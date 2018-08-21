V.F. Corp. Is Splitting - Now What?

The jeans and outlet stores will be spun off into their own yet-to-be-named-company.

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) has been a diversified apparel company for decades with numerous well-known brands in their portfolio. Seemingly out of nowhere on Friday, August 10th, it was reported that the company was interesting in selling off their jeans division. By Monday the 13th, we learned that not only did the company have imminent plans to divest jeans, it was a full-fledged plan to split itself into two companies.

Currently, the deal is slated to complete in the first half of 2019. There's a lot of moving parts here so let's dive in.

Remainco

First, let's be clear on what is happening. While it is being touted as a split, there are large size differences in the two companies. "Remainco" which will retain the name V.F. Corporation, will be "a global apparel and footwear powerhouse." The new and slimmer VFC will consist primarily of the brands Vans, Timberland, The North Face and Dickies. Revenue is expected to be over $11B while the spun out entity may combine for about $2.5B. So keep in mind they are only spinning off less than 20% of the business.

The initial dividend yield is expected to match fairly closely to the S&P and the overall targeted shareholder return is in the 14-16% range.

The growth prospects of the companies also differ. VFC will retain the brands that are both growing faster and sport higher margins. Interesting to note with an expected yield of 2% and a 50% payout ratio they are expecting a P/E of 25. The revenue mix is more favorable towards the remaining VFC in terms of a better split between direct-to-consumer versus wholesale and in geographical diversity.

Revenue is fairly balanced across their brand portfolio as well. They boosted the work segment by adding Dickies last year. The outdoor and active segments sport approximately the same revenue. To highlight the move towards active gear and outdoor apparel, the company will be moving its headquarters to Denver, Colorado.

As touted on this slide, the focus is growth on VFC. Management is firstly targeting 7-8% top line growth. That performance can be enhanced through margin improvement. From there, free cash can be used to repurchase shares and pay the growing dividends. The wildcards are potential multiple expansion for shares and any M&A action. Add up all the factors and it's possible to expect 14-16% annual returns.

Newco

The yet to be named company will consist of the jeans division and the company-branded outlet stores. The jeans division consists of the Lee and Wrangler brands. The jeans, though profitable, have been an anchor on the overall company and margins lately.

From the end of the year results, both brands actually had negative sales growth in 2017.

That said, the two brands account for about $2.5B in annual revenue.

The company doesn't break out outlet store sales as their own segment. VF-branded product sales are rolled into the reported numbers. They have an "Other" segment, which includes sales of non-VF-branded products. Building out a direct-to-consumer segment is expensive and not necessarily in their wheelhouse. They specialize in running high margin brands, not operating consumer stores.

From the 2017 10-K, the "Other" segment shows that it is a bit of an anchor on the overall company as it showed a loss for the year. On the conference call, the highlights of direct-to-consumer were around the digital sales growth, not the physical stores.

Management believes there is value to unlock by focusing on jeans and the stores. Opportunities may present themselves over time by strategically adding brands and focusing on growing their digital footprint.

The company is also being touted as a high dividend payer. Approximately 50% of cash flow will be earmarked for dividends. Capex should remain low and the remaining free cash flow can be used strategically. As a dividend champion with over 40+ years of consecutively growing dividends, I know investors have a lot of questions about what may happen in the future. The combined dividends paid by the combination of two companies should keep increasing into the future.

The next slide covers that this company will be closer to a "utility of jeans." Expect muted top line growth but offering investors a high yield (management is expecting a 5% yield). The upside here is potential margin expansion and any other cash use. The dividend and debt payment are the highest priorities followed by M&A and share repurchases.

Options

So with the plans laid out, what should investors do? Let's dive into some options.

Do Nothing

This may be the preferred method and the general thesis around this idea comes from believing management and their plans and that they know what's best for the company and shareholders. There is also some evidence that splitting businesses can unlock shareholder value though that is out of scope for this article. The theory revolves around "pure play" businesses and efficient allocation of capital.

You don't have to trigger any potential taxable events, you get to enjoy both the faster growth of a leaner VFC as well as the higher dividend yield of the Newco. It also gives you time to see how the story plays out and whether management has hit some of these targets they have laid out.

Please note that management is highlighting the importance of their dividend payments and continued growth of said dividends. Total dividends (combined between both companies) are still expected to grow at a nice clip. They project an aggregate 13% dividend growth rate for the first three fiscal years post-split.

Sell Now

Depending on your personal circumstances, selling shares now could make sense. As an example, I bought my shares at the trough seen at the end of 2016. My cost basis is about $50 and after an enormous run up, it could make sense to take profits until this story plays itself out further. I also own these shares in a 401(k) so the tax issue is not an issue for me.

I love using FAST Graphs and I don't believe the share price is supported by the fundamentals of the business. Yes, nice growth is expected this year but I don't believe the current multiple of 27 is valid.

Shown another way, shares are up about 75% in under two years and have dramatically outperformed the S&P.

Wait until the split and sell the half you don't want

I'm not a big believer in the whole "unlocking shareholder value" but that is part of the angle that is being touted by management. If there is value being unlocked, in my opinion, it is the new trimmed down VFC will be the one to go with. For starters, they are keeping the apparel brands that are growing faster than the jeans' side of the house. Additionally, I don't believe jeans and the outlets necessarily mesh. It seems like they are trying to wash their hands of those problems in a tax-free fashion.

Additionally, I think it's always valuable seeing where the current CEO is going. CEO Stephen Rendle will be staying with VFC while a new management team is being established for the new company.

I think it's fairly clear the expectation is that VFC will be the growth engine and the split will be the yieldco. That said, depending on your circumstances as an investor, you may need the current income at the expense of all else. Those with a longer time horizon may want to focus on VFC and sell the shares of the newco.

Conclusion

V.F. Corporation has been a great long-term stock to own. They have a diversified portfolio of different apparel brands. By splitting the company, they are able to focus on their core portfolio of growth brands while giving investors the opportunity to own a yieldco of their legacy jeans brands.

I hope I was able to bring some clarity to the mechanics of the deal. Ultimately, it is up to each investor to decide what is best for their circumstances.

