'Australia's Most Trusted Bank' Offers A 6% Yield But Wait Until You Jump In

Full Year results were decent and the bank is readying for the future.

When looking for dividend income in the banking sector, there are countless recommendations for Canadian or American banks on Seeking Alpha, but many Australian banks have significantly higher yields than their Canadian or US counterparts, so they deserve at least a closer look.

The largest regional bank, Bendigo & Adelaide Bank (OTC:BXRBF) (OTCPK:BXRBY) currently offers a 6% yield and the recent results published strengthened my confidence in the future of the bank.

Regional bank with a clear focus on its niche

Tracing its roots back to 1858, Bendigo is a regional bank that is mainly focused on New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. Unlike the Big Four (Commonwealth Bank (OTCPK:CMWAY), Westpac (NYSE:WBK), ANZ (OTCPK:ANZBY) and National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NABZY)), that all have some international exposure, Bendigo is solely active in Australia.

The bank is a classical lender, with most of its income being derived from its loan book.

While their presence in bigger cities is rather small compared to the Big Four, their footprint in rural Australia is impressive, thanks to their community banking model. Under the model, which started in the 1990s, a community can present the business case to Bendigo to set up a branch that is partly owned by shareholders in the community and Bendigo.

Revenue is split between the community and Bendigo (50/50 for basic banking services, for more elaborate services, Bendigo’s share increases), with Bendigo providing IT, the brand name, training etc. A fixed share of the profits gets donated to charitable causes in the community. More information on this can be found in the company's appendix to the 2018 Full year results.

The model is very popular in the more rural areas with more than 300 branches set up and more communities applying. The latest example is in the Blue Mountains (bordering with Sydney’s metropolitan area) where Commonwealth Bank closed the last remaining branch.

Another sign of the rural presence is a strong agriculture loan book with a subsidiary that is exclusively focused on agricultural loans.

Another noteworthy piece of information is that the Managing Director Mike Hurst retired after his nine-year tenure and was succeeded by Marnie Baker, who joined the bank in 1989 and held executive positions since 2000 (Source).

Rising Net Interest Margin underscores a good earnings report

The bank released its full year results this month, reporting a 6.4% increase in cash earnings compared to the previous year, which on an EPS level was partly offset by an increase in the share count from the dividend reinvestment plan.

Bendigo was able to increase their net interest margin by 0.14% to 2.36%. This increase was achieved by raising variable mortgage rates. It was the second half-year report in a row with a growing NIM. Despite the Australian Reserve Bank's inactivity on the rate front for several years, recent rumors indicate a rate rise soon, which should help Bendigo to further increase the margin.

But even without a rate rise, I see Bendigo being able to keep pushing up their NIM slightly as in their focus area, rural communities, people are less likely to switch mortgages to another lender if there is only a small difference in rate. Reason is both the good standing Bendigo has in the communities as well as sometimes the sheer absence of any competitors.

Additionally, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, one of the big four banks has also announced an increase in their lending rate in the past 6 months, so it seems that there will be a general uptick in the industry, lowering the pressure from competition.

Looking at the revenue breakdown reaffirms Bendigo’s strong focus on lending as their primary source of income:

Almost 20% of other income comes from asset revaluations

When dissecting other income in more detail, it is clearly visible that lower trading book income has the biggest impact on the worsening performance, the bank cites less market volatility as the reason for the decrease.

Additionally, the bank blames a tough competition for the reduction in fee income and commissions, a trend that is likely to continue in the future with the growing popularity of Fintechs that offer low-cost services to customers.

The last noteworthy position is the Homesafe trust income. “Homesafe” is the bank’s marketing name for, what is in the end, a reverse mortgage, yet without interest charged by the bank. Homeowners aged 60+ can sell a percentage of the future sale proceeds of their home (to a maximum of 50 percent) in return for an immediate lump sum cash payment. This model is attractive for cash-strapped pensioners who do not want to move out of their house and is supported by the Australian government by stamp duty exemptions given.

As Bendigo does not charge interest, the bank's profit consists of a premium on the lump sum cash payment and, hopefully, a rise in the property value by the time the owner buys back his share, sells the rest of the property to Bendigo or dies. This model is very profitable for Bendigo in times of rising real-estate prices yet does have some risk in case the economy goes into recession.

