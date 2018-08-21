Pacira Pharmaceuticals Is A Solid Buy For 2018

The year 2018 has emerged as quite a lucky one for Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), as the company has started witnessing positive outcomes for most of its key drivers such as the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) partnership, label expansion of EXPAREL for brachial plexus nerve block, increasing use of EXPAREL in ambulatory setting, and improving reimbursement policies for EXPAREL.

In Q2 2018, the company reported net product sales close to $80.4 million and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share or EPS of $0.24, much higher than net product sales of $69.8 million and non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.11, in Q2 2017. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has also raised FY 2018 revenue guidance for its wholly-owned opioid free analgesic, EXPAREL, from the previously projected range of $300 million - $310 million to $320 million - $325 million (linked above). The company has also updated its FY 2018 gross margin guidance from the previously projected range of 70% - 72% to 72% - 74% (linked above).

Also take a look at the key milestones anticipated for Pacira Pharmaceuticals in 2018.

In the backdrop of the improving financial metrics and increasing use of EXPAREL across various care settings, customers, and procedures, I consider this to be an opportune time to pick up Pacira Pharmaceuticals. In this article, I will explain at length why I consider Pacira Pharmaceuticals to be a promising investment opportunity in 2018.

EXPAREL is the key asset in Pacira Pharmaceuticals' product portfolio.

EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was approved by the FDA in October 31, 2011, for postsurgical pain management.

In April 2018, this opioid-free analgesic as approved as brachial plexus nerve block for regional analgesia. This approval has opened up the upper extremity procedures segment for EXPAREL, and is now driving adoption of the 10ml vial of this analgesic in addition to the standard 20ml vial. EXPAREL, a long-acting, opioid-free, local and regional analgesic, can play a major role in reducing the use of the operating room as a gateway for opioid misuse and abuse.

The approval of EXPAREL in the regional analgesia indication has emerged as a key driver for increasing adoption of this analgesic in 2018. Pacira Pharmaceuticals witnessed 90% increase in the average weekly sales of 10ml vial of EXPAREL by end of July 2018, as compared to the 13-week pre-launch benchmark in this indication (linked above). Then again, 2500 customers have picked up EXPAREL 10ml since launch, of which 500 customers are new to the 10ml option while 200 are completely new users to EXPAREL (linked above). Anesthelogists have been rapidly adopting not only the 10ml vial for upper extremity procedures but also the 20ml vial in regional field procedures such as breast reconstruction, cesarean section, and colorectal surgery. The fact that this analgesic has been used by 4.3 million patients till date, has further increased confidence level of the anesthologists for using it in additional inpatient and outpatient procedures across areas such as spine, peripheral blocks, and field blocks (linked above).

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has been also involved in multiple clinical and regulatory initiatives to further advance the penetration of EXPAREL. The company is involved in Phase 4 study to evaluate efficacy of EXPAREL administered as a transversus abdominis plane or TAP block for C-section procedures. With around 100,000 C-Sections performed each month in the U.S., there is definitely a significant amount of unmet demand for non-opioid regimens here (linked above). Data from this study is expected in Q4 2018 (linked above). The company will also launch another follow-on study in this indication in late 2018 (linked above), which aims to measure benefits of non-opioid regimens based on patient reported outcomes. This study will prove pivotal for highlighting clinical meaningfulness of EXPAREL's opioid-sparing claim.

Then, we have the company starting Phase 4 studies to evaluate EXPAREL in spine and hip fracture procedures in late 2018. In the Phase 4 spine study, Pacira aims to compare effectiveness of the currently used opioid-based standard of care with EXPAREL-based analgesia.

Pacira is also in discussions with the FDA to evaluate potential of EXPAREL in pediatric patients aged 6 and older, thereby providing opioid-free pain management to this segment with high unmet demand. There is currently no FDA approved local anesthetic option available for children aged 6 to 12. The company has completed an interim pharmacokinetics and safety study evaluating EXPAREL in children aged 12 to 17, in corrective spine surgery. Since no safety incidents were reported, the company now plans to study EXPAREL in children aged 6 to 17, who are undergoing spine or cardiovascular surgeries.

Finally, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has been working to expand penetration of EXPAREL in international markets in European Union and China, as well as to roll-out EXPAREL-based enhanced recovery after surgery or ERAS protocols across multiple surgical procedures in major academic centers.

To reduce opioid misuse and abuse, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has been working on educating policy-makers, healthcare providers, community leaders, and parents about non-opioid pain management options. This coupled with other awareness initiatives conducted through Shatterproof.org are helping the company strengthen EXPAREL's market position. Aetna and American Association of Oral Surgeons are focused on reducing use of opioids by almost half for wisdom tooth extraction procedures. These initiatives by the company as well as by third parties will drive demand for EXPAREL in coming quarters.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals is working with partners such as Aetna, Cigna, and Surgical Care Affiliates, in developing the outpatient market. The company has developed a salesforce team to create awareness for EXPAREL amongst the plastic surgery community, ambulatory care physicians, and oral/maxillofacial surgeons.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals is focused on advancing its presence in the ambulatory care settings.

