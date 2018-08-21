ConocoPhillips's Big Windfall?

It’s not every day a company reaches a multibillion-dollar settlement with a defendant, but such was August 20th for ConocoPhillips (COP), one of the largest publicly-traded oil and gas firms in the world. In a press release issued on its website, the firm announced that it struck a deal to settle with PDVSA, the state-owned oil company controlled by the government of Venezuela, regarding an 11-year-long legal debacle that has long been watched by the oil and gas community.

This move will take ConocoPhillips from being a receiver of assets to an ongoing recipient of cash. While the stream of income will, over the years, juice the firm’s cash flow, this shift in strategy exposes the business to significant counter-party risk and investors should be wary because of the nature of the Venezuelan government.

A look at the deal

In 2007, ConocoPhillips was a victim of Venezuela’s move to further nationalize parts of its economy. This included, among other things, the oil and gas sector. According to OPEC, the nation receives about 98% of its export sales from crude, and this is because it’s the one resource the country has tremendous amounts of. As you can see in the graph below, in 2017, Venezuela was estimated to have 302.809 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves. This places it as the largest reserves provider on the planet, beating out Saudi Arabia’s 266.260 billion barrels, and easily beating the 155.600 billion barrels and 147.223 billion barrels owned by Iran and Iraq, respectively.

*Created by Author

Since then, ConocoPhillips has fought through the legal system for access to the value that was stripped of it, and this year its efforts finally bore fruit. In April of 2018, an international arbitration tribunal set up under the International Chamber of Commerce, ruled that Venezuela owed the oil and gas firm $2.04 billion. This was reduced, in July, to $1.93 billion, plus an undisclosed amount of interest that has and will continue to accrue over time. This opened the door to ConocoPhillips being allowed to seize specified assets from PDVSA and its subsidiaries.

As the time to seize these assets approached, PDVSA, recognizing either that the value of assets lost would eclipse the value of a cash settlement and/or understanding that the seizure of assets would hinder its oil production efforts even more, elected to reach an agreement with ConocoPhillips. Instead of the oil and gas giant taking possession of some of PDVSA’s assets, the government will, instead, pay ConocoPhillips $500 million in cash within the next 90 days.

In addition, the government will pay the remaining $1.50 billion, plus any interest due during this time, in quarterly installments over the next 4.5 years. Without factoring in the unstated interest, this implies payments each quarter of $83.33 million. It’s worth mentioning that all of this excludes possible proceeds ConocoPhillips may get from another claim that it has in the works under the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

Although ConocoPhillips is one of the biggest players in the oil and gas space, this is not an immaterial amount of money. To put this in perspective, the aggregate cash due to it is nearly half the $3.846 billion in cash and short-term investments that are on the business’s books as of its latest fiscal quarter. Total debt for the firm stands at $14.974 billion, so it’s possible any cash it receives could go toward debt reduction, or it could be allocated toward additional investment.

There’s a lot of risk here though

Receiving cash over time isn’t necessarily a bad idea, especially because with cash you know how much it’s worth unlike seized assets. However, relying on cash from Venezuela is risky, not only because the $500 million initial payment represents around a fourth of the nation’s foreign currency reserves, or because of the 95% currency devaluation, but because economic trouble from the nation has made its situation unstable. This has led to concerns that inflation could reach or even exceed 1 million percent by the end of 2018.

If Venezuela could pull itself out of the downward spiral, cash payments over time would be fine, but the country can’t even afford to keep oil production flat, even at a time when oil prices aren’t far from their multi-year highs and when oil is practically the only thing that could drive the nation’s economy. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you’ll see that oil production for the country, as estimated by OPEC, has been tanking.

In 2016, output averaged 2.154 million barrels per day. This fell to 1.911 million barrels per day in 2017, and this year the figure has so far averaged 1.434 million barrels per day. Although 2018 is drawing to a close, the current trend, with production having averaged just 1.278 million barrels per day in July, suggests that we could hit or even fall below 1 million barrels per day by the end of this year.

*Created by Author

So what you have is a cash-strapped nation that has proven time and again that it has no respect for corporate or personal ownership right, and you have a high probability that oil production will continue to tank, taking the nation’s economy down with it. I do believe that Venezuela will likely deliver on the initial $500 million payment, but to expect it to follow up with consistent, timely payments of $83.33 million per quarter when its economy will, at best, be spiraling downward and, at worst, could collapse amidst a civil war, is too optimistic for my blood.

Takeaway

ConocoPhillips made an interesting decision in being willing to settle for cash instead of an asset seizure. Depending on the value of the assets in question, this could end up being a wise decision, but it comes with significant counter-party risk. Technically, if Venezuela doesn’t fulfill its end of the bargain, ConocoPhillips could likely resort to the seizure policy again, but with how volatile the nation will become in the next couple of years, even that comes with significant uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.