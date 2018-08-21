Franco-Nevada: Second-Quarter Results Analysis

Production was lower this quarter primarily due to Candelaria. The company expects deliveries from Candelaria in the second half of 2018 to be similar to the first six months.

Despite second-quarter results that were shy of estimates primarily in revenues, it should be wrong to classify this quarter as a miss.

Investment Thesis:

As I said in my preceding article about the first-quarter results, Franco-Nevada (FNV) is considered the poster child for the "streamers" such as Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Royal Gold (RGLD), or the junior Sandstorm Gold (SAND).

One quick look at the revenues per category shows that FNV is still highly dependent on the price of gold which represents 67.3% of the total revenues for the second quarter. However, it is a new trend that I believe will spread out to the entire streaming and royalty industry, the Oil & Gas business is 14.1% now from 7.2% last quarter.

The company's fundamentals are solid with a potential for long-term growth. Furthermore, the company has no debt and pays a 1.4% dividend annually supported by free cash flow. The business model is solid with limited risk. Sandip Rana, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Despite the lowered GEOs in revenue, the company did record higher adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income financial results for 2018. This was due to the mix of royalty versus stream ounces earned during the quarter, resulting in lower cost of sales and completion versus prior year.

This business success translated to a substantial gain in the stock price, with the stock almost continuously outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) since mid-2015, even with the recent weakness due to the price of gold.

Therefore, FNV is a stock that should be considered as a long-term investment with only sparse trading using the ups and downs of the market due to the price of gold.

Highly Diversified Portfolio

Franco-Nevada: Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q 2018

Franco-Nevada 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 109.4 103.7 121.3 132.0 150.9 172.0 155.3 172.7 163.6 171.5 167.2 173.1 161.3 Net Income in $ Million 21.6 15.2 −31.4 30.0 42.3 54.4 −4.5 45.6 45.6 60.0 43.5 64.6 53.6 EBITDA $ Million 82.2 74.0 30.9 104.9 122.6 140.9 76.9 128.3 124.7 134.2 125.0 77.4 64.9 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 19.7% 14.7% 0 22.7% 28.0% 31.6% 0 26.4% 27.9% 35.0% 26.0% 37.3% 33.2% EPS diluted in $/share 0.14 0.10 −0.20 0.18 0.24 0.30 −0.03 0.25 0.25 0.32 0.23 0.35 0.29 Cash from operations in $ Million 78.0 72.4 88.9 124.0 103.5 121.6 121.9 119.8 126.5 116.0 126.3 137.5 111.3 CapEx in $ Million 2.8 1.7 68.2 0.7 1.3 1.8 2.3 2.0 1.9 1.8 499.9 523.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 75.2 70.7 20.7 123.3 102.9 121.1 121.4 119.4 126.0 115.6 -373.6 -385.7 Total Cash $ Million 610.8 605.4 168.0 176.3 225.8 277.6 253.0 283.0 614.3 546.0 511.1 87.7 72.1 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend per share in $ 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.24 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 156.8 167.8 156.9 166.8 177.8 180.2 176.1 182.4 181.6 178.1 189.1 185.9 186.0 GEOs 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 83,040 85,637 106,312 106,621 112,787 123,065 121,910 131,578 122,541 123,787 119,839 115,671 107,333 Gold price 1,193 1,124 1,104 1,181 1,259 1,335 1,218 1,219 1,257 1,278 1,257 1,329 1,309

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues

In the second quarter, revenues were a record $161.3 million, slightly down 1.4% from the same quarter a year ago, and down 6.8% sequentially. Revenues were negatively impacted by lower gold and silver grades and recoveries at Candelaria. For 2Q'18, revenues were sourced 87.3% from precious metals (67.3% gold, 11.2% silver, and 6.0% PGMs) and 80.6% from the Americas (44.5% Latin America, 17.7% U.S., and 18.4% Canada). See graph below.