However, the bank is aware of this and does not buy a share in any property but restricts it to the Sydney and Melbourne metropolitan area, both likely to show a continued increase in real estate prices. At the moment, the bank has A$ 736 million in property in its books of which a balance of A$ 328 million of unrealized revaluation gains.

Of the A$ 55.4 million income shown in the 6 months ended, A$ 10.2 million is realized profit from the sale of property, the balance is again revaluation gains.

The Homesafe income is the reason why I focus on cash earnings and not statutory earnings as these include the revaluation income, which should not be considered when analyzing whether the dividend is covered.

Investing for the future leaves its mark on operating expenses

On the cost side of the income statement, I am happy to see that Bendigo is continuously improving its cost to income ratio, yet at 55.6%, the Bendigo is still lagging behinds the Big Four, which averaged 43.4% for FY2017 (Source: KPMG).

Looking at the jaws ratio (which compares revenue growth with expense growth), Bendigo shows positive jaws, but with a significant uptick in cost, the margin is getting smaller.

However, part of this increase is significant investments into IT, which I will dig into later in this article.

While the new Managing Director does confirm that they are actively managing costs, I think operating costs will continue to increase due to a steady increase in regulation and compliance cost.

Balance sheet is not a best-in-class, but good enough for me

Lastly, a quick look at the balance sheet will tell us if the bank is healthy:

While a CET1 ratio of 8.62 is not outstanding, it is only slightly below its regional competitors, that average around 9% (p. 12, Bank of Queensland 2018 Half Year Results Presentation). The Big Four do show CET1 ratios of >10%, yet they are considered riskier by the regulators and therefore must hold greater capital reserves.

Funding-wise, around 70% of the bank’s liabilities are retail deposits, which is the most cost-effective way for a lender to fund his operations. I’m happy with the consistency of this ratio in the last two years.

Overall the results were solid, and it seems like the bank can moderately grow in the upcoming quarters.

A 6% yield with only moderate growth prospects, but no withholding tax

Bendigo currently pays an annual dividend of A$ 0.7, the dividend is paid in two installments in March and September, the current yield is 6%.

Based on cash earnings of A$ 0.92 per share this results in a dividend coverage ratio of 76%.

The bank cut the dividend during the financial crisis but has reinstated an annual increase in 2014 and has grown the dividend at a CAGR of 3.13% since.

For foreign investors, it is interesting that the dividend is fully franked, therefore there are no withholding taxes. Due to the exchange rate, the payout might not be as stable for investors based in the US.

Bendigo has unique assets strengthening their future prospects

As shortly mentioned in the recent results, with a rate rise likely in the next 6 months this gives the bank a path to further top line growth, but there are more factors that could benefit Bendigo:

An excellent reputation - Australia's most trusted bank

Bendigo has a good reputation and standing, which will help the bank to set them apart from the major banks that are currently investigated by the royal commission. In an environment that shows a “public erosion of trust,” (Source) it is especially the Big Four being painted as greedy and ruthless, whereas the smaller institutions are (at least so far) their maintaining their reputation.

2. Being part of the community

The community banking model means Bendigo is often the only bank available in many remote communities, making them the obvious choice to bank with. The donations to local charities, organizations and sports clubs that are funded by the branch’s profit help the communities, builds a moat and eventually fuels the good reputation mentioned in 1).

With the major banks focusing on cost cutting & staff reductions, there have been several occasions lately where small branches in rural areas are being closed and I think this process will continue in the future. While these branches might create a smaller profit, Bendigo’s model requires the community to provide half the funding, reducing the risk for Bendigo. With a lower risk, the bank can accept a lower return from these branches.

3. Investing for the smartphone generation

While the big wave of Fintechs has not hit the Australian banking industry yet, the writing is on the wall. Several all-smartphone banks have already been announced and are expected to hit the market in the next few months. Combine that with foreign low-cost international services and the reduction in other income that Bendigo is already experiencing is likely to continue.

Bendigo however, is making sure they get their slice of this market. The increase in investments into IT have mainly been directed to bring Tic:Toc & Up to the market.

