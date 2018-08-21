Can Alibaba Stop The Trend Of Chinese Internet Firms Falling After Earnings?

This earnings' season has not been kind to Chinese internet stocks. The trade dispute between China and the United States has taken a toll on almost every company after reporting earnings. It hasn't mattered whether the company beat expectations or not and it hasn't mattered if the company's earnings are likely to be affected by the trade dispute if it is a Chinese company that is internet-based, the stocks have fallen, period.

The biggest Chinese internet company of them all in terms of market cap has a chance to stop the trend, but will they? Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is set to announce earnings on Thursday before the opening bell and the company's overall picture is a mixed one.

Two Possible Chart Patterns May Create Debate

The weekly chart for Alibaba shows how the company went on a tremendous bull run in 2017 and that run allowed the stock to gain over 135% from the low in December '16 to the high in January. Since that January high, the stock has become choppy with two declines below the $170 level and a spike in between that took the stock up above the $210 level.

Technical analysts can probably make the case for two different patterns on the chart - a head and shoulders pattern forming or a double-bottom pattern.

One could view the high in January as the first shoulder and the dip to the $165 area in late March as the neckline. The high in June would be the head and the dip back down to the $165 area is the second touch of the neckline. That would mean the stock is set to bounce back up to the $205 range to form the second shoulder. It would also mean a drop in the stock is due after it gets back up to the $205 range.

The double-bottom pattern is more easily identifiable with the two trips down to $165 surrounding the spike to $210 making it pretty clear. For this pattern to be confirmed, the stock would have to jump back up to the $210 level and with an increase in volume being ideal.

Personally, I took note of the overbought/oversold indicators just as much as I did the pattern(S) in the stock price itself. The weekly stochastic readings are in oversold territory and are at the same level they were at in April when the stock reversed. The last time the stochastic readings were this low was in December '16, just before the previously mentioned bullish run.

The 10-week RSI isn't in oversold territory, but it is the lowest it has been since that low in December '16.

The Fundamentals Are Among the Best

Looking at the EPS and SMR ratings from Investor's Business Daily, Alibaba's scores are among the best. The EPS rating is at 94 and that means only 6% of publicly-traded stocks have seen better earnings growth in recent years than Alibaba. The SMR rating is an A and that puts the stock in the top 20% in terms of sales growth, profit margin, and return on equity.

Looking at the earnings and sales growth, we see that Alibaba has seen its earnings grow by an average of 31% per year for the last three years and by 44% in the most recent quarter. Analysts expect the company to grow its earnings by 19% for 2018 as a whole. Sales have grown by an average of 45% over the last three years and grew by 76% in the most recent quarter. Analysts expect sales to grow by 59.7% for the year.

The company's profitability measures are really strong as well. The company shows a return on equity of 26.1%, a profit margin of 46.9%, and an operating margin of 27.9%.

Alibaba has beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, but the reaction by investors has been mixed. The stock moved higher after the most recent report but moved lower after the report in February. The consensus estimate for the report on Thursday is for EPS of $1.21 and that has been ratcheted down from $1.34 just 30 days ago.

Analysts Love Alibaba, But So Do Short Sellers

Like we saw with the technical picture, the sentiment toward Alibaba could be interpreted in two different ways. Analysts are extremely bullish on the stock, but short sellers are leaning toward the pessimistic side. Option traders are neutral to optimistic.

There are 48 analysts with a rating on Alibaba and 47 of them have it rated as a "buy" with the other analyst rating it as a "hold". I have used sentiment indicators as part of my overall analysis method for almost 20 years now and I don't ever remember seeing a more bullish consensus from analysts - EVER.

As optimistic as analysts are, short sellers are showing just as much conviction on the pessimistic side. The short interest ratio is currently at 9.26. There are 141.5 million shares sold short and the average daily trading volume is 15.27 million. Even more importantly, the number of shares sold short jumped by 7.76 million from the mid-July report to the end of July report. This suggests that short sellers are growing in confidence and in numbers.

In the options market, the open interest put/call ratio is neutral to slightly optimistic. For the calculation, I used the next two weekly options' expirations and the traditional monthly options expiration on September 21. Given that criteria, there are 262,304 puts open and 488,288 calls open. That puts the put/call ratio at 0.537. That is skewed slightly toward the optimistic side, but I would be more concerned if there were twice as many calls as puts.

The Overall Conviction Is A Tough Call

The overall picture for Alibaba is somewhat muddled. The fundamentals are really strong - great earnings growth, great sales growth, and strong profitability measurements. The technical picture shows two possible patterns with one being bearish and one being bullish. The fact that the oscillators are the lowest they have been in several years is encouraging. The sentiment is yet another area that is mixed - analysts are extremely optimistic, short sellers are extremely pessimistic, and option traders are slightly optimistic.

Seeing such a mixed picture makes it impossible for me to have a strong conviction in either direction for the short term. Long term, I am bullish on Alibaba because of the fundamentals and because of the high short interest ratio. The current trend in Chinese internet stocks moving lower after earnings is also hard to look past.

I would be hesitant to make a short-term trade on Alibaba in either direction, but as a long-term investment, you might be looking at a great buying opportunity. Perhaps buying half of what you normally allocate to a trade would be the wise move ahead of earnings. If you normally allocate $20,000 to one stock - invest $10,000 ahead of earnings and then wait to see what happens. If the stock drops after earnings like the rest of the companies in the industry, now you can make the rest of the allocation at a lower price. If the stock resumes its upward trend, you are partially invested and can even add to your position if you so choose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.