Sandip Rana, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Despite the lowered GEOs in revenue, the company did record higher adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income financial results for 2018. This was due to the mix of royalty versus stream ounces earned during the quarter, resulting in lower cost of sales and completion versus prior year.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow for FNV was $634.5 million compared to $126.0 million the same quarter in 2017. The recent acquisitions have disrupted the FCF, but it is clear that the company is producing a constant positive free cash flow that supports the dividend.

3 - Note about Cobre Panama and the recent strategic relationship with Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR).

1 - Franco-Nevada funded the additional precious metals stream on the Cobre Panama project for $356.0 million on March 16, 2018.

"Franco-Nevada now has exposure to the precious metals produced from 100% of the ownership of the Cobre Panama project."

2 - On August 6, 2018, Franco-Nevada and Continental Resources announced that they "agreed to enter into a strategic relationship to jointly acquire mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK oil & gas plays of Oklahoma."

Both parties have executed definitive agreements through their respective subsidiaries with funding of the initial $220 million expected in the fourth quarter subject to customary closing conditions. Administration of the assets will be handled by the new company.

Jason O'Connell said in the conference call:

Revenue distributions from the vehicle are variable and are governed by royalty volume targets. Franco-Nevada is entitled to a minimum of 50% of revenue distributions and up to 75% of revenue depending on volumes Continental achieve relative to predetermined volume targets. Continental is entitled to a minimum of 25% of revenue and up to 50% of revenue depending on the volumes they achieve relative to those targets... During that period, revenues net to Franco-Nevada are expected to reach a level of $30 million to $35 million per year at current commodity prices.

4 - Available Capital

Furthermore, the company shows a robust capital availability end of 2Q'18:

5 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce and details

Gold equivalent production was lower compared to a year ago. The number of gold equivalent ounces from gold assets, excluding NPIs, decreased year over year - which was in line with expectations - as the company expected a reduction in gold and silver ounces delivered from Candelaria, Guadalupe, and South Arturo in 2018.

The reduction deliveries in Candelaria and South Arturo are temporary, and Franco-Nevada is expecting higher production from 2019 onwards. Total production was 115,671 GEOs with 76.8% coming from gold.

For 2Q 2018, operating margin is 75.3% per GEO or $984/Oz.

A reminder on the oil & gas segment, Franco-Nevada acquired oil & gas assets for a total of $110 million.

Franco-Nevada agreed to acquire a package of royalties in the Midland Basin for a price of $110 million. The Midland Basin comprises the eastern portion of the broader Permian Basin, which is located in west Texas, and which is known to be one of the most active plays in North America.

During 2Q'18, oil & gas revenue increased year over year, reflecting the addition of the STACK, Midland, Orion, and Delaware royalties, and higher prices.

6 - Change in guidance 2018

The company raised its oil and gas revenue guidance to a new range of $65 million to $75 million, up $15 million from its previous range. Conversely, Franco-Nevada also cut its gold-equivalent ounce production estimates by 20K ounces, to a new range of 440K to 470K ounces for the year.

The company expects an increase in production GEOs of 17% from 2017 to 2022 and an increase in oil & gas revenues of 81% for the same period.

Commentary

Despite second-quarter results that were shy of estimates in revenues, we cannot classify this quarter as a miss. Production dropped this quarter due to Candelaria, as I explained above. David Harquail, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted that Candelaria production should get back to normal operations next year.

However, Franco-Nevada's strategy to focus on oil production is paying off. Oil and gas revenues were $22.7 million this quarter. The gains brought the share of revenue from oil and gas up to 14.1%.

FNV experienced a decisive breakout recently with the price of gold showing weakness. The sell-off spread to the whole gold industry.

With the recent low at $65, I see a descending channel pattern forming now using the line support from the end of March at about $66 and the recent low last week. The line resistance is now around $74 (I recommend some light selling at this level). Descending channels are often followed by higher prices and considered bullish midterm, whereas they can be bearish short term.

I recommend now FNV as a Buy.