The brachial plexus nerve block approval is also playing a pivotal role in aligning Pacira's customer mix in line with the changing business trends. It is no surprise today that hospital administrators are increasingly shifting procedures from inpatient to outpatient or ambulatory settings. Payers have estimated that a shift from hospital inpatient to ambulatory setting can reduce total cost of care by almost 40% (linked above). In this context, approval of EXPAREL as regional block has made ambulatory business a primary revenue driver for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, although historically most of the company's business had been hospital-based. Payers are also keen to cover procedures in outpatient setting or ambulatory setting that do not involve use of opioids. Besides, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has deployed a focus team to help ambulatory surgical centers or ASCs to secure reimbursement for EXPAREL from payers.

In absence of changes to CMS' recent proposal, Pacira Pharmaceuticals will be witnessing unbundling of payment for EXPAREL in ambulatory care settings from January 01, 2019 (linked above). CMS plans to reimburse EXPAREL at the rate of average selling price plus 6% in the ambulatory settings (linked above). This policy change, developed with an aim to reduce opioid use as a response to the current public health emergency in the U.S., is expected to further improve access, both from Medicare as well as commercial payers, for EXPAREL in the ASC setting. The company is already witnessing shifting of Medicare patients from inpatient setting to ASCs for hip and knee procedures.

But the formation of a separate J-code by CMS for EXPAREL will lead to the commercial payers gradually shifting to that code. And therein lies the bigger opportunity for this analgesic, as Medicare patients with their multiple comorbidities may not be the best candidates for outpatient procedures. Hence, Pacira expects the commercially-sponsored market to be even bigger than the Medicare market.

Since reimbursement has been a major challenge in widespread adoption of EXPAREL in ASCs, this proposal will encourage a shift of certain surgical procedures from inpatient to ASC setting, while reducing cost of care and usage of opioids. Aetna has started offering separate reimbursement for EXPAREL, and has also developed a directory to help customers seek out surgeons that offer non-opioid options such as EXPAREL to manage post-surgical pain. Other collaborations have also started creating awareness about non-opioid options such as EXPAREL amongst their members.

Collaborations will play a key role in boosting Pacira's revenues in future years.

Increasingly used in major hospitals and orthopedic centers, the collaboration with JNJ coupled with recent brachial plexus nerve block approval, is expected to further increase adoption of EXPAREL in areas such as spine, shoulder, and hip fracture procedures. Johnson & Johnson has developed an online community for creating personalized programs for osteoarthritis patients considering total knee replacement, OA MY WAY, which will support them through the entire procedure. These awareness initiatives are playing a major role in transitioning inpatient spinal surgeries which are extremely painful, to ambulatory settings with the help of EXPAREL.

Johnson & Johnson and Pacira Pharmaceuticals are also working to successfully launch EXPAREL in the sports medicine and trauma segment, as brachial plexus nerve block for shoulder procedures and as fascia iliaca compartment block for hip procedures. EXPAREL has already demonstrated solid efficacy in Phase 3 trials evaluating efficacy of this analgesic in rotator cuff repair and total shoulder arthroplasty. Johnson & Johnson is also focused on pilot program for advancing EXPAREL in soft tissue space.

Besides Johnson & Johnson, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has also collaborated with Mednax for an initiative aiming to reduce use of opioids after cesarean surgery. The company is also partnering with a China-based specialty pharmaceutical company, Nuance, for advancing EXPAREL in China market.

In October 2017, Pacira Pharmaceuticals announced an equity investment in privately-held surgical reconstruction company, TELA Bio and the latter's OviTex product portfolio, comprising of highly differentiated bioscaffold solutions that will be increasingly used instead of surgical mesh in soft tissue procedures such as colorectal surgery, ventral hernia repair, and breast reconstruction. This deal is expected to strengthen Pacira's presence in soft tissue segment.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals faces a significantly high business concentration risk as EXPAREL contributed up to 99.5% of the company's total revenues in 2017. Hence, it follows, that any untoward news or drop in sales of EXPAREL will definitely have a drastic impact on Pacira's share prices.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals also suffers from R&D failure risk, and has been witness to multiple pipeline setbacks in the past few years. In March 2015, the company received complete response letter from FDA related to label expansion of EXPAREL as nerve block for postsurgical analgesia. Even after resubmission of the sNDA in October 2017 post discussions with FDA and additional Phase 3 studies, the FDA's Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee was not supportive of the drug's indication as nerve block in February 2018. Such unfavorable regulatory events can negatively impact the company's share prices.

In Q4 2017, Pacira Pharmaceuticals discontinued development of afibrinolytic, DepoTranexamic Acid, in postsurgical bleeding indication. Further, there are few other promising candidates in Pacira Pharmaceuticals' research pipeline, a limitation that can have adverse impact on the company's future growth prospects.

Despite these risks, I consider Pacira Pharmaceuticals to be an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

At end of Q2 2018, Pacira Pharmaceuticals had cash balance close to $373 million and $283.59 million debt (linked above) on its balance sheet.

While Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $48.69, I believe that the Zacks target price of $53 is more indicative of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Pacira Pharmaceuticals to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.