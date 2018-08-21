Will JEA Force The Shutdown Of Plant Vogtle Nuclear Construction?

If MEAG Power votes "no", Georgia Power faces expensive choices of either buying out MEAG’s share or canceling the project altogether. SO shareholders will bear the cost of either choice.

One of the partners, MEAG Power, is facing a rebellion from JEA, a Florida utility contracted to buy its Plant Vogtle power.

Georgia Power’s announcement of a $1.1 billion increase in its nuclear construction project understates the full $2.4 billion increase, which will be picked up by all of the construction partners.

If you listened to Southern Company’s (SO) second quarter earnings call, the news about increased costs for Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 was disheartening but not unexpected. Since that call an unhappy Florida utility might be the straw that brings down the project.

At the start of the earnings call, President and CEO Tom Fanning announced that their Southern Nuclear subsidiary had revised its estimate of the cost to complete Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4.

“The new estimate reflects the Georgia Power's projected share of total costs has increased from $7.3 billion to $8.4 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion dollars,” Fanning reported.

While this is true as far as it goes, Georgia Power is only a part-owner of the Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 nuclear project. The $1.1 billion increase reflects only Georgia Power's share of the estimated total project increase of $2.4 billion. The rest of which must be borne by the other partners in the project.

Georgia Power’s Partners

Currently, the nuclear project has four partners. Georgia Power is the lead partner (45.7%), followed by Oglethorpe Power (30%), MEAG Power (22.7%), and Dalton Utilities (1.6%).

While Southern Company plans to issue $800 million in incremental common equity through the remainder of 2018 and contribute that equity down to Georgia Power to cover their increased costs, the other partners do not have parent firms that are publicly-traded, so they do not have that option.

Oglethorpe Power is owned by 38 electric membership cooperatives (EMCs). Dalton Utilities is a public utility that provides potable water, electrical, natural gas and wastewater treatment services to the City of Dalton and portions of Whitfield, Murray, Gordon, Catoosa and Floyd counties in Georgia.

The problem lies with MEAG Power. MEAG Power is a consortium of 49 public power systems in Georgia, most of which are relatively small. To help cover its share of Plant Vogtle construction expenses, MEAG Power contracted with JEA to purchase power from the new nuclear reactors.

Now JEA is demanding that either the construction project be abandoned or that the contract between the utility and MEAG be canceled.

Unlike the construction partners with headquarters in Georgia, JEA is located in Jacksonville, Florida, and is the eighth largest community-owned electric utility company in the United States and largest in Florida.

Is JEA a deal breaker?

According to the Florida Times Union, “JEA’s agreement to purchase power for 20 years from Plant Vogtle stipulates that JEA will pay even if the reactors never produce any power." In addition, there is no cap on how high JEA’s obligations will go based on the continued increases in the cost of constructing the reactors.

“Canceling the controversial Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion project could save JEA between $345 million and $727 million, according to a previously confidential analysis prepared last year for utility lawyers, one of the most detailed financial estimates exploring how deeply tied Jacksonville ratepayers are to the floundering construction effort,” according to the newspaper.

“JEA interim CEO Aaron Zahn told James Fuller, president and CEO of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, that the two agencies have a “starkly different understanding of our joint business and legal relationship as well as the fundamental viability” of completing the two “economically obsolete” nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle, outside Augusta, Ga. Zahn said MEAG risks violating the terms of a 2008 purchase-power agreement between the two agencies that put JEA on the hook for a portion of the construction costs and obligated it to purchase power from the reactors for 20 years. That obligation could cost JEA up to $4 billion over two decades,” the newspaper reported on August 17.

Without JEA’s participation, it is unclear how MEAG Power could cover its costs in the Vogtle construction partnership.

September vote

The decision to continue with the nuclear project will be decided by a vote of the partners sometime in late September.

We already know that Southern Company wants to proceed regardless of increasing costs.

It is likely that Dalton Utilities will agree to continue. The utility’s current CEO, Tom Bundros, previously worked for Southern Company for 13 years.

