Orders For Boeing And Airbus: $4.2 Billion

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency and it gives an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

Source: Pinterest

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow during July for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow and wide body markets.

Overview for July

Airbus and Boeing together hauled in 38 gross orders in July compared to 26 orders in the same month last year. Looking at the division of the orders in July, we’d mark Boeing as the winner as it logged 30 orders versus eight for Airbus. In terms of value, Boeing received $3B worth of orders versus $1.2B for Airbus.

Source: Boeing

In July, Boeing booked 30 gross orders, 15 wide body jets and 15 single aisle aircraft:

GOL Linhas Aereas ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

An earlier commitment from Hawaiian Airlines (HA) for 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft was firmed.

An earlier commitment from Qatar Airways for five Boeing 777F aircraft was firmed.

The full report on Boeing’s orders and deliveries in July can be read here.

In July, Airbus booked eight gross orders, eight wide body jets and zero single aisle aircraft:

An undisclosed customer ordered eight Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

The full report on Airbus’ orders and deliveries in July can be read here.

July seemed like quite a weak month. Boeing and Airbus booked 38 orders together. Given the numerous announcements for firm orders during the Farnborough International Airshow, we initially expected Boeing and Airbus to announce many more orders in July as we normally see an uptick in order activity during the month of an airshow, since the airshow usually is used to announce new orders. This normally goes at the expense of orders in the previous month.

While order inflow during the month of the airshow was somewhat disappointing, we believe if you combine the order inflows of the month before the airshow and the month of the airshow and compare that to last year you will see that order inflow was pretty consistent.

In June 2018, the month prior to the airshow, Airbus and Boeing surprised with 333 firm orders, and in the month after that, in July, both jet makers booked 38 orders for a total of 371 orders over June and July. In June 2017, the Paris Airshow was hosted instead of the Farnborough International Airshow (both shows are alternating) where Boeing and Airbus booked 322 orders in the month of the airshow and 72 orders in the month prior to the airshow, totaling 394 orders. That’s a pretty small gap of 23 orders and so what we are actually seeing is that instead of flooding the airshow with hundreds of firm orders, the jet makers used the month prior to the airshow to book hundreds of orders, while the airshow was mostly used to give the world a peek in the pipeline.

Overview July and year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic July 2018

Airbus received 55 cancellations in the first seven months, leaving the jet maker with 214 net orders. Boeing received 639 orders and 152 cancellations in the first seven months of 2018, bringing its net orders to 487. Looking at the net orders, Boeing has a firm lead over Airbus, but this of course doesn’t say a lot since a few big orders can completely change the game as we saw last year. Against expectation, we saw order inflow cooling off significantly after a strong June month.

In the first seven months of the year Airbus booked 269 gross orders compared to last year when it booked it 252 gross orders, netting 214 orders compared to 205 last year. Boeing saw its orders inflow improve in the first seven months as well. Gross orders increased from 460 to 639, while net orders increased from 400 to 487, marking a strong net improvement.

Conclusion

Boeing and Airbus both will be very happy with the order inflow in the first seven months. Neither jet maker really faces imminent difficulties if its new aircraft program suffers from a soft year, since risk has already been mitigated previously. The single aisle programs are in good shape when looking at the backlog where continued order inflow plays an important role in making decisions for future hikes in production rates while order inflow for the wide body jets will help keep production at sustainable levels with the possibility of higher production rates as replacement cycles boost the required delivery profiles in the coming years.

Boeing has a strong lead, but both jet makers can turn the battle around in just one month as Airbus showed last year. Initially a strong uptick in order activity was expected for July driven by order announcements from the Farnborough International Airshow. However, we saw that Boeing and Airbus announced most firm orders that could directly be added to the book in the month prior to the airshow. Traditionally that tends to be a slower month. In the end, however, we cannot be disappointed with it since both manufacturers are seeing strong net orders above levels from last year with many of the orders announced during the airshow pending finalization.

What's interesting is that Boeing is expecting moderated order inflow, which is a rather vague term, while Airbus expects to maintain a book-to-bill of 1. This is not necessarily an indication that Boeing expects to book less orders, since it produces more aircraft than Airbus, but it seems that Boeing is more cautious about their ability to accumulate orders in 2018. From what we’re seeing so far we’d expect a better year in terms of order inflow as well as commercial aircraft deliveries.

What holds for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single aisle programs and there's the possibility to hike production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain and especially the supply chain of the propulsion systems should be stress tested thoroughly and this might delay a rate hike somewhat.

Overall, we remain positive on the commercial aircraft market and ability for both jet makers to benefit from this continuously growing market.

