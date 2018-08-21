Dividend Champion Spotlight: Hormel Foods Corporation

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

The dividend has grown at a double digit growth rate over the decade, and is poised to continue at a similar rate.

The company has innovated legacy brands, while executing smart acquisitions that have increased the company's profit margins, and FCF generation over the long term.

While not always exhibiting explosive growth, food stocks with strong brands can be steady, recession resistant foundations for a portfolio. Today's dividend champion spotlight focuses on Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL). The maker of "SPAM", Hormel has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. However, there is more to Hormel than the canned meat legacy brand. Hormel has succeeded in executing multiple acquisitions that have added growth to the company. The company has become increasingly profitable over time, which bodes well for the long term.

Hormel Foods Corporation is a globally branded food products corporation. The company is broken up into five reporting segments: Refrigerated Foods, Grocery Products, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Products, and International/Other. Total sales are approximately $9.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

As we can see, Hormel is extremely reliant on the United States markets. Just over half of sales are in US retail stores. Just under 30% are in US food service industries. In all, international sales make up just 7% of total revenues.

Acquisitions Executed Beautifully

With any potential investment, the first place I look is a company's profitability metrics. I don't want any part in a company that cannot turn a profit. Because cash flows are the "life blood" of a company, I want to make sure that the company is converting a healthy amount of its sales into free cash flow.

When plotting this conversion rate, I see that we are below 10% which is the benchmark that I typically strive for. When a company is able to convert a high percentage of its revenues into cash, it gives the company financial flexibility to raise its dividend, or put its cash back into the company to fuel growth. While I wish that this figure was higher, there is a definite uptrend here. The company has slowly raised its ability to generate cash, which is a strong silver lining. I would rather see this, than a company that clears 10% but trending downward.

The force behind this improvement has been a long stretch of methodical mergers and acquisitions that have not only grown revenues, but have also diversified the company into new markets. From peanut butter, to guacamole, to protein shakes, Hormel's stable of brands is immensely more diverse - and profitable than what it was two decades ago.

I always get nervous when a company aggressively pursues acquisitions as a method of growth. Often times companies over-pay for assets, and take on debt in the process which leads to a dilution of value for investors, and hurts operational performance.

There is a lot to like here. I can see that over the long term, Hormel has increased both its operating margins and its rate of cash return on invested capital. This indicates that the numerous acquisitions over the years have made Hormel more profitable, and added value to the company by generating healthy cash returns. I typically set my CROIC benchmark in the low teens, so this is great. On top of all of that, the company has maintained a low debt load, currently at less than 1X EBITDA. By improving cash flows through margin expansion and an efficient acquisition strategy, the company is able to organically fuel this cycle instead of relying on leveraging the balance sheet to fund acquisitions.

Dividend Outlook

The dividend has long been a staple of an investment in Hormel. The dividend has an ongoing 52 year streak of consecutive increases. The current dividend pays out $0.1875 every quarter, for an annual payout of $0.75 per share. This yields 1.94% on the current stock price. The yield isn't nothing, but it is below bond yields making this unappealing as an income based investment.

As the company has grown its top line and expanded margins, the dividend growth rate has accelerated over the past two decades. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 16.3%. The most recent increase of 10.3% is below this average, but still very strong at double digits.

The dividend is poised to continue growing at a strong rate. With the majority of revenues in the United States, Hormel is a big winner from tax reform laws passed this year. The new tax rate will push Hormel's corporate tax rate from the mid 30s to the 20s.

Meanwhile, the dividend is well funded by free cash flow. The dividend's cash payout ratio of 41% provides a lot of room for continued raises. Over the medium term, a dividend growth rate of 9-10% per annum is very feasible.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

There are very viable pathways to continued growth for Hormel Foods. The most obvious being the practically untapped international markets. With only 7% of company sales coming from outside the US, there is enormous potential for Hormel Foods present. Hormel is taking a two headed approach to international markets. It is pushing its core brands such as SPAM and Skippy peanut butter. But it is also working international markets into its acquisitions strategy, with deals such as last year's acquisition of Brazil meats company Cidade Do Sol. This company gives Hormel control of its flagship Ceratti brand, and is Hormel's first venture into South American markets. Look for Hormel to continue pushing core brands into international markets, and for management to keep an eye out for future attractive M&A opportunities to reinforce these efforts.