It is also likely that Oglethorpe Power will agree to continue construction, as the electric cooperatives will not want to anger Georgia Power or its powerful political friends.

On the same day that Southern Company announced its $1.1 billion cost increase, Oglethorpe Power issued a news release stating:

“’The need to adjust OPC’s budget to complete Plant Vogtle 3 and 4 to account for the recently announced increases will be muted for OPC and its member EMCs, due to a conservative contingency that we imbedded in our existing budget of $7.0 billion,’ said OPC President and CEO Mike Smith. In August 2017 the Oglethorpe Board of Directors approved a $7.0 billion budget that included a contingency most recently valued near $490 million. OPC’s existing budget is adequate to cover the bulk of its share of the recently announced increases in the base capital forecast for the project. Oglethorpe is still analyzing the need to rebuild its contingency, based on this new estimate-to-complete forecast provided by Georgia Power and Southern Nuclear. As a result, at this time, OPC cannot provide a specific amount for its revised budget post-contingency. However, if one assumes OPC’s final contingency amount is similar to the amount announced today in Georgia Power’s public disclosures, OPC’s budget would increase by approximately five to six percent. OPC is performing its due diligence under the Project Adverse Events (PAEs) within the co-owner agreement resulting from the new budget forecast and Georgia Power’s decision not to seek rate recovery for these amounts. A vote on these items is anticipated late in the 3rd Quarter of 2018.”

The question now is whether MEAG Power will vote to continue construction, and if not, whether Georgia Power will be forced to cancel the project?

MEAG could choose to cancel the power contract with JEA but then it would have to find another buyer to pick up the megawatts that were designated for JEA.

What happens if MEAG votes against increased construction costs?

On the earnings call, there was this interesting interaction between Mr. Fanning and an analyst:

Stephen Calder Byrd - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC:

Understood. And then I have more of a just a mechanical question around the joint owners. If the joint owners chose not to move forward and Southern Company chose to move forward, mechanically, how is that handled like a little rusty own how that would sort of mechanically work its way through?

Thomas A. Fanning - The Southern Co.:

Yeah. So the technical answer there is that the project would be deemed to be cancelled I believe. And then of course, you could take a variety of different paths beyond that. But the technical answer is, if you don't get the 90% vote the project is cancelled. Then you have to figure out how or whether to proceed beyond that. There is no prescription per se beyond that action. Of course, we could all negotiate whatever but that would also require Public Service Commission approval and a variety of other things.

Stephen Calder Byrd - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC:

Understood. So Tom, in that scenario would that likely involve Commission involvement in terms of reviewing the plan at that point if the project is technically cancelled?

Thomas A. Fanning - The Southern Co.:

Of course. Yes it would, of course.

The implication is that if fewer than 90% of the partners voted in favor of the construction cost increase then Georgia Power would have to take other actions including either cancelling the project or continuing construction by buying out any dissenting partners.

If Georgia Power had to assume MEAG’s portion of costs, then the company would struggle to identify the additional financial capacity needed to assume another 22% of the project’s costs.

Source: Southern Company 2nd Quarter Earnings Presentation

If the project were canceled, it is unclear what liabilities Southern Company would incur. The present controversy in South Carolina over the cancelation of their nuclear construction project has to have put Georgia Power executives on alert to the political ramifications of canceling a project where ratepayers are already paying part of the costs each month in their bills.

While Southern Company is much financially stronger than SCANA (SCG), canceling the project is a risky action.

And, of course, the election of two Georgia Public Service Commissioners in November looms over this process as well.

It is too soon to judge how the vote will go, or whether other MEAG municipalities will join JEA in demanding that MEAG vote against continuing the construction, but what looked like a “no-brainer” two weeks ago has become more problematic especially if other Georgia municipalities join JEA is demanding a “no” vote.

If Georgia Power is forced to either take on MEAG's share of construction costs or cancel the project entirely, Southern Company stockholders will be left nursing significant losses.

A note: I wanted to thank DeweyDilligence for his “head-up” regarding JEA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.