Xiaomi: Enabling E-Commerce In The Emerging Markets

In eight years, Xiaomi has become one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world.

Xiaomi (MI) recently went public on 7/9/18. Based in Beijing, MI is an electronics and software company. According to IDC, the company is the fourth largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. In addition to smartphones, MI also produces televisions, mobile apps, laptops, and related consumer electronics. The company has expanded its operations outside of China to other parts of Asia, particularly India and, more recently, to Brazil.

The company's mission, according to its website, is "making quality technology accessible to everyone." One of MI's selling points is the cost of its products. It aims to keep the price of its products affordable for the masses.

MI is helping to bring e-commerce to the population of many emerging market countries. Its low-priced offerings make smartphone affordable to many people. As individuals in countries such as China and India tend to use their smartphones to access the internet, the affordability of MI's products makes e-commerce more accessible to the general population in these countries.

Xiaomi's Growth

MI was founded in 2010 and has quickly grown into a leading manufacturer of smartphones and electronic products. In 2015, after just five years of operations, the company shipped over 66.5 million smartphones (according to its prospectus). The company shipped over 91 million smartphones in 2017. That trajectory continued into 2018 as MI shipped 28 million smartphones in the first quarter of 2018, according to IDC.

In China, Xiaomi shipped over 55 million smartphones during 2017, making it the third largest smartphone company in China with a 12.4% market share, according to Statista.

Revenue surged 67.5 percent to 114.5 billion yuan ($18 billion) in 2017 while operating profit more than tripled, according to Bloomberg. Xiaomi, reporting detailed financials for the first time, posted a net loss of 43.9 billion yuan in 2017. Some of that, however, reflected one-time items such as share-based compensation and changes in the value of preferred shares, the company said in its filing. Excluding those, operating profit reached 12.2 billion yuan, the Bloomberg article noted.

Number One in India

MI entered the smartphone market in India in 2013. According to IDC's Q1:18 Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, MI was the dominant smartphone company in India for a second quarter in a row with a 30.3% market share in the country. MI continues to make inroads into the country due to its aggressively priced products, noted IDC. In particular, it noted that MI's low-end product made up almost two-fifths of its volume in India.

Moving Forward

Although most of MI's sales are online, the company continues to open physical locations to give customers a touch point for its products. According to an article in Forbes, MI plans to build 1,000 "Mi Home" stores by 2019, targeting 70 billion yuan ($10 billion) of retail sales by 2021.

The company also has a goal of shipping 100 million smartphones in 2018, according to Forbes. The company continues its push to expand beyond its home base of China. During November of 2018, the company expanded into Spain, eyeing it as a gateway for European expansion. A Bloomberg article noted that MI is active in 60 countries and is focusing on emerging markets including Russia and Indonesia.

MI also continues to broaden its product line. In addition to smartphones, the company also manufactures televisions, home electronics, and wearables. According to StrategyAnalytics, MI became the world's top wearables manufacturer in Q2:17, capturing 17% of the world's market share in the category. MI's products include the MI Band (a Fitbit-type device) and PetBit which will track your pets.

Internet of Everything (IoT)

In late 2017, MI and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) entered into a strategic partnership to tackle two emerging technologies, the internet of things and artificial intelligence. The two firms said that they will immediately explore opportunities in voice recognition, deep learning, and computer vision, in addition to more work with DuerOS (Baidu's operating system). Further to that, Baidu's tech reach also extends into robotics, AR, VR, and self-driving cars, which could also be areas of joint cooperation in the future for Xiaomi.

MI also funds startups that manufacture products that are complementary to MI's product line. The company has recently broadened its funding to manufacturers of lifestyle products.

E-Commerce Also Getting Boost From China Tower

China Tower recently announced that they are planning to go public in an IPO in which they are looking to raise $8.7 billion. China Tower operates almost 99 percent of the country wireless towers, according to Bloomberg. An article in the South China Morning Post highlighted that the company may use part of the proceeds to funds its investment in 5G technology. China Tower is building and managing the infrastructure that helps to facilitate e-commerce in China.

Summary

In just over eight years, Xiaomi has become one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world. Its strategy of making affordable smartphones, along with the build-out of mobile infrastructure by China Tower, has brought e-commerce to many in the emerging markets. The company continues to grow by expanding into new markets and by broadening its product line.

Although MI is not held in the EMQQ portfolio, many of fund's e-commerce holdings have benefited from the introduction of affordable smartphones to new consumers in the emerging markets.

EMQQ - the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF - invests in e-commerce companies operating in emerging markets.

