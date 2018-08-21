Reader Comments Boosted 37 Dividend Stocks And Funds For August

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yielding stocks showed 2.35% more net gains than from the same investment in all 10.

By yield, the following made the top 10: VGR, HMLP, ARLP, PSEC, LMRK, CAPL, GMLP, AMZA, ROYT, and AMID. They averaged 13.94% yields.

From July 15 through Aug. 15, Fredrik Arnold "followers" mentioned 37 equities and funds in their comments and suggestions.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a follower favorite listing in this article. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Best, however are those that truly catch errors in my calculations. Examples like my blunders featuring a non-dividend paying Frontline (NYSE:FRO) stock, and giving General Mills the GM ticker symbol in past months come to mind.

Below are 37 tangible results for the follower favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between July 15, and August 15, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 23.7% To 111.12% Net Gains For 10 FoFa/Ro Stocks To August 2019

Six of 10 top dividend-yielding follower favorite stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the FoFave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 60% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the 30 highest yielding stocks. That dividend and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Instead a upward or downward momentum estimate (based on past year performance) was used as target estimate or fstocks and funds with no or single-broker coverage. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 17, 2019 were:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) was projected to net $1,111.15, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) was projected to net $835.97, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% over the market as a whole.

American Midstream Partners (AMID) was projected to net $732.19, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% under the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $523.17 [$CAD), based on a median target price from 10 Toronto analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% under the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $439.07 based on the median target price estimate from 11 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% under the market as a whole.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) was projected to net $415.19, based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was projected to net $352.19, based on a median target estimate from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) was projected to net $305.94, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) was projected to net $269.75, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) was projected to net $237.06, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% below the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 52.22% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11-13): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Anticipated Three FoFa/Ro To Lose 3.8% To 23.7% By August, 2019

The three probable losing trade revealed by YCharts were:

Prospect Capital (PSEC) projected a loss of $38.90 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from six analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Vector Group Ltd (VGR) cast a loss of $165.69 based on dividend and a year-over year target price estimate (due to only single analyst coverage) including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

CI Financial Corp (OTCPK:CIFAF) cast a loss of year-over year target price estimate (due to no analyst coverage) and including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 14.72% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

37 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 8/17/18 for 34 equities and 3 funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (14-23): Fo/Fa/Ro Top Equity, By Yield, American Midstream (AMID), Led 37 For August

FoFa/Ro sorted by yield calculated as of market close 8/17/18 included all 11 Morningstar sectors among 34 equities, and 3 funds.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top follower mentions were both Energy firms, American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) [1]. and, Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) [2]. A third energy top dog placed fifth, CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) [5].

In third place was an ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [3]. The first of two industrials in the top ten by yield placed fourth, Golar LNG Partners [4], while the other industrial slotted ninth, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) [9].

One real estate sector representative placed sixth, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) [6]. A single financial services representative placed seventh, Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) [7].

Finally, one basic materials representative placed eighth, Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) [9], and the 10th slot went to the consumer defensive sector as represented by Vector Group Ltd (VGR) [10], completing the top 10.

Actionable Conclusions: (24-33) Top 10 FoFa/Ro By Upsides Showed 19.1% To 106.65% Gains To August 2019; (34) Seven Downsiders Dropped -2.06% To -29.12%

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 2.35% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To August 2019

10 top FoFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 FoFa/Ro selected 8/17/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented the energy (3), financial services (1 ETF + 1), industrials (2), real estate, basic materials, and consumer defensive sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To (35) Deliver 24.49% Vs. (36) 23.93% Net Gains by All 10 To August 2019

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 2.35% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The second lowest priced FoFa/Ro top yield stock, American Midstream Partners LP (AMID), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 73.22%.

The five lowest-priced FoFa/Ro top yield dogs for August 17 were: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT), American Midstream Partners LP (AMID), Prospect Capital Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK), with prices ranging from $2.32 to $13.10 per share.

Five higher-priced FoFa/Ro for August 17 were: Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Vector Group Ltd (VGR); Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL), and Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP), whose prices ranged from $15.12 to $20.10.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

