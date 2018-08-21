Goldilocks And The Bull Market: Why Sentiment, Valuation, And Risk All Point To Continued Market Upside

Corporate profitability and valuation analysis suggests that fundamentals are strong and market expectations are low, but just as important, market sentiment is not exceedingly bearish, nor is it overheating.

The market is pricing in expectations for weakening earnings, just as fundamentals appear to be pointing to reasons for optimism.

The term goldilocks often gets overused in financial markets. There just are not many other adjectives that explain an environment where things are positive, but not so positive that the market gets overheated; the "not too hot, nor too cold" phenomenon, quite as succinctly. That being said, when looking across fundamental, valuation, sentiment, and risk indicators as we enter the tail end of the Q2 earnings season, goldilocks certainly feels like an appropriate adjective to use, at least according to the Market Phase Cycle. The Market Phase Cycle™ is a macroeconomic report created by Valens Research, in which corporate profitability and valuation, market sentiment and corporate credit levels are analyzed to generate a comprehensive picture of the current macro environment. The chart above is a graphic description of the Market Phase Cycle™, illustrating the six different stages of a market cycle and the characteristics of the market in each stage. This article explains why the current macroeconomic environment appears so favorable for equity investors within the framework of the Market Phase Cycle™, starting with current corporate profitability and valuation levels.

Corporate profits are up, valuations are down, and market expectations are easily surpassed

Approaching corporate profitability and valuations in the macro environment, we like to determine what market expectations are, and what factors are being priced into valuations. Currently, the market appears to be expecting a reversion in corporate profitability to prior lows, and growth struggles in the near term. The market is pricing in expectations for weakening earnings, while fundamentals appear to be pointing to reasons for optimism about an acceleration.

Performance and Valuation Prime™ analysis, using UAFRS-adjusted ROA (ROA') and adjusted Asset growth (Asset' Growth), highlights that U.S. corporate profitability has been improving on a cyclical basis over the past 20 years. A new cycle appeared to kick off in 2014-2015. Since then, ROA' has risen to 11% levels in 2017, and bottoms-up analyst consensus is for this to continue improving over the next several years.

The Performance and Valuation Prime™ chart gives an improved view of corporate profitability after taking into account over 130 automatic and manual adjustments from GAAP reported numbers. This analysis shows that consensus analyst expectations are for ROA′ to reach new peaks in 2018-2019, increasing to 12%+ levels, thanks to strong economic conditions and the implementation of recent U.S. tax code changes. However, at current valuations, markets are expecting ROA' to return to 10% levels. Even while ROA' is accelerating in a positive direction, markets are pricing in declines to levels not seen since 2013-2016 lows. In the absence of significant headwinds developing, this seems overly depressed.

Asset' growth has been accelerating recently after several years of subdued growth. Markets appear to be giving corporations credit for the recent acceleration. However, growth still remains below longer-run average levels. As management teams gain more confidence and potential government actions help fuel growth, it is possible growth could continue to accelerate to historic averages.

Corporations are starting to see ROA' expansion and stronger Asset' growth. However, market valuations are not keeping up with fundamentals. Valuations relative to assets have declined from 2017, and UAFRS-adjusted P/E (V/E′) has actually fallen to a 19x multiple recently, pointing towards unjustified expectations for declining fundamentals.

While the market is pricing in low expectations for corporate profitability, fundamentals look strong, as evident in recent and projected Uniform Adjusted S&P 500 Earnings (Earnings') Growth.

This year alone, S&P 500 Earnings' are projected to grow nearly 20%, pointing to robust fundamental growth. Earnings' growth is projected to continue to expand at significant levels over the next 2-3 years as well. This provides strong underlying support for a healthy market, and with earnings growth, valuation-based upside may be warranted.

Even CAPE shows valuations aren't expensive, if correct accounting is used

As-reported metrics do not capture this favorable fundamental and valuation environment. Metrics like the Shiller CAPE warn of a market with historically high valuations. The as-reported CAPE currently sits at historically elevated 29x levels, recently surpassing peak 27.6x levels last seen in 2007, before the Great Recession. Shiller himself is quoted as saying "the market is way overpriced", as recently as last year. While he has stopped short of saying sell the market, his sentiment is clear. Fortunately, he is wrong. If UAFRS EPS is used in the Shiller Cyclically Adjusted PE (CAPE), it would paint a significantly different picture.

Are we saying that we are smarter than Robert Shiller - the Nobel laureate, best-selling author, entrepreneur and President of the Economic Association?

Of course, not.

