and a strategist for Mauldin Economics. In this episode we cover a variety of macro topics and top down portfolio allocations. The main investment implication is the market is near peak cycle, but investors still need to have a sustainable portfolio with a value focus as the tide turns.
Highlights:
0:50- General thoughts on US market sentiment (SPY)
1:50 - Jared's take on emerging markets (EEM)
4:45 - Why are options markets less popular among institutional investors versus retail traders? (VXX)
8:59 - Jared's thoughts on crypto markets, do they have any residual value? (BTC-USD)
14:19 - Asset allocation in your 20's and value investing
20:40- US political climate and markets
25:26- Jared Dillian's emergence as a writer. How he got started as a writer and transitioned from Wall Street.
30:45- Speed Round!
Additional disclosure: Guest is short TSLA