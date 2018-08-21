Dividend Suspension Makes Awilco Drilling Unattractive For Medium-Term

NCS has robust growth prospects in the next 3-5 years and with attractive break-even for projects, exploration activity is likely to remain robust even at $60 to $65 per barrel oil.

Awilco Drilling is debt free and I expect easy financing for newbuild rigs. However, exercise of options for further newbuilds might imply equity dilution.

The company's NCS focused growth plan is positive for long-term, but is unlikely to trigger stock upside in the next 18 months.

Awilco Drilling has suspended annualized dividend of $0.8 per share and this makes the stock unattractive.

Investment Thesis

Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF), which owns two semi submersible drilling rigs and primarily operates in the UK Continental Shelf, had a dividend yield of 16.9% prior to 2Q18 results that were announced on August 15, 2018.

Along with reporting 2Q18 results, the company suspended the dividend in order to preserve cash for the company’s next phase of growth.

This thesis will discuss why the company’s growth plans might be attractive, but the suspension of dividends makes the stock unattractive for the next 12-18 months. The focus of the discussion will be on the limited revenue visibility before the company’s growth plans translate into numbers.

The thesis will also discuss why the company’s strategy of focusing on the Norwegian Continental Shelf is likely to deliver long-term returns. The focus of this part of the discussion will be on the growth outlook for NCS in the next 3-5 years, which indicates steady growth in oil production and potentially strong demand for the company’s new rigs.

Further, the thesis will elaborate on the financing of new rigs and potential leverage in the next few years. There are further prospects of equity dilution and that’s another reason to avoid Awilco Drilling.

Overall, I am positive on Awilco Drilling’s shift in focus to NCS and I believe that dividend suspension was necessary to preserve cash for investing in new rig deliveries.

However, I believe that better entry opportunities will be available in the next 18 months. A renewed analysis would also be needed if the company exercises options for further newbuilds in March 2019.

My overall thesis view is underscored by the fact that Awilco Drilling stock has declined by 20% in the last one week in the Oslo stock exchange as markets discount the dividend suspension news.

Limited Revenue Visibility

I will focus on the limited revenue visibility for the next 12-24 months that strengthens my view that Awilco Drilling is unattractive for the medium-term.

It is important to note that Awilco Drilling has only two rigs currently and WilHunter has been cold stacked. I believe that it will be difficult for WilHunter to secure contracts in a highly competitive market with the semi-submersible built in 1983 (35 years age). This effectively leaves the company with one operating semi-submersible rig.

WilPhoenix has also been built in 1983, but the rig has been extensively upgraded in 2011 and 2016. This is the key reason that the rig still remains operational with active contracts. The semi-submersible rig will begin a contract with Shell on September 2018 and is contracted for at least September 2019 with a day-rate of $116,000.

Considering the estimated duration of 380 days for the contract, WilPhoenix has revenue visibility of $44.2 million for the next 12-months (starting from September 2018). The company has reported EBITDA margin in the range of 70% to 72% in the last 5 quarters (excluding 2Q18 that had limited operations for WilPhoenix) and considering an EBITDA margin of 72%, the EBITDA visibility is $31 million for the remaining backlog.

According to the company’s new rig delivery schedule, one newbuild is likely to be delivered in March 2021. In the best case scenario, I expect revenue visibility of $45 to $50 million on an annual basis until March 2021.

The key positive is that contracted status for WilPhoenix will continue to add to the company’s cash buffer for investment in newbuilds. However, that’s still unattractive from an investment perspective considering the fact that investors will have to wait until 2021 for potential revenue and cash flow bump-up.

It is also worth mentioning that WilPhoenix was hot stacked in 2Q18 to resume operations again only in September 2018. With one operational rig, there is revenue visibility risk once the current contract for 12-months is completed.

The Growth Plan Financing

Before I discuss the company’s growth plans financing, I would like to mention here that on June 28, 2018, Awilco Drilling exercised the call option of the secured bond at the rate of 101.5% of par value. With a final payment of $86.3million plus interest, the company is debt free as of 2Q18.

As a part of the growth plan, Awilco Drilling has one firm rig delivery in March 2021 (with an option to delay by 12-months) and three option calls (starting March 2019). Through the company’s newbuild program, Awilco Drilling plans to focus exclusively on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, which has healthy growth prospects as compared to the UKCS.

Since the company announced this news on March 2018, there is little to be discussed on the deal overview.

However, there is significant focus that’s needed on the potential financing of one rig due for delivery in 2021 and any possible exercise of options for additional rigs.

The chart below gives the cost of the rig along with the payment structure.

To provide an estimate on the potential leverage on rig delivery, the table below gives the company’s cash, cash flow visibility and potential debt financing for the new rig. The table has the following key assumptions:

On an optimistic scenario, WilPhoenix is contracted through March 2021 (delivery month of first newbuild) and I have assumed the company’s potential EBITDA as a proxy for cash inflow from operations. The company’s first and second yard installment of 10% each is financed through cash in hand and cash inflow from WilPhoenix operations. The company’s final installment is entirely funded through debt.

With these assumptions as a basis, it is clear that even with 80% of the financing coming through debt, the company’s debt-to-capitalization is likely to remain low.

Based on the financing analysis for the first semi-submersible, I also believe the following is likely –

Awilco Drilling is likely to exercise the option of at least one more new rig for delivery post 2021. With debt-to-capitalization likely to remain conservative, it would make sense to add at least another rig to the modern fleet. If the yard payment structure for the second rig remains the same, I expect the first 20% to be cash funded with the remaining 80% to be debt funded. It is important to note that if the first newbuild rig is contracted immediately after delivery in March 2021, the potential debt funding for the second newbuild rig can decline.

Overall, I expect at least 2 rigs to be added to the company’s fleet for exclusive operations in the NCS.

However, based on the rig contracting activity in NCS , there can be a case for a third or fourth rig addition with the company’s option extending till March 2021. I see further prospects of equity dilution if newbuild rig3 and rig 4 are added to the fleet.

The Norwegian Continental Shelf Focus

Awilco Drilling has been active in the UKCS in the past and the company’s expansion plans are entirely focused on the NCS. From a long-term perspective, I am bullish on the company’s strategy to focus on the NCS and the reasons are as follows:

The Norwegian government has been accelerating the awarding of exploration licenses and as oil remains firm above $60 per barrel, I expect licensing to continue. The acceleration in licensing seen in 2017 and 2018 is likely to translate into strong demand for rigs going forward.

In addition, the Norwegian government targets sustained increase in oil production in the coming years and that would imply strong demand for modern rigs.

Source: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate

The following point from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate is also worth noting:

The decline in development costs is significant; for certain projects, the investments have been cut in half. The common denominator for the projects that are currently being approved, is solid value creation and break‐even prices of 30‐40 USD/bbl. The overall picture is that new development projects are robust at substantially lower prices than the current level.

With projects having a break-even in the mentioned range, I expect strong exploration activity to sustain in the NCS even if oil is in the range of $60 to $65 per barrel.

Conclusion

Awilco Drilling looks unattractive in the medium-term with dividend suspension coupled with low revenue visibility in until the company’s newbuild is delivered.

On the other hand, the company’s plan to focus on the NCS is positive and I am optimistic on the growth prospects after March 2021.

However, the stock is likely to be sideways to lower in the given time horizon and any potential equity dilution for exercising newbuild options can take the stock lower. I would therefore recommend investors to stay in the sidelines.

Disclosure: Street Smart Investor is collaborating with Disruptive Investor in a Marketplace service that we expect to launch soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.