Rather, we are saying that even someone as brilliant as he can be misled by earnings reported under US GAAP. Not to say that earnings are manipulated by management, but analysis using earnings reported faithfully under GAAP, a system described as "woefully inadequate" in terms of usefulness for investors, leads to bad conclusions.

Once UAFRS adjustments are applied to historical earnings, two things become clear: prices were more elevated relative to average corporate earnings in 2007 than traditional metrics would have you believe, and prices are currently nowhere near peak levels. In 2007, Uniform Adjusted CAPE reached a high of 35.4x, substantially higher than CAPE using as-reported financials. Moreover, CAPE using Uniform Adjusted Earnings has only rebounded to cyclically average levels since, reaching 23.4x in March 2018. Once the inputs are improved it is apparent that not only are valuations lower than they were in 2007, but they are actually still at a significant discount and are just near the higher end of averages since 2010.

Market sentiment: Not too hot, not too cold

Corporate profitability and valuation analysis suggests that fundamentals are strong and market expectations are low, but just as important; market sentiment is not exceedingly bearish, nor is it overheating.

Sentiment matters; by taking the temperature of inclinations in the market, investors can add another tool for projecting the direction of the market. In a broad sense, it is helpful to understand demand by focusing on consumer sentiment. In a focused sense, understanding investor sentiment can signal near-term market biases.

Note the clear relationship between the stock market (S&P 500) and the consumer confidence index (CCI).

The CCI is a general signal of consumer perception of the current business and employment conditions, and their expectations for these conditions for the next six months. When consumers have higher confidence in their outlook, they are more inclined to spend. The correlation between the stock market and consumer confidence is robust, highlighting the importance of understanding the perception of the market from the consumers point of view.

Although the Consumer Confidence Index remains below the 128.8 reading seen in May 2018, currently sitting at 127.4, it still remains well above prior peaks seen in 2007, suggesting a continued economic confidence needed to support rising markets. Additionally, the Conference Board's survey showed that the proportion of consumers claiming that jobs are "plentiful" improved slightly, up to 43.1% from 40.4% in the previous month. Those who think jobs are "hard to get" remained unchanged at 15.0%.

While consumers are very bullish, investors are not quite as euphoric. Counterintuitively, this is a positive thing for the market.

The National Association of Active Investment Managers asks investment firms each week to provide a number that represents their total overall equity exposure at the market close on a specific day of the week. Equity allocation can be a strong measurement of market sentiment, as higher levels indicate money managers have a high risk tolerance and may make more aggressive investing decisions, while lower levels signal risk averse behavior.

After the 2016 presidential election, equity allocation levels rose sharply as markets reacted to discussions about infrastructure stimulus, tax cuts, and other growth-creating initiatives. For the most part, equity allocation levels remained elevated through the rest of 2017 but have been more volatile in 2018. Recently, equity allocation levels declined to sub 50% in April before recovering to current 87.6% levels, closer to the median of levels since the election, as opposed to the higher or lower ends of the range, signalling a more neutral outlook.

Open for business, corporate credit is willing and available

Much like macro financial risk metrics, corporate credit risk remains low, indicating that the fundamentals for credit creation funding a bull market are in place. Lending and reserve levels are quite strong, indicating a healthy credit environment from the highest level.

Note the difference between reserve levels and lending in 2018, versus 2008, when commercial banks cut down on their lending while the Fed started driving sizable reserves into bank assets in response to the recession. The decline in total loans continued until it reached its lowest point in September 2010. It was only in late February 2011 that commercial banks slowly began lending once more, signaling the start of an equity bull market. Loan growth was steady from then until late 2016, when it slowed for roughly a year. Loan growth has subsequently reaccelerated, highlighting corporate investment strength driving demand for credit.

While the Loan-to-Reserves ratio has risen recently with growth in lending, and declining reserves, it remains well below levels from before 2010, highlighting how strong bank balance sheets remain. The Loans-to-Reserves ratio is currently 111%, up from 71% as recently as 2015. The rise of the ratio is a result of the continued momentum on lending. Meanwhile, bank reserves have demonstrated a steady decrease. Banks are deploying capital but still have ample ability to continue to grow lending going forward. Bank lending will not be a limiting factor on corporate investment and earnings growth.

In line with this outlook, credit lending standards to corporations remain favorable. The Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey highlights that credit standards are still loosening as opposed to tightening, suggesting continued capital supply needed to fuel further market gains.

The SLOOS highlights that the net percentage of banks tightening standards of lending has mostly been below 0% since 2010, aside from during the oil & gas crunch of 2016. This highlights that net-net, more banks have been easing their credit standards for approving applications, mostly for C&I loans. Interestingly, the majority of banks reported that more aggressive competition was an important reason for easing. They also cited that improved economic outlook, progress in resolving industry-specific problems, higher risk tolerance, and fewer regulatory uncertainties as their reason for easing. Banks are seeing an improving economic and regulatory environment, and that is likely to continue to drive lending growth.

A positive percentage in credit standards means that more banks have tightened their credit standards for approving applications for C&I loans or credit lines. Tightening occurs when there is increased economic uncertainty, and banks decide to limit the financing available to borrowers. The previous three recessions since 1990 have been accompanied by a tightening in credit standards. A negative percentage in credit standards means that more banks have eased their credit standards for approving applications, mostly for C&I loans. The current relaxing appears to be a signal for a growing economy and even a bullish equity market where abundant financing is available. Additionally, the risk of tightening credit markets slowing growth and the market appears very low. We spoke to this in more detail in a recent Seeking Alpha piece here.

What about the yield curve!

"What about the yield curve?" you might ask. "A yield curve inversion has preceded every recession on record, and we might be getting close to the market environment that leads to an inversion" others may say. In fact, treasury spreads do tend to predict recessions and subsequent bear markets fairly consistently, so if that was your question, then maybe you'd be right.

However, on average, it has taken 18 months for recession to follow an inverted curve, suggesting 18 months of returns missed by those jumping out of the market as soon as credit gets a bit choppy.

As the current yield curve remains positively sloped, history would lead us to believe that a recession is actually not on the horizon, as even if the curve were to invert tomorrow, we still likely have 1-2 years of stock market expansion.

Refinancing risk can't be high if no one needs to refinance

Perhaps the most important indicator of a potentially looming credit crisis is the aggregate Credit Cash Flow Prime (CCFP) Chart. The CCFP focuses on the credit health, liquidity and potential financial headwalls for the S&P 1000 (the S&P 400 Midcap and S&P 600 Smallcap indices). We use the S&P 1000 because it is more instructive to look at for credit risk as companies in the S&P 500 have sufficient size and access to capital markets, while the S&P 1000 can offer greater insights.

The Credit Cash Flow Prime shows corporate obligations such as maintenance capex, interest expense, and debt maturities (stacked bars above) each year over the next 5+ years, compared to corporate Uniform cash earnings (blue line), and corporate cash on hand and cash flow combined (blue dots). If corporations have cash flow that exceeds all obligations, they can handle all of their obligations and growth investment without dipping into cash or getting new financing. If obligations exceed cash flows but do not exceed cash on hand, then companies can still operate without needing to refinance debt or raise capital. If obligations exceed all cash flows and cash on hand then corporations need to raise capital or refinance debt to avoid a cash crunch, creating strong demand for credit, often just in the moment where markets are getting tighter because those same corporations are pulling back on investing and demand.

Using the CCFP, we can see that while the S&P 1000 has debt maturities (the crossed red bars at the bottom of the stacks) that are steadily increasing each year over the next 5 years, obligations do not exceed cash flows significantly until 2021, 4 years out. Also, cash flow and cash on hand combined consistently exceed all obligations over the next 5 years, further highlighting that the risk of a cash crunch and high refinancing demand is muted. There appears to be no catalyst for credit destruction. Based on safe credit analysis, equity upside might even be warranted.

Conclusion: worry less, invest more

Valens' Market Phase Cycle™ analysis indicates that we are in the midst of a growth stage bull market; valuations aren't too expense, returns are robust, growth is accelerating, sentiment is neutral, and there is no credit headwall in near-term sight.

Equity markets are pricing in expectations for profitability declines and modest growth just as profitability and growth actually appear to be accelerating. Several factors, including improving economic indicators, management's confidence in investing, inflationary trends, and the government's actions on taxes, signal that earnings growth is accelerating, justifying potential for market valuation upside.

Moreover, investor sentiment has moderated recently, after growing hot in late 2017/early 2018. Short-term sentiment indicators are pointing towards a goldilocks scenario for the market, limiting risk of significant positive or negative surprises, an optimal environment for a slow grind higher for the market as earnings season enters full swing.

Lastly, corporate credit fundamentals remain robust, substantially limiting the risk of a credit crunch, while strong credit availability and willingness may fuel equity upside for a sustainable period of time.

This trio of factors all point to one conclusion: investors must remain in this market, even if volatility has returned. Low valuations, limited credit event risk, and market sentiment that is not overly-bullish, nor overly-bearish, all suggest that we have not approached peak market valuations yet, and those that sit out waiting for a bear market to reenter could miss returns like those in the late '90s, or in 2006-2007, which is potentially worse for a portfolio than the downside that might follow. After all, it's better to dance with Goldilocks than to stare from afar, wondering what could have been.

