The MnM Portfolio Vs. The VIG: 2018 Mid-Year Dividend Growth Benchmarking

I have updated my income benchmarking for the first half of 2018 and have projected the remainder of the year.

The Importance of Benchmarking

As many of you know, I have been working hard at dividend growth investing for a couple of years now. If you poke around the site, you will find my monthly articles published on Seeking Alpha going back to 2015. My primary goal for the portfolio is to achieve organic income growth in excess of 10% annually. This is something that I am meeting on a regular basis and recently set a personal best by exceeding 12% year-over-year income growth in the most recent quarter.

I find it important to periodically check in on how my portfolio’s dividend growth is doing by benchmarking it to alternative dividend growth strategies. In this case of this article, I compare my growth to that enjoyed by a more passive investment in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). The following sections outline my process of comparison and review my results through the first half of 2018.

Comparing the Strategies and Portfolios

I have covered these topics in the past but will include the discussion once again for those who are unfamiliar. I have presented this discussion to highlight why I consider the VIG to be a good benchmark and to understand the inherent differences in the two approaches to dividend growth.

1. Investment Strategy:

VIG’s strategy, as outlined in its summary prospectus, states that:

The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time.

It’s kind of generic, but in essence it is a dividend growth strategy.

My MnM Portfolio, in contrast, invests primarily in stocks found within the CCC universe, as was established by the late, great David Fish, and seeks annual income growth of at least 10% though dividend raises and reinvestment.

I would say that overall the strategies are relatively similar, at least with regard to purchasing dividend payers with a history of raising their payouts.

2. Portfolio Make-up and Concentration:

The VIG is less concentrated than the MnM Portfolio, as a quick check of Vanguard’s site reveals 182 holdings for the fund, whereas the MnM Portfolio has 33 holdings.

In terms of portfolio turnover, VIG allows for a higher turnover rate than I desire for the MnM Portfolio. The May 25, 2018 Summary Prospectus indicates that VIG’s turnover for 2017 was 14%. The goal for the MnM Portfolio is to have as low of a turnover rate as possible, and ideally none.

3. Yield:

Due largely to the inclusion of the REITs and a BDC in the MnM Portfolio, it’s not surprising to see that the portfolio’s 3.6+% yield runs nearly 1.6% higher than VIG’s, which typically hovers at around 2%. This obviously brings more interest rate risk to the MnM Portfolio but also significantly more income as well.

4. Fees:

The MnM Portfolio has a 0.00% expense ratio as my first 100 trades are free. I try to highlight this in every article I write, but I understand that some people read quickly and may skip over this point.

Given that my brokerage, which is part of Wells Fargo (WFC), no longer offers free trades to new accounts (the program is grandfathered), it would be fairly safe to assume that for a new investor to replicate my approach they would want to find a similar free-trade offering from a brokerage and might even consider setting dividends to reinvest if they do not have the scale to keep fees down.

The VIG’s expense ratio of .08% is remarkably low, so in either case fees are manageable.

5. Control:

Maybe the starkest difference between my approach and buying in to the VIG is in control and availability of information. I can swap investments at any point and I direct reinvestment. Further, I know precisely what is in my portfolio and how it is doing at every turn. I have charted out income and know exactly what to expect.

With the VIG, you can see the composition of the portfolio as it is disclosed and you find out what your distribution is each quarter, once it is determined by Vanguard. What I have found from looking at the distributions over the last five years, is that it near impossible to accurately predict what the distribution will be at any given point. You will see this by looking over the charts I present below. There is considerable fluctuation quarter-to-quarter.

So, given all of these differences, let’s look at some actual results.

Assessing Dividend Growth

As frequent followers know, my portfolio is a work in progress. I have worked diligently to improve the portfolio’s quality and have transformed it into what it is today. It’s still not evenly weighted, but I am always working towards that objective.

For this article to compare dividend growth I again kept the analysis as simple as possible. I chose to ignore reinvestment and focus simply on the situation where an individual bought 1 share of each holding in my portfolio as compared to 1 share of the VIG. I then charted the quarterly income from 2013-2018, projecting the remainder of the year which I left highlighted in grey. This now gives me a 3-year and 5-year comparison window.

