Is The Euro Set To Depreciate Further?

While European financial institutions are significantly exposed to Turkish loans, a bigger risk is the potential impact of rising U.S. tariffs going forward.

The euro has come under significant pressure as a result of the depreciation of the Turkish lira.

The euro has been coming under pressure against major currencies as a result of the depreciation of the Turkish lira against major currencies.

Given that European financial institutions have significant exposure to Turkish loans, a devaluation of the lira increases the probability of default from the Turkish side, and this has triggered a flight to safety on the part of investors.

For instance, we see that the euro has fallen against the dollar while the Swiss franc has continued to keep its ground:

Source: investing.com

However, is this event a cause for significant concern or is it simply a one-off? More broadly, what can we expect the euro to do from here?

At the end of last month, I expressed my view that the euro would likely continue to trade stationary against the greenback, until the planned trajectory for rate rises in Europe draws closer in 2019. However, could this situation lead to the ECB potentially postponing rate rises as a result of what is happening in Turkey?

If this becomes the case, then I would strongly expect that the euro would fall further against the dollar under these circumstances. A major reason for the euro remaining strong in the first place has been due to strong signs from the ECB that quantitative easing is drawing to a close. Should this prove not to be the case, then the euro will likely come under strong pressure.

That said, a major reason for the devaluation of the Turkish lira in the first place is strongly due to tariffs imposed by the United States. Indeed, it is this that could prove to be a more holistic threat to the euro. With the ECB speculating that tariffs could be set to reach their highest level in 50 years, this would spell trouble for the euro as it would mean that the currency would need to depreciate against the dollar to keep European exports competitive. While the Turkish lira may rebound, this would not necessarily mitigate the effect of tariffs on competitiveness more generally.

In my opinion, the euro is not a currency to be traded at this time. There remains too much uncertainty surrounding the situation with tariffs, and more clarity needs to be received on the ECB’s stance on quantitative easing in light of the risk that a Turkish devaluation potentially poses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.