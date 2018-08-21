Our Take On Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

We explore the investment case for this Tier 4 biotech concern in the paragraphs below.

The company has several RNAi inhibitors in the early stages of development and is picking up some recent analyst support.

Today, we look at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), which seems to be getting a lot of analyst commentary over the past week or two. The company also posting second quarter results recently. We will take a deeper look at this name at the bequest of a Seeking Alpha follower in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Dicerna is a San Francisco-based Tier 4 biotech concern. The company is focused on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Dicerna came public in early 2014. The stock has a current market capitalization of approximately $800 million and trades near $15.50 a share.

Pipeline

As can be seen above, the company possesses myriad compounds in very early stage development. Dicerna's product candidates (mostly research and preclinical) are subcutaneously administered GalXCTM molecules that are designed to selectively silence genes that are implicated in various disorders including rare disease. The company has qualified dozens of disease-associated genes in clinical indications they believe an RNAi-based inhibitor may provide substantial benefit to patients which has led to multiple early stage "shots on goal."

The company has a key milestone coming up this quarter. Its compound DCR-PHXC for primary hyperoxaluria (PH) has Phase I interim results out this quarter. Full results will be presented in the fourth quarter. Primary hyperoxaluria is a rare condition characterized by recurrent kidney and bladder stones. This affliction can The condition can result in end stage renal disease. This can be a life-threatening condition that prevents the kidneys from filtering fluids and waste products from the body effectively. Recently, DCR-PHXC was designated as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of PH in the European Union.

The company also expects to file regulatory clearances for human clinical trials in New Zealand and Australia for DCR-HBVS, in development for the treatment of chronic HBV, during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

H.C. Wainwright upgraded Dicerna (DRNA) last Wednesday moving the stock from Neutral to a Buy with a $21 price target. The reasons for the upgrade are as follows:

... the first data from primary hyperoxaluria patients, due in Q3, represents a key value inflection point. Based on published preclinical data around the drug's impact on its genetic target, that the results expected likely by September are very likely to be positive.

A week before that, Cowen & Co. and Stifel Nicolaus ($20 price target) reissued their Buy ratings on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated its Hold rating and $14.50 price target in the same time frame.

The company ended the second quarter with just over $80 million in cash on hand. Dicerna burned through some $30 million in cash in the first half of 2018. A good portion of this was related to litigation with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), which has now been settled. On its last conference call, management stated it had funding in place for all planned activities through year end 2019.

Verdict

RNAi-based inhibitors are an interesting and emerging part of the industry. Dicerna certainly has the shots on goal we like to see in Tier 4 developmental concerns before taking a small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

That said, Dicerna is many years (and probably a couple of capital raises) away from any potential commercialization. The stock probably merits only a small "watch item" holding at the current time until the company successfully advances compounds into mid-stage development.