Hormel is also aggressively expanding its portfolio to appeal to younger consumers who are more health conscious about natural ingredients. Hormel has invested in its own brands to bring natural offerings to market. An example of this is Hormel's "Natural Choice" offerings, which provide minimally processed meat options for consumers. Hormel has also kept this in mind with its acquisition strategy.

Hormel has gone after popular healthy foods such as guacamole products, organic nut butters, and natural meat offerings. These have worked out in Hormel's favor to date, so look for more of the same in coming years.

There are some risks to the business. Commodity prices do have direct impacts on profitability on a number of Hormel's meat based products. These commodity prices can compress margins.

For example, a supply glut is currently killing profits in Hormel's Jennie-O Turkey segment. Its most recent quarter featured a year over year drop in segment profit of a staggering 34%. As Hormel continues to diversify itself into non-meat proteins, and flavor additive products, the company will be less sensitive to these variables. Still, these swings in commodity prices can really take the steam out of Hormel's sales at times.

Valuation

Hormel Foods stock is currently at 52 week highs, just over $39 per share. After struggling over much of the past year due to negative market sentiment regarding its compressed margins, the stock has gained momentum since April.

Analysts are projecting earnings of approximately $1.86 per share for full year 2018. This puts shares at an earnings multiple of 21X. This is a slight premium to the median 19X multiple that the stock has traded at over the past decade. Hormel is projected by analyst consensus to grow earnings at a CAGR of roughly 10% over the next five years, so the stock isn't insanely over-valued based on the quality of earnings, and the 10% growth rate.

Looking at free cash flow yield, the stock is yielding 4.21% on free cash flows. I typically look for a figure in the high single digits, to 10% range to indicate a strong value position. The stock is nowhere near that benchmark, but is also off of its low yield points. A high free cash flow yield is important because it's a great efficiency metric for gauging your investment. A company utilizes cash flow to boost shareholder value (raise dividends, buyback stock, reinvest for growth), so the more cash flow an investor is getting per dollar spent - the higher an investor's potential returns. Ideal buying opportunities would have been early 2014, late 2015, and early 2018.

Lastly, I want to look at price to book, and price to sales ratios. Each metric has trended higher over the past year, but are off of their highs from a couple of years ago. Still, each metric far exceeds their decade median figures. The current price to book exceeds its decade median of 3.34X, and the PS ratio exceeds its decade median of 1.22X.

When we look at the data, we can see that shares are a little over-valued. The premium isn't drastic, and thus buying shares to hold for the long term probably wouldn't come back to haunt you too much. However, I like to receive a margin of safety with my investments. The recent run on the stock that has pushed shares 15% higher over the past year would keep me on the side lines. If shares were to fall back into the 18X-19X earnings multiple range, I would be very interested. This would place a target on shares of approximately $33-$35 per share.

Wrapping Up

Hormel Foods is a company that possesses strong brands, and a proven track record of effectively growing its portfolio with prudent acquisitions. The company has seen its key cash flow metrics improve consistently over the years.

The company has a large runway to growth via untapped international markets. Its forward looking approach to collecting niche growth brands should also continue to pay off. Put simply, management's long record of effective acquisitions has earned my trust. Margins can be a little rocky when raw commodity prices get volatile, but the overall earnings quality of Hormel is strong.

I would wait for some of the recent appreciation on shares to wear off before investing. If shares come down 10%-15% on a correction, Hormel warrants a conversation regarding a spot in any dividend growth investor's portfolio.