*split-adjusted

I want to mention that shortly after my February 2018 benchmarking analysis I trimmed a number of positions from the MnM Portfolio. I sold Cardinal Health (CAH), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), CVS Health (CVS), Emerson Electric (EMR), General Mills (GIS), Key Bank (KEY), Lexington Realty (LXP), Patterson Dental (PDCO), Proctor & Gamble (PG), UnitedHealth (UNH) and VF Corp (VFC). I added Prudential (PRU), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Corning (GLW), and Intel (INTC). I also re-initiated a position in Unum Group (UNM) this month, and have included it in the analysis as well. I will cover this addition in my next monthly update.

Note that all of these changes actually reduced the dividend growth rates that I am presenting for the MnM Portfolio, so rest assured that there is no upward manipulation from the rebalancing I completed earlier this year. In theory I was able to remove a number of stalled-out dividend payers, so the portfolio should benefit in the future. Only time will tell.

Also note that for both Westrock (WRK) and Vereit (VER) I placed in dividends placeholders for the periods of time when they were not paying a dividend. I did this so that my dividend growth was not artificially skewed up. You will note that Westrock’s current incarnation came about in 2015 and that Vereit reinstated its dividend in 2016.

And the results are….?

For the current incarnation of the MnM Portfolio, the dividend income received in this scenario continues to rise every single quarter.

For the years 2013-2018 (conservatively projecting the remainder of 2018 with only known raises), the average annual dividend growth came in at ~8.8%. This year the growth rate is on track to pick up a bit, topping 10% for the first time in the observation period. This has boosted the three-year growth rate higher, which comes in at 8.6%.

The VIG continues to be much less consistent in terms of growth and quarterly payouts. As you can see, the VIG displayed stellar annual income growth in 2014 and 2015, before stumbling in 2016. I estimated the remaining two dividend payments for 2018, increasing them but keeping them in line with the historical trends. Obviously I have no idea if they will hit or even exceed this points, but as presented the growth would end the year trailing my portfolio by over 5% for 2018. Both the 3 and 5 year averages also trail.

It would take an additional $.05 per quarter in Q3 and Q4 to achieve the same level of growth as the MnM Portfolio. This is possible, but not as likely.

We won’t have final numbers until early next year, but at the half-way point of the year it’s not looking as promising for the VIG.

Comparison of Capital Gains

I will update on total return at the end of the year. This may be where the VIG compares more favorably.

Conclusion

I have said it in the past, and still find it hard to argue that either strategy is wholly advantageous to the other. I personally like the control, visibility and consistency of developing and managing my own portfolio. This takes time though. There is more diversification risk to my strategy as the VIG holds ~150 more positions; though it’s hard to argue that diversification is not sufficient in both cases. I also like the higher yield I have been able to generate and the consistently rising dividend stream.

The VIG would potentially have lower expenses for the average investor (unless they found a brokerage option similar to mine) and it did beat my portfolio in dividend growth two years in a row back in 2014 and 2015; however that level of outperformance has been difficult for the VIG to replicate in recent years and it's quickly looking at 3 years of underperformance.

Also please keep in mind that my analysis is somewhat limited and does not assume any reinvestment, which, if factored in, would have favored my approach. Tax implications are also not considered. I felt there were too many variables to include these factors so I again left the analysis as simple and straightforward as possible.

In the end I hope this answers any question of why I am sticking with my strategy over just stashing the money into the VIG. I like the yield, the superior dividend growth, and the control that I have. The good news for VIG holders is that dividends are increasing, but are the days of double-digit increases long gone? I would argue that 5% dividend growth is mediocre in the current environment, so maybe the fund will show more capital appreciation to bridge the total return gap. We will know more in a few quarters.

I will conclude by saying that I was disappointed with the VIG's Q1 dividend which came in below $.40 a share. This happened once in 2016 but otherwise has not occurred since back in 2014. Fortunately Q2 rebounded nicely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.