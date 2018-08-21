John Deere: Committed To The Land, Commit To The Shares?

I see appeal, given the more sustainable $10 earnings per share target, as I look to buy on further dips in the low hundred-thirties, potentially amidst concerns about trade.

As always, the situation is complicated by a "long" balance sheet, containing multi-billion liabilities from the financing side of the business.

Deere & Company (DE) continues to benefit from a recovery in agricultural markets, yet signs of slower growth and margin pressure have caused shares to lose 20% of their value since the peak earlier this year, although that was a response to a huge momentum run seen since the summer of 2016.

This correction looks appealing, given the strong current performance and ambitious targets, as I am looking for a slightly larger pullback before hitting the buy button.

Committed To Those Linked To The Land

John Deere is best known from its agricultural products, but it is much wider company than that. Following a savvy European purchase, it has reinforced its construction business as well, on top of its existing offerings in that area, complemented by lawn & garden products, landscaping, golf, forestry, rental sales, and even some government and military-related products.

Focus on innovation, technology, operating excellence, integrated solutions and distribution should allow the company to outpace overall industry growth rates, as the company targets 12% operating margins throughout the cycle. The whole concept of Shareholder Value Added plays a key role in this and has been instrumental to the success (as measured by the share price performance) over the past two decades, that is since the model has been employed back in 2000 when shares were trading in the low-twenties.

This has been driven by much lower receivables in relation to sales, much greater productivity, increased R&D spending driving sales growth, and trends like precision agriculture. Despite the focus on other adjacent areas, agriculture remains the largest businesses with $20.2 billion in sales in 2017, complemented by a $5.7 billion construction & forestry business. The vast majority of the business is located in the US and Canada, responsible for 60% of sales despite the global presence. While sales are starting to deliver on an increase again in the home market, sales were down $6-7 billion from the 2013 peak.

The more consistent results reported by the business allow for more stable cash flows, which allows for a higher dividend payout ratio as well. Dividends currently trend at $2.40 per share per annum. The company aimed to time buybacks timely, having been a big share buyer in recent years, while cutting back spending from 2016 onward, after the stock has seen a big rally, and the company needed funds for its European expansion.

Believe it or not, the financial service business of the company is actually more stable than the core manufacturing business, having been profitable in each year since the company broke out the contribution in terms of profits from equipment and financial services since the late 1980s. This portfolio has grown to $40 billion by the end of 2017. Notably charge-offs in the agriculture and turf business, being the vast majority of the business has never really surpassed 50 basis points per annum. Somewhat more cyclical construction & forestry charge-offs have seen a spike to 300 basis points at times during economic tough times, although this remains a much smaller business, even after the Wirtgen deal.

Recovery In Full Swing

After a few difficult years following peak revenues of $35 billion in 2013, Deere has managed to stage a recovery again. Total revenues were up nearly 12% last year to $29.74 billion, as the recovery in sales was accompanied by real operating leverage. Operating earnings increased more than 41% to $3.15 billion as margins improved to 10.6%, just 140 basis points shy of the target throughout the cycle.

2017 was just a setup for the accelerating momentum seen in 2018, in part driven by the Wirtgen deal, but largely achieved in an organic way. Total revenues are up 32% for the third quarter and 29% for the first nine months of the year. The Wirtgen deal gave a big boost to the construction segment which doubled in terms of sales in the past quarter to $3.0 billion, making up 29% of total quarterly revenues. Even without that deal, momentum was very good with sales of the core agriculture and turf business growing by 18% in the quarter and 19% year to date.

As Deere is fighting some input cost inflation, driven by raw materials, tariff (talks) and labour expenses, the increase in operating profits was "limited" at 28%, trailing sales growth for the third quarter by four points. Margins came in at 12.5% of sales in the seasonally stronger quarter, down 30 basis points from the year before.

About That Balance Sheet

Like many industrial peers, Deere is in essence a combination of core manufacturing businesses and a smaller financial service business, although the latter is rather asset-heavy with large loans outstanding. In that respect, Deere is similar to other names like GE (GE), but also Ford (F), among some others.

This requires an extensive look at the balance sheet, as essentially two businesses are consolidated on one major balance sheet. The company holds $4.4 billion in cash and equivalents. Other assets include $0.7 billion in pension assets and a combined $36.7 billion financing receivables and equipment on operating leases. Added altogether, this amounts to $41.8 billion in cash, pension assets and financing receivables.

On the liability side, the list includes "regular" borrowings as well as securitisation borrowings and pension liabilities. These total $44.4 billion, for essentially a $2.6 billion net debt load, which includes net liabilities of $5.8 billion related to pensions and similar liabilities. Assuming the financing business needs 10-15% equity in relation to its outstanding loan book, that business would easily need $3.0-4.5 billion in equity in relation to this "book". Adjusted for that, I peg net debt at $5.6-7.1 billion, that is including equity needed for the financing business and net pension liabilities.

These numbers remain relatively modest in relation to the earnings power of the business. This comes as the company is firmly on track to report $38 billion in full year sales, marking a new record (thanks to the acquisition in Germany). Based on the adjusted earnings guidance of $3.1 billion, earnings are seen at around $9.50 per share. Including $803 million in guided taxes, $400 million in interest expenses and roughly $2 billion in depreciation and amortisation charges, I come up with an EBITDA number of $6.3 billion.

This makes that leverage remains very modest at around 1 times, but this is necessary as concerns about such a large receivable portfolio can quickly erode confidence in harsh times.

About The Targets, Appeal Lures

Given the current operating conditions and impact of last year's deal, the company is firmly on track to generate $40 billion in sales going forward. Combined with a 12% margin target, that works out to $4.8 billion in operating earnings, and after accounting for $400 million in interest expenses related to non-financial debt and a 25% tax rate, that works out to roughly $3.3 billion in earnings power. This is a little more than the current guidance is calling for, allowing for adjusted earnings of little over $10 per share.

Trading at $140 per share, that implies that shares trade at 14 times earnings, as expectations have come down a bit following a great momentum run from 2016 onward. Shares have risen from levels in the $80s in the summer of 2016 to $175 at the start of the year, as concerns about slower growth, stronger dollar and tariffs have sent shares back to $140 by now. The modest multiple and expectation issued by Deere that 2019 will be again better than 2018 should provide enough reasons to be upbeat on further dips.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.