Home loans & day to day banking at your fingertips

Tic:Toc is an all-digital home loan application for your smartphone that claims to enable an application & approval of a home loan in just 22 minutes.

12 months after the launch Bendigo has a A$ 170 million loan portfolio that was issued through Tic:Toc. While this only represents half a percent of the total loan book, another A$ 200 million has already been approved and the service is showing strong growth.

Also, very interesting is that the debt-to-income ratio of applicants is lower than at a typical major bank, making them a less risky clientele.

Their second application, Up, is a new all-in-app smartphone banking platform and Bendigo has even managed to beat the Fintech competitors in terms of speed, as this is the first fully-licensed platform of its kind in Australia.

While Up will generate very little revenue in terms of fees and commissions and will rather further erode other income, from a lender’s perspective, it is still attractive to have customers within your platform, so when the times comes that these customers want to borrow to buy a house, the loan stays within Bendigo. It really is an investment into the future.

Bendigo is in touch with the times and is not just watching how Fintechs are going to take their lunch, but proactively prepare themselves to be able to compete in this new field.

Australia's dependence on Asia and tighter regulation threaten the banks

As no company is without risk, there are also a few factors that could have a negative impact on Australian banks in general.

Australian is very much dependent on economic stability in Asia.

As any lender, a slowing economy or even a recession will have a negative impact on credit write-offs, yet so far, the Australian economy is not showing weaknesses. In 2017, GDP growth was 2.3%, the most recent forecast for 2018 from a Reuters poll is 2.9%.

Australia has very strong links with China and has greatly profited from China’s massive infrastructure spending in the last 20 years. With China’s current belt and road investment strategy there will be plenty of demand for iron ore, coal and rare earths from Australia.

While the current trade dispute between the US and China do cause some short-term uncertainty, I don’t see any major risk from this for Australia. To the very contrary, as a corporate finance person currently located in Malaysia, I have the impression that the trade dispute is rather bringing the Asia-Pacific countries closer together.

Banks are under heavy fire in Australia:

Mentioned earlier in this article, there is a lot of media attention to the current investigation into fraudulent behavior by the Big Four banks in Australia. While Bendigo (and other regional lenders) have not come under fire during this investigation, there is still a risk that a) tighter regulations come into force or b) new information arises that also incriminates smaller lenders.

During the mid of 2017, a new banking levy was introduced for the Big Four and Macquarie Banking (OTCPK:MCQEF). While there were discussions to also include smaller institutes, they have not been hit by this so far. Despite having better public standings, the smaller banks, including Bendigo, could face levies or tighter regulation in the future.

Great Southern - The ugly black stain on Bendigo's reputation

Great Southern was a forestry investment scheme that went bust in 2009. Many people invested with borrowed money into the scheme and it was later ruled that the sales tactics were fraudulent, and the loan approval process was too lenient (an interesting article about this can be found here).

Bendigo was promoted as the preferred lender and took over an additional loan portfolio after the collapse of Great Southern. While the bank was cleared from charges of fraudulent behavior and defended itself successfully in a class-action lawsuit, their debt-collection behavior was described ruthless and many investors now owe the bank more than three times the initial loan amount, due to interest and late fees.

There are still some individual lawsuits going on, although I would not be too worried about these. However, considering the current atmosphere around banks, this could still be a source of bad publicity should any major media outlet pick this up.

In addition to publicity threats, the repayment of the remaining loan portfolio is also slowing down:

Bendigo does carry a A$ 23.4 million provision against these A$ 71m loans and I have no reason to mistrust management’s decision about the size of the provision, but the slowdown in repayments indicates that the mostly less solvent borrowers are left in the portfolio. In the end, the portfolio size is negligible compared to the A$ 60 billion loan book, so this does not keep me up at night.

The final verdict

For an income investor looking for a decent 6%+ yield (fully franked) or some diversification from North American banks, Bendigo could be a good choice, yet the price is not there just yet.

Bendigo has been trading in a 52-week range from A$ 9.75 to A$ 12.52, below A$ 10.5 presents an attractive entry point in my opinion to lock in a fully-franked 6.6% yield.

While not likely to provide massive capital gains, the dividend is safe, and I can expect Bendigo to show moderate growth going forward.

