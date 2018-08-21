Taking A Stab At Tanger

I show how you can construct one of these portfolios yourself, and I explain how this one differs from the ones I present to subscribers.

Here, I use the same hedged portfolio method to build a hedged portfolio around a position in SKT.

Image via Tanger Outlets.

Taking Stab At Tanger

Last week, I wrote about the performance of a hedged portfolio built around a position in AT&T last year, and presented a new one. Like AT&T, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) seems to attract conservative investors, so I thought it would be interesting to try the hedged portfolio approach with SKT this time. As we did last week, we'll use the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around SKT.

We'll start with these premises:

You have $100,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 15% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You want to invest in a handful of names, including SKT, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step is to find names that have the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside SKT; whether those returns come partly from dividends or not isn't relevant (tax considerations aside). Our site, Portfolio Armor, calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and option market sentiment, but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow, if you like. Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, gross potential returns are less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 15% or greater. The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using my site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool.

First, we enter "SKT" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($100,000), and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (15%).

After clicking "Next," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for SKT. That's optional, so I leave it blank,

and then click "Create," and see this message, while the system's processing.

After a few moments, we're presented with this hedged portfolio:

In addition to SKT, the site included Amedisys (AMED), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >15% declines, and their share prices being low enough that it could include round lots of each of them in a $100,000 portfolio. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Netflix (NFLX) to absorb cash leftover from the process of rounding down the primary securities. NFLX is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current 7-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: the idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance.

Note that each of the primary securities, with the exception of Tanger, is hedged with optimal puts, but Tanger is hedged with an optimal collar. Here's a closer look at the SKT hedge (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app):

The site tries hedging each primary security with both an optimal collar and optimal puts, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In SKT's case, the puts won out.

Portfolio Characteristics

Here's another look at the data summary at the bottom of this portfolio:

The Worst-Case Scenario

The Max Drawdown is the worst-case scenario. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). That max drawdown includes the 0.54% hedging cost; net of hedging cost, this portfolio would only be down 13.93% in the worst-case scenario.

The Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 32.91%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely (in theory, you could get a higher return since the primary security positions are uncapped, but, again, that would be unlikely).

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our site's potential returns. The Expected Return of 12.03% takes that into account, along with the hedging cost. The odds of hitting that number on the nose in a particular portfolio are slim, but, on average, the actual returns track very close to expected returns. For example, see the table below, which comes from the Performance - Tracking Portfolios tab on the Portfolio Armor website.

Note that there's variance in the actual returns, but the average actual return, 8.72%, is fairly close to the average expected return, 8%.

We have a much larger sample size of portfolios hedged against >9% declines, since I've been presenting those to subscribers every week since June 8th, 2017, and there the difference between the average expected return and average actual return is even smaller: 12 basis points, as of last week.

Wrapping Up - How This Portfolio Differs

Each week in my Marketplace service, I present 5 portfolios to subscribers, with dollar amounts ranging in size from $30,000 to $2,000,000. I present a $100,000 portfolio each week as part of it, but it differs from the portfolio shown here in a couple of ways. The first is that I let Portfolio Armor pick all the securities for the portfolio, unlike here where I foisted SKT upon it. The second is that I set the risk tolerance for $100,000 portfolios slightly lower than this level, which I usually use for $1,000,000 portfolios. I try to be a little more conservative with smaller dollar amount portfolios

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week, even when the performance isn't good, as was the case with the most recent cohort of hedged portfolios: Performance Update - Week 38.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.