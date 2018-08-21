Harris Corporation: Outperforming The Defense Group And Approaching Fair Value

Overall sales are growing in the mid to high single digits, which is higher than the defense and aerospace peer group.

The company is experiencing strength in the communications systems segment, where sales are up nearly 9% this year.

The share price is approaching fair value levels and there is only about 6% of upside from current share levels.

Synopsis

Harris Corporation (HRS) is a smaller sized defense and; delevering their debt load and reshaping their business to focus on core competencies of Communications Systems, Space and Intelligence Systems, and Electronic Systems.

The stock has outperformed the Defense/Aerospace ETF (ITA) by 7% year to date and the share price is approaching fair value levels. The company is growing the top line in the mid to high single driven by strength in communication systems, management stated in the call:

Communication Systems had a terrific year with revenue up 9% from strength in DoD Tactical and Night Vision. DoD Tactical revenue was up 46% in the quarter and 35% for the year driven by more than $100 million of readiness demand from the Army and the Air Force to support deployment of security forces overseas, with upgraded software-defined-radios. Order momentum was even stronger up 81% for the year to support readiness and the ramp of modernization programs.

The company has repaid $1 billion in debt for fiscal 17 and 18 and projects an additional $300 million in repayments for 2019. The company has $3.9 billion in long-term debt obligations and $1.45 billion will come due over the next 4 years. The company is mindful of their leverage levels and attempting to repay debt so their interest expense doesn't detract from the earnings power of the company.

(Source: Company Filing)

Earnings Takeaway

The company is an industry leader for government and military grade radio communication equipment and they serve this market with their Communication Systems Segment. Revenue was up 9% for fiscal 2018 mostly the result of sales increasing 35% from the DoD and strength in night vision products. This is the highest margin segment with gross profit above ~30% and the big profit center of the company.

Electronic systems sales were up 5% for fiscal 2018. The volume increases in the ramp of F-35 from the low rate initial production phases (LRIP) into full production and the company has greater than $1 billion in orders for additional air frames of F/A 18 and F-16. This segment is expanding their presence internationally with orders in the United Kingdom robotics, UAE battle management. There is $17 billion in the pipeline and the ability to win $4.5 billion in proposals.

Space and Intelligence Systems produced revenues of $1.9 billion and sales are only up 1% for fiscal 2017. Management indicated there was a light tick up in classified programs and a shift in environmental satellites towards service based activities. The backlog is strong and pipeline looks strong with $14 billion of orders sitting idle.

During fiscal 2018, the company repurchased $272 million of stock and is forecasting repurchases of approximately ~$400 million.

They will save $255 million of free cash flow by reducing debt repayments to $300 million from $555 million in fiscal 2018.

Source: Company Report

Valuation

On an EV/EBITDA basis, the stock is trading above Defense and Aerospace peers. The average EV/EBITDA multiple is 13.5 and Harris is trading slightly higher than the benchmark at 14.78. This can be attributed to a slight decline in EBITDA at $1.38 billion TTM. From a price to earnings perspective the share price looks frothy as well. The current year 21x price to earnings indicates fair value around $127 per share.

My model is projecting sales to grow in the mid to high single digits and earnings per share to grow at an annualized rate in the high teens. Favorable headwinds as F-35 ramps (Harris produces avionics) and

Based on an averaged forward 22 times price to earnings ratio and DCF model, I derive fair value of $175 per share.

I anticipate the company will grow free cash flow in the low to mid teens over the next 4 years and this will allow management to return records amount of capital to shareholders. The company returned $550 million to shareholders in 2017 and decreased share buybacks in fiscal 2018 to $272 million. The amount of ~3% of free cash flow. The company projects free cash flows greater than $1 billion for 2019.

How to play the stock in options?

Strategy: Cash Secured Short Put

I don't like purchasing my entire stock position at these levels, so I want to scale into the position through outright stock purchases and selling put options with the intention of taking assignment and lower my cost basis. If you don't have $16,000 of cash to secure against the short put, you can purchase a much lower strike put option to create a bear spread strategy and lower your initial margin requirement.

The share price rise after earnings makes the stock less attractive at the ~ $160 price level. The $160 pricing level provides an opportunity to be slightly risky in options trading and sell a 28 delta expire put option. The goal is to be assigned the shares and have a lower cost basis then outright purchasing the stock at $164.66. The premium is $1.55 and when you subtract this from the $160 strike, we get a cost basis of $158.45 or a discount of 3.7% to current share levels. Selling a slight out of the money put option will provide a higher annualized rate of return because the volatility skew of put options makes the premium richer on the put than call side. The annualized rate of return is 10.1% if the short put option is held to expiration.

Sell Short the $160 strike put option for $155 premium with an expiration of September 21th.

For educational purposes, when you sell a put option, you are delivered 100 long shares if the price of the stock at expiration is below the strike price. The short option also can be delivered shares anytime the counterparty decides to exercise their put option. Warren Buffett uses this strategy to collect time premium and acquire shares in stocks he wants to own cheaper than the current share price.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of acquiring shares. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclaimer

Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice, it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. There can no assurance forecasts and projections will realize as described in this commentary. Forward-looking statements are not indicative of future performance and cannot be interpreted as such. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only.

This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Dylan Quintilone CRD# 6732024

More information can be found about Copper Canyon LLC CRD#286061 here, by typing Copper Canyon LLC into the search box.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.