Why I See 200% Upside In Perion

Perion is on pace to earn around $0.24 of adjusted EPS in 2018, yet the stock trades for just over $1 per share.

Thanks in large part to a new management team appointed about a year ago, prospects at long beleaguered Perion (PERI) are finally looking up. Although when you think of struggling companies trading near $1 per share, you may think of a company that is hemorrhaging money with bleak prospects. Even though Perion's stock price has fallen from over $12 a share about 4 years ago to near $1 today, the company has continued to operate profitably in each of the last 4 years. Cash flows have been sufficient to pay down debt, and net debt today is just $6 million.

This article is not going to rehash or relitigate the decisions made by prior management that resulted in the destruction of significant shareholder value. That is water over the dam now. So, instead of debating whether the old management overpaid for a bunch of acquisitions (hint: they did) or made some significant tactical errors in the management of the company (hint: they did that too), I'm going to focus on the future and not look in the rear-view mirror. My investment in this company reflects my belief that it is significantly undervalued but also that I trust the new management that has taken over.

For those unfamiliar with the company, Perion delivers data-driven online advertising and search solutions to brands and publishers. Its high-impact advertising division, Undertone, helps brands capture consumer attention via creative and proprietary ad formats served across top-tier publishers. The search division, CodeFuel, enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue. The social advertising platform, MakeMeReach, drives marketing campaigns and demand generation at scale across Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Instagram, and Snapchat (SNAP).

On Aug. 9th, Perion announced its Q2 earnings. Revenue increased on a sequential basis compared to the Q1 but was predictably down on a year-over-year basis due to churn of legacy products and the second quarter of 2017 network cleanup, along with a 6% decrease in Advertising revenues due to insufficient supply to meet existing demand. On a GAAP basis, net income in the second quarter of 2018 was $1.0 million, as compared to a net loss of $36.0 million in the second quarter of 2017, which was primarily due to a non-cash impairment charge.

Non-GAAP net income was $4.7 million, or 6 cents per share, compared to $4.2 million, or 5 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.1 million, compared to $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Additionally, management increased the bottom-end of its expectations of Adjusted EBITDA. Management is now expecting Adjusted EBITDA of $29 million to $32 million for the full year of 2018, up from the prior range of $28 to $32 million.

Doron Gerstel, Perion's CEO, commented:

Perion's investments in Undertone's technology platform, including the seamless integration of our social platform into our full advertising solution, are driving momentum, and there are positive indicators across the entire market and sales system. We are encouraged by the market acceptance of our Synchronized Digital Platform, introduced at the beginning of 2018, which is enabling us to capture new customers and generate larger insertion orders from existing ones. The latter indicator of momentum is that during the first half of 2018, five brands have increased the critical metric of spend to over $1 million. These results demonstrate that our unique, holistic offering is resonating, and we are successfully differentiating Undertone. Our 2018 first half growth, compared to the same period last year, was such that the supply of available advertising placements was actually insufficient to meet demand, thus hampering even greater growth. While this is a 'good problem' to have, we are addressing that imbalance with an aggressive pipeline of innovative new products that will appeal to brand-conscious brands and meet all quality industry guidelines.

With Perion heading into the seasonally stronger second half of the year, I think this stock presents compelling asymmetric risk/reward at current prices. Based on management's guidance, adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year should be around $19.1m, compared to $11.4m in the first half of 2018 (assuming the mid-point of EBITDA guidance). This should translate into approximately $0.15 of non-GAAP EPS in the second half, or $0.24 for 2018.

Perion's current market capitalization sits just over $81m, and with net debt of approximately $6m, the enterprise value for this company is only $87m. The company is on pace to achieve over $260m in revenue this year and $30.5m of adjusted EBITDA. On an EV/adjusted EBITDA basis, the stock is trading for a paltry 2.85x.

Further, the entire company is now trading for less than half of what Perion paid for Undertone less than 3 years ago. Perion acquired Undertone for $180m in early 2016. While Undertone didn't turn into the growth engine that prior management had hoped, its financials today still closely resemble those of when Perion bought it. Things are also starting to look better for Undertone as the company announced it is moving its headquarters into the new One World Trade Center and will increase employees in New York by 65%.

I have a hard time believing Perion is only worth $87m today. In order for that to be true, Undertone would need to be worth 50% of what was paid for it just a few years ago, and the other side of Perion's business, Search, would be valued at $0. The Search side is on pace to do over $120m in revenue this year and is significantly profitable, as it is funding the investments Perion is making in Undertone. So, conservatively, I'm thinking Search should be worth something. The Search segment also extended its relationship with Microsoft (MSFT) thru 2020, so this partnership should continue to provide predictable revenues and profits for the foreseeable future.

Valuing Perion compared to peers is a little tricky because many of the companies in this space are either behemoths like Facebook or Google or IAC/InterActive (IAC) (EV/Revenue 4x; EV/EBITDA 35x) or fast growing high-fliers like The Trade Desk (TTD) (EV/Revenue 10.7x; EV/EBITDA 44x). Many of the smaller companies in this space like Social Reality (SRAX) or The Rubicon Project (RUBI) are unprofitable but still trade for revenue and book value multiples significantly higher than Perion.

If Perion could just get a 1x multiple on revenue, the stock would be trading for $3.50 a share. If it could get an 8x multiple on adjusted EBITDA, it would be trading for $3.15. At 10x non-GAAP 2018 EPS it would be $2.40. And with the business now seemingly on the right track and poised for future growth, I see no reason why it couldn't get any of those conservative multiples. So, with the stock price near $1, I think this is a bet worth taking.

Sure, risks remain. They always do with companies priced near $1. All of these types of companies have warts. It's just a question of how much you're willing to overlook. But with Perion, there's not a whole lot that I don't like here. The company is already profitable, management seems to know what they're doing, cash flow is strong, debt is being paid down, and the stock is laughably cheap based on about any metric you want to use. Of course, there's nothing that says new management couldn't channel their predecessors and go make some horrible acquisitions, or other poor business decisions. But based on what I've seen from them so far, I don't believe that will be the case.

I'm setting my 12-month price target for Perion at $3. That is roughly a 200% increase from current prices. If things continue on their current trajectory, I have a hard time seeing much downside from $1 per share, but you never get hit by the train you see coming. I also think there is a decent chance for a buyout of this company down the line. The current CEO has a long history of taking over underperforming companies, turning them around, and then selling.

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. You should consult your own financial advisor before acting on recommendations to consider its suitability for your investment circumstances.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PERI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.