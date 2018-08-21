Royal Bank Of Canada: Positive Growth Expected, But Keeping An Eye On Housing

That said, the possibility of an overheating housing market poses risks for the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is expected to report positive earnings growth on the back of higher rates and growth.

In my last article on Royal Bank of Canada (RY) back in June, I argued that while the stock has taken a hit in price terms, this institution remains strong financially and I remain optimistic on its prospects going forward.

Since then, we have seen the stock climb back up slightly from a price of $75 to $78 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Taking this into account, what should we expect from Royal Bank of Canada’s upcoming earnings report?

Previously, I had argued that while competitors such as TD Bank (TD) have seen more upside given broader exposure to the U.S., Royal Bank of Canada had continued to outperform in areas such as Wealth Management, which saw double-digit growth of 25% between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018.

Moreover, in spite of the bank dipping in price, Q2 2018 earnings had seen growth by 11% from the previous year to $2.06.

Looking forward to Q3 earnings, the bank is expected to report an EPS of $1.62, which is an increase from $1.41 for the same quarter last year.

Even though price has risen since June, it still remains below the $86 level that we saw earlier in the year. Should Royal Bank of Canada outperform on earnings, then we could well see price rise back to above $80 over the next couple of months.

As regards upcoming earnings for Royal Bank of Canada, I am optimistic that the bank could beat estimates in the upcoming session. For instance, going back to Royal Bank of Canada’s positive performance in Wealth Management, Canadian equities have seen strong performance as a result of a rebound in the energy sector, with the TSX Composite Index generating a return of 6.8 percent. In this regard, I expect that double-digit growth for this sector remains a distinct possibility in the upcoming quarter.

Furthermore, while there have been concerns over slowing growth in mortgage lending, an environment of rising interest rates and growth is expected to add significantly to the bottom line.

That said, it is noteworthy that while 82% of loans by Royal Bank of Canada were in the “low-risk” category as of October 2017, this is down significantly from 97% back in 2015.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada – Annual Report 2017

Source: Royal Bank of Canada – Annual Report 2015

Additionally, the last year saw average loans and acceptances up by 5% which was mainly due to growth in Canadian residential mortgages and business loans. However, house prices have been continuing to rise in major cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, which along with rising interest rates may see growth in the mortgage market slow going forward.

Ultimately, I expect the Royal Bank of Canada will do well this earnings quarter based on expected growth from the Wealth Management segment and positive economic growth bolstering earnings more generally. However, upside may be limited should Canada’s housing market start to show signs of instability, and given Royal Bank of Canada’s loan exposure to this segment, this is admittedly a key risk for the bank. I expect that this stock could see an upside to $80, but signs of instability in the housing market could keep the stock price stationary over the medium-term